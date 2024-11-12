Future tourism leaders programme drives youth empowerment in Cape Town

Cape Town Tourism (CTT) recently celebrated the achievements of its Future Tourism Leaders initiative, a programme aimed at empowering young people with vital tourism skills and enhancing their employability. The initiative was honoured at an appreciation dinner at Groot Constantia, where over 100 tourism stakeholders gathered to recognise the success and collaborative efforts that have shaped the programme’s impact.

Source: Supplied

In South Africa, youth unemployment remains a critical issue, with 60.8% of people aged 15–24 unemployed in the second quarter of 2024. This staggering rate is often attributed to limited access to skills training, discouragement, and a lack of work experience opportunities.

CTT’s Future Tourism Leaders initiative addresses these barriers and has reached over 30 schools, impacting over 800 learners and 100 teachers.

Empowering young South Africans

Cape Town Tourism’s Future Tourism Leaders initiative, supported by the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) and Tourism Marketing South Africa (TOMSA), aims to tackle youth unemployment by equipping young South Africans with essential tourism skills and experience.

Through activities such as Learner Career Workshops and Neighbourhood Educationals, the programme involves youth in hands-on learning that fosters pride in Cape Town’s tourism offerings and encourages them to explore diverse career pathways within the sector.

The programme’s offerings, such as Attraction Educationals and University Partnerships, enhance tourism education by giving learners an interactive look at key attractions, fostering a sense of belonging and pride in the city.

Enhancing tourism education

To support educators, the programme’s Teachers Think Tanks bring together teachers and industry experts to enhance lesson plans with real-world tourism insights, while CTT’s series of training sessions and additional resources provide young people with valuable skills and mentorship.

Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, expressed his pride in the programme’s impact and its role in shaping future leaders: “Our Future Tourism Leaders Programme reflects our dedication to empowering young people and building a sustainable tourism industry that benefits all Capetonians.

"By providing youth with opportunities to learn and connect directly with industry professionals, we’re not only addressing skills gaps but also inspiring a new generation of tourism advocates and entrepreneurs. The success of this programme is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared vision among our tourism stakeholders."

Alderman James Vos, the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, said: The Future Tourism Leaders Programme is vital for showing young people that there are avenues of opportunity for them.

"This initiative also speaks to the City's goal of centring an ethos of responsible tourism within the industry in Cape Town. We must strive to create a tourism industry that can be enjoyed and experienced for generations to come."

Combatting unemployment

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), echoed the importance of youth involvement in tourism, saying: "As the TBCSA and TOMSA, we are committed to funding initiatives that help with the absorption of young people into the world of work.

"The tourism industry is well poised to provide much-needed skills and alleviate joblessness. We need to collaborate more to create many more employment and learning opportunities."

Reflecting on the initiative, Duminy added: "With the support of our industry partners and CTT members, we are helping to prepare Cape Town’s young people to thrive in tourism, equipping them to embrace the future with confidence and ambition."

Schools interested in participating in the Learner Career Workshops can reach out to Matonie Tywakadi