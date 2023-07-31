Industries

One yes, opportunity, repost, invitation, comment, connection, hour... can make a big difference

31 Jul 2023
By: Su Little
IAB South Africa's Education Council recently launched the Front Row initiative.
Source: National Education Association It is the industry's responsibility to nurture, mentor, enable and empower young talent and give them a foot in the door when needed
Source: National Education Association NEA It is the industry's responsibility to nurture, mentor, enable and empower young talent and give them a foot in the door when needed

The IAB South Africa’s Education Council recently launched the Front Row initiative.

This initiative identifies 11 of the top digital students and recent graduates with potential and ambition, from across South Africa’s creative and digital training institutions — Red & Yellow Creative School of Business, Vega School, AAA School of Advertising and Digify Africa — to take their place as the future faces of our industry in the literal front row.

As an industry, it is our responsibility to nurture, mentor, enable and empower young talent and give them a foot in the door when needed.

Think back to the very first industry awards ceremony you attended. Now imagine that from the perspective of a recent graduate thirsty for an inspiring view of what your future holds. So, please connect with and keep an eye out for these energised and ambitious names and faces.

One ‘yes’, one opportunity, one repost, one invitation, one comment, one connection, one hour of your time given to the youth, has the potential to literally change lives.

Please give one.

This year’s students

Philani Mokoena
Neo Baloyi
Neo Nkwana
Lungelo Manzi
Gugulethu Muzondo
Lebo Richard Ndlovu
Nompumelelo Success Maduna
Lindelani Dlamini
Mukona Ligege
Ashleigh Templeton
Jason Morgan

Su Little is the IAB Education Council lead. She is the head of corporate & online education at Red & Yellow Creative School of Business.
