Woolies winter wear incorporates textiles made from recycled PET bottles

Woolworths has diverted over a million 500ml PET bottles from waste streams and recycled them into polyester materials to be used in some of the retailer's 2020 winter fashion ranges.

In line with its Good Business Journey, which prioritises sourcing sustainable fibres and including recycled materials in products and packaging, Woolworths says it is committed to supporting a circular economy to effectively reduce plastic waste.While Woolworths has used recycled polyester in items such as denim jeans, this 2020 winter season will feature sustainable fabrics used in most puffer jackets and gillets, as well as some polar fleece items across men’s, ladies’ and kidswear.The major use of the recycled polyester made from the plastic bottles is for the inner ‘wadding’ in the popular winter puffer jackets. Recycled nylon has also been used in some of the items.For example, the new men’s wind and water-resistant puffer jacket is made from approximately 80% recycled fabric including the zip tape. The shell and lining are each made from 40% recycled nylon and the soft wadding (inner) made of 100% recycled polyester.Woolworths says that this season's puffer jacket is sought-after outerwear, inspired by on-trend 70’s silhouettes. Drawing on nature, the new ranges feature earth tones such as rich browns and greens, beige and cream, as well as chartreuse and rust.The retailer also uses recycled PET bottles in their duvet fill, reusable shopping bags and packaging.