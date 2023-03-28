MusicExchange: Jann Klose releases 7th studio album 'Surrender'

Jann Klose is a pop singer-songwriter, who has released seven albums and two EPs. Klose was raised in South Africa, Kenya, Germany and the United States. His recent singles Sugar My, Flesh and Blood, Love You the Most and Pilot Light have accumulated over 5 million streams across all platforms and charted on Top 40 on the radio in the US and South Africa.

He has performed as an actor and singer in touring companies of Broadway musicals, including Jesus Christ Superstar, Jekyll and Hyde and The Who's Tommy. Klose has spoken and attended two Music Exchange conferences in Cape Town.

Klose's latest and seventh studio album Surrender is available now. "Surrender isn't meant to be understood in the traditional sense, "it doesn't refer to 'losing' per se. Quite the opposite, it's actually about winning! Winning, because there is enough strength inside to arrive at a point of true peace. A 'letting go' of baggage and a new, different approach to love, connection and self-awareness that wasn't present before," Klose says.

Klose is touring South Africa with performances on Thursday, 30 March at Café Roux in Cape Town. Then he will be at the Splashy Fen Festival in the Underberg on 7-8 April and finally at the Academy of Sound Engineering in Johannesburg on 14 April 2023.

What is your purpose?

Creating.

What does music mean to you?

Communication.

My music is about...

Life.

What is your motto?

If you fall, get back up.

Fame is about...

Exposure.

Retirement will happen when...

I die.

I don't do...

Pets.

I would love to co-write with...

Bonnie Raitt or The Weeknd.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

Nature.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Traveling the world.

The song you must do during every show?

Take Me 2 Forever

Any funny moments on stage?

My finger getting pricked after breaking a string and bleeding on my fret board.

My heroes are...

Prince, Joni Mitchell, Paul McCartney.

My style icon is

George Michael.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Adam Curry for calling out the media on all their bullshit.

What is your most treasured possession?

My credit card.

It's your round, what are you drinking?

Bourbon.

Dream gig to do?

Wembley.

What makes you stand out?

I don’t take “No” for an answer

Any nicknames?

No.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

Build computers.

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Creative, passionate, hopeful, funny and curious.

Five must have songs on your Spotify playlist please

I Feel It Coming - The Weeknd, Daft Punk

Constant Craving - K.D Lang

Phantom Limb - The Shins

Free Man in Paris - Joni Mitchell

The Song Remains the Same - Led Zeppelin.

Greatest movie ever made?

Some Like it Hot.

What book are you reading?

Brief Answers to the Big Questions by Stephen Hawking.

What song changed your life?

Mountains by Prince

Who do you love?

You.

What is your favorite word?

Vigilance

Top of your bucket list?

Skydive.

Your greatest achievement?

Never giving up.

What do you complain about most often?

Tempo.

What is your biggest fear?

Not having enough time.

Happiness is...

Doing what you love most of the time.

On stage, I tend to...

Get excited.

The best life lesson you have learned?

People are the same wherever you go.

What has been your favorite journey so far?

Coming back to South Africa in 2015 to sing at the school I attended as a boy.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

I’ve worked extensively with the TutuDesk Campaign.

Wishes and dreams?

Health and success.