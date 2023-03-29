All set for Splashy Fen Music Festival 2023

Splashy Fen Music is back once more and as with every year, the experience is set to be one to remember. As the countdown begins until the music and lifestyle festival kicks off in the rolling hills of Underberg, the Splashy Fen team has revealed just a few of the activities and experiences for the four-day festival.

Image supplied

In its continuous efforts to not only be South Africa’s friendliest festival, but one which encourages participation and interaction, Splashy Fen is proud of its long list of family-themed activities and entertainment for fans over the Easter long weekend this year. From yoga to belly dancing, drumming workshops, trail running, river frolicking, face painting, fashion parades, art and music from all genres, there really is something for every kind of fan, of every age, race, culture and gender.

Family Entertainment

Art-Go-Round, a creative art concept gives fans the chance to add their creative mark to a 4-metre collaboration canvas during the festival. In addition, Yoga sessions take place every morning at 9am down by river. Hula-hooping and day and night time Poi displays can be enjoyed throughout the festival, as well as face and UV body painting, henna, hair wrapping, massages, reiki, reflexology, and other guru-guided activities.

Image supplied

Drumming sessions take place every morning and evening, belly dancing and Digeridoo workshops, fire breathing and dancing around the Acoustic Stage bonfire, a competition for the most creative campsite flag, and not to forget, the ever-popular Splashion Show with the amazing prize to Seychelles, courtesy of Air Seychelles and Eden Island.

Kid's Zone

The Splashy Fen Kid’s Zone is run by a group of qualified professionals who ensure the utmost safety of those children who attend. The area is cordoned off and parents sign their children in and out when it suits them. Children of all ages can enjoy sensory, educational, and fun activities such as reading, colouring, face painting, construction areas filled with building blocks, a game zone filled with play equipment, and a traditional Easter egg hunt on Easter Sunday. Shall we go on?

Image supplied

Music

Over 300 acts across five unique stages, and you’re bound to discover new favourites, enjoy old classics and get to know the great musical talent that South Africa has to offer. Zebra, Goodluck, The Kickstands, Majozi, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, and Spoegwolf are just a few examples of such talent. The full festival lineup is available on the Splashy Fen website or social pages.

Splashy Fen 2023 takes place over the traditional Easter weekend from the 6-10 April 2023.

For more, go to www.splashyfen.co.za.