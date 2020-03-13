#BREAKINGNEWS: Bookmarks cancels gala event, goes digital

Paula Hulley, CEO of the IAB SA has announced that the Bookmarks 2020 gala event that was supposed to be held on 19 March has been cancelled due to coronavirus fears.

Paula Hulley, CEO IAB SA.

A statement released to the media reads as follows:



"In light of the World Health Organisation’s announcement that the coronavirus has reached pandemic level and the responsibility of the IAB SA to minimise any health risk of our event attendees, it has been decided that the gala event at The Galleria on 19 March 2020 will be cancelled. The awards will instead be announced via digital format, and all paid 2020 Bookmarks ticket event holders will be refunded in full."

While all systems are on track for the 2020 award announcements next Thursday, we are taking a cautious approach, based on the industry’s response to Covid-19. In conversations regarding company mandate to minimise risk to assure health and safety, we have decided to ask our attendees not to gather in the same venue at the event and as such we have cancelled the physical event planned for 19 March 2020 at The Galleria. Taking the awards experience to a digital audience

“We are grateful to our partners for their positive response in our plan to pivot to a new event format and keep the show on the road at this time of global crises,” comments 2020 Bookmarks jury president, Andrea Quaye, adding: “We are transforming the 2020 event into a digital-first, free awards experience that will be accessible to all online through the IAB SA digital platforms and supporting local media.”



