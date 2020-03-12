Amasa Ignite Forum 18 March 2020 - Customer experience trends in the digital era

The digital era has enabled both consumers and brands to seamlessly communicate and enhance experiences in every possible touchpoint necessary. Most business sectors have sought to embrace the phenomenon of customer experience by taking advantage of opportunities brought about by evolving technological solutions offered by various software. However, how many of them are doing it right? How do organisations and their brands leverage technology and data to deliver an enhanced customer-centric experience to their consumers?





Join Amasa Ignite Forums as we host Dr Sibongile Vilakazi – Customer Experience Consultant from Kantar as she shares with us some of the key trending highlights in the customer experience field.



“If as an organisation you are not at least talking about the customer being at the centre of everything you do, you are seriously being left behind. The buzzword amongst business strategists now is Client Centricity.”

- Dr Sibongile Vilakazi

Customer Experience Consultant: Kantar



An afternoon of thought leadership, inspiration and networking awaits you at this powerful insights-sharing event. Amasa Ignite Forums is thrilled to invite you for this thought-provoking topic.



Tickets to the forum are free but limited - book now to secure your place.



Amasa annual membership for 2020/2021 is available for individuals and organisations. Email moc.liamg@asamatawerdna .



Forum details: Date: Wednesday, 18 March 2020



Time: 16h30 to 18h00, followed by a networking event



Venue: Ster-Kinekor Head Office, 185 Katherine Street, Sandton



RSVP to Andrew Maluleka at moc.liamg@asamatawerdna



