Proudly South African hosts Local Wine Expo

Proudly South African is hosting its inaugural Local Wine Expo this week in Sandton.
There’s no doubt that wine is one of South Africa’s most loved and popular local products. The country currently boasts over 92,000 hectares of vines for growing wine grapes, producing over 1,042 million litres in 2020. Further pointing to its significance for the economy, the wine industry is currently valued at some R55bn or 1% of the country’s GDP, while employing close to 270,000 people.
Eustace Mashimbye, Proudly SA’s chief executive officer, says, “South Africa is the home of many globally renowned wines, and after two exceptionally difficult years for the industry, this expo represents an important opportunity to showcase and celebrate their many superb products.”
“We also hope to raise awareness of the importance of patriotism, and the significance of choosing local wines for the economy given the significance of the industry for stimulating businesses and job creation throughout its value chains,” Mashimbye continues.
During the Local Wine Expo, visitors should be on the lookout for legendary local winemakers such as the proudly Black female-owned Shumayela Holdings’ Truevine Wines and Absolute Style Wines, and father and son-owned La RicMal, along with 25 other wine producers from across South Africa.
Local chocolatiers and cheesemakers have also joined the festivities to offer wine connoisseurs the opportunity to enjoy their favourite cabernet sauvignon with aged cheddar, or a sweet rosé with white chocolate.
The Local Wine Expo is expected to see around 2,000 visitors throughout the three days, and gates will be open from 3pm to 8pm every day.
Thursday morning will kick off with a panel session for retail buyers and members of the media exploring topics such as the wine industry’s value chain, and ways to elevate the industry’s role within the economy.
In the spirit of promoting safe driving, Proudly SA requests that visitors drink responsibly and never drive under the influence of alcohol. Patrons are encouraged to use e-hailing or chauffeur services or to have sober designated drivers.
The Local Wine Expo will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre from 7-9 July. To register, go here
.
The expo is run in partnership with the Department of Trade Industry and Competition, the Southern Sun, Wine Arc, National Agricultural Marketing Council, the SA Wine Industry Transformation Unit, Tourism Business Council of South Africa and Kaya FM.