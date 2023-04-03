2023 Fête de la Musique call for artist applications

The French Institute of South Africa has officially opened the call for applications for the 2023 Fête de la Musique in Johannesburg until 15 April 2023.

Image supplied

Originally, the Fête de la Musique (or World Music Day) is a popular and free music festival taking place each year in France on the day of the summer solstice, the shortest night of the year in the northern hemisphere. Throughout the country and abroad, jazz, soul, funk, rock, electro, reggae, classical music and many other musical styles are enthusiastically celebrated.

Organised by the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) and coproduced by Bassline with the support of TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa and Newtown Junction, the Fête de la Musique, has been celebrated with a full day of free family-friendly concerts, which offers a great opportunity and platform for upcoming bands. Over the last 12 years, The Fête de la Musique allows everyone to discover new musical trends from traditional music to rap, hip-hop, techno, jazz and so much more.

Many local and international artists have taken part in the event throughout the years and contributed to its success including Msaki, Samthing Soweto, Vaudou Game, Nakhane, Blk Jks, Urban Village, BCUC, Ms Party, The Brother Moves On, Zoë Modiga and Brenda Mtambo and many more.

The French Institute of South Africa is calling for musicians, bands, singers and DJs from all music genres to apply to perform in this year’s festival and join in the spirit of the Fête de la Musique which is scheduled for the 24th of June 2023 in Johannesburg.

Due to the high volume of applications, there is no audition, but there will be a jury of professionals who will listen to the tracks submitted and study the whole application carefully. The jury members for the Fête de la Musique 2023 are: Mamthug (iQawe), Sophie Boulé (French Institute of South Africa), Jérôme Galabert (Safiko Festival, Reunion Island), Violet Maile (Music in Africa), Dominique Soma (Weheartbeat), Brad Holmes (Bassline) and Mustavah Terki (Canada)

In addition, the chosen artists will be invited to a workshop on 20 June where music industry professionals will host dedicated sessions according to the needs of the selected performers. The aim to go beyond just providing a stage, and ensure a sustainable and meaningful experience of knowledge-sharing and networking.

Send your application pack (bio, photos, technical rider, sound clips, videos and press kit), including your application form (download here) via WeTransfer to: moc.liamg@grubojeuqisumaledetef.

Deadline: The first 300 applications sent before the 15th of April 2023 will be considered.