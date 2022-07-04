Industries

Save the dates for the Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild Auction

4 Jul 2022
The Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild (CWG) will be hosted by Strauss & Co and has announced the dates for this year.
Image supplied: The Cape Winemakers Guild has announced the auction dates for this year
Image supplied: The Cape Winemakers Guild has announced the auction dates for this year

The Virtual Live Auction will be held at the Lord Charles Hotel in Somerset West and will take place over two days on 30 September in the evening and 1 October during the day.

All the wines that will be going under the hammer will be offered on both days. Guests will have the opportunity to attend and bid live in the auction hall or virtually live from anywhere in the world.

Source:
Culture Wine Bar introduces Wine Library club and lounge

20 Jun 2022


Being a virtual live auction, online, telephonic and commission bidding will also be available. Those wishing to bid will be able to register online with Strauss & Co from 12 September 2022.

The line-up of wines will be announced at the beginning of August and these can be tasted informally at the two showcase tastings to be held ahead of the auction. The Cape Town showcase will be held at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on 25 August 2022 and the Johannesburg showcase a week later on 31 August 2022 at The Galleria in Sandton.

Image by Courtney Munna: Chef Nic Charalambous
Ouzeri opens in Cape Town City Centre

17 Jun 2022


In a farewell footnote, winemaker Chris Alheit has opted to resign from the CWG for personal reasons, his main motivation being to cut back on non-essential commitments in order to spend more quality time with his young family. He leaves under entirely amicable circumstances and will be sorely missed by his fellow guild members.
