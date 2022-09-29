Industries

Exploring tourist attractions in marvellous Mpumalanga

29 Sep 2022
Nomvelo MasangoBy: Nomvelo Masango
Fondly known as the place of the rising sun, Mpumalanga has astounding beauty, breathtaking wildlife and many irresistible tourist attractions.
Image by Nomvelo Masango: Ziplining is part of the adventure in Mpumalanga
Image by Nomvelo Masango: Ziplining is part of the adventure in Mpumalanga

This past weekend, the Mpumalanga Department of Tourism, in collaboration with Jakada Holdings (Pty) Ltd, hosted the second annual Mpumalanga Tourism Expo at Riverside Mall in Nelspruit.

The two-day event was an opportunity for businesses in the province to showcase their products and services, ultimately reviving tourism in the province by shining the light on all which Mpumalanga has to offer.

Although the province is known for its most popular tourist attractions such as Kruger National Park and God’s Window, there is plenty more for party animals, adrenaline junkies and lifestyle lovers to enjoy.

Here are just a few hidden gems to explore when visiting Mpumalanga.

A tour of caves that rock!

Being one of the oldest caves in the world, the Sudwala Caves formed about 240 million years ago and are set in Precambrian dolomite rock. It is said that the caves were used as refuge by King Somquba and his followers during times of conflict around the 1860s.

Being exposed to other different aspects and formations of the caves such as the Screaming Monster formation and the Weeping Madonna all bring an interesting and educational aspect to the tour.

Image supplied by Sudwala
Image supplied by Sudwala

My personal favourites were The Amphitheater, where legendary musicians including Elvis Blue and the late Miriam Makeba are said to have once performed, as well as the colourful Fairyland which lights up ever-so-beautifully. Having a helpful tour guide who is more than happy to explain everything and answer questions makes the experience even more worthwhile. Visiting the caves is a definite must-do for all who are interested in all things nature and history.

Pumping adrenaline at the zipline

If you’re searching for an adrenaline rush, the Sudwala zipline is for you. It all begins with friendly and certified guides ensuring you are strapped in all the relevant safety gear. From there, you clip on, push off and soar 430 meters across the Houtbosloop valley in the Mankele mountain range.

Zip lining for the first time? Fear not, as no zip-lining experience is necessary. The guides are there to ensure your safety and to assist you every step of the way.

Why the Maldives should be at the top of your bucket list
Why the Maldives should be at the top of your bucket list

By 20 Sep 2022

As someone zip lining for the first time, I appreciated the courtesy and professionalism of the guides as this made me feel that I was in safe hands, thus lessening my fear.

The activity is suitable for the whole family and is an unforgettable experience. After all, what’s better than an ariel view of the breathtakingly beautiful valley?

To reward yourself for your bravery, you can grab a scrumptious meal and a refreshing drink at the restaurant on the premises after your successful adventure.

Good vibes at The Prestige Lifestyle Grand

For a tasty shisanyama, good vibes and great music, The Prestige Lifestyle Grand is the place to be.

While enjoying a few cold ones, you will be entertained by some of the province's best DJs. Occasionally, some of South Africa’s biggest artists are brought in.

5-star west coast magic on paradise island
5-star west coast magic on paradise island

By 19 Aug 2022

This past weekend, in particular, award-winning amapiano sensation Focalistic set the stage on fire.

The Prestige Lifestyle Grand is undoubtedly a must to try out and enjoy. At the end of it all, what’s a getaway without good vibes and the opportunity to dance your feet off?

Nomvelo Masango
Nomvelo Masango's articles

About Nomvelo Masango

Nomvelo Masango is a seasoned journalist with bylines in some of the country's biggest publications, including Sowetan, Business Day Wanted and Nounouche Online. Her beats include Lifestyle, Travel, Entertainment and Wellness.
