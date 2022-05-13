Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Kaya 959Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

  • Manager Operations Cape Town
  • Managing Editor Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    James Hall Museum hosts vintage motor show and picnic

    13 May 2022
    The James Hall Museum of Transport is hosting a curated outdoor vintage motor show for car enthusiasts in Joburg - in celebration of Museum Month.
    James Hall Museum hosts vintage motor show and picnic

    Some of Gauteng’s trendy vintage car clubs such as Ciao (Classic Italian Auto Owners) and various other vintage car collectors including the general public have been invited to this showcase of Joburg’s urban culture.

    This family fun day starts at 10am, ends at 6pm, and will be accompanied by a vintage craft market, live bands, DJs and, to keep up with the theme of the day, vintage food trucks will be selling food and refreshments to visitors.

    The women who will be taking part at the Wanawake Xperience
    Wanawake Xperience spotlights music and female empowerment

    6 May 2022


    Artists that have been billed include a beautiful line-up of some of Jozi’s top and upcoming live bands and DJs such as BCUC, The Charles Gene Suite, Kitchen Mess, Kamo Matsoso, DJ Mamthug, DJ SediSoul, DJs Nikita and TopNotch and DJ Tataplz.

    Gaisang Sathekge, chief curator of the James Hall Museum of Transport, said, "International Museum Week celebrates history, culture, and heritage by giving museums globally the opportunity to showcase their collections.”

    James Hall Museum hosts vintage motor show and picnic

    “It is an important month to promote a museum-going culture in South Africa. It is also an opportune moment to give communities the power to write their history and to re-imagine their own heritage at a time where culture is dynamic and constantly changing," Sathekge continued.

    Kia EV6 shortlisted for 2022 European Car of the Year
    Kia EV6 shortlisted for 2022 European Car of the Year

    Issued by Kia Motors South Africa 3 Dec 2021


    Visitors are encouraged to bring their picnic blankets, cushions, and chairs to enjoy the activities of the day in a relaxed environment.

    Visitors are also encouraged to use Uber as parking is limited.

    The event will take place on 28 May at 193 Rosettenville Road, La Rochelle, Johannesburg. It is free to the public, but visitors will need to register here to redeem their free ticket.
    NextOptions

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz