Hotel Verde secures net zero waste certification

Hotel Verde Cape Town Airport has been awarded the Net Zero Waste certification from the Green Building Council of South Africa (GBCSA), becoming the only hotel in South Africa to hold this title. Exceeding the required 90% landfill diversion benchmark, Hotel Verde achieved a 93% diversion rate for operational waste between 1 March 2023 and 28 February 2024, underscoring its commitment to sustainable practices.

“Sustainability is not just a choice; it’s our responsibility,” says Caron van Rooyen, general manager of Hotel Verde.

Located just 400 metres from Cape Town International Airport, Hotel Verde is recognised as a leader in integrating sustainability into hospitality. With 151 rooms, a spa, and conference facilities, it caters to leisure and business travellers while prioritising eco-friendly practices.

Hotel Verde’s journey to Net Zero Waste certification was guided by two core strategies:

1. Sustainable purchasing policy : With a focus on waste prevention, Hotel Verde encourages suppliers to create reusable packaging solutions and sources products locally, reducing its carbon footprint and minimizing waste.

2. Waste separation and composting : Waste separation enables the identification and recycling of valuable materials, from metals to plastics and paper. With clearly labelled bins and composting programs, the hotel has successfully composted over 46,803 kg of food waste, contributing to significant carbon savings.

As South Africa's landfill capacity dwindles, Hotel Verde’s waste management model underscores the urgent need for industry-wide intervention and improved waste collection practices. According to the GBCSA’s CEO, Lisa Reynolds, the certification "is the latest in many of Hotel Verde’s achievements within sustainable development and tourism."

Melissa van Rensburg of Green Gap Consulting, which advised on the certification, adds: "Hotel Verde is a sterling example of a business that places sustainability at the forefront of every decision, showcasing why it is the first hotel in the Western Cape to achieve this certification."

Supporting partners, such as Zero to Landfill Organics and The Don't Waste Group, played crucial roles by managing waste and providing composting solutions that align with the hotel’s sustainability goals. Jeremy Droyman, CEO of The Don't Waste Group, expressed pride in helping Hotel Verde reach its Net Zero Waste milestone.

Looking forward: Future goals in sustainability

Hotel Verde aims to further its environmental commitment by working toward Net Positive Waste certification. It plans to enhance waste diversion efforts and engage stakeholders in minimising challenging waste streams. This ambitious goal reflects the hotel’s dedication to sustainable hospitality, as it continues to set benchmarks for environmental responsibility.