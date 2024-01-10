Tiger Woods and Nike end long-term brand partnership

Golfer Tiger Woods recently announced on social media that his 27-year brand partnership with Nike has ended. Woods has been wearing Nike apparel during some of his most iconic sports achievements in the last three decades.

According to The Guardian, Woods likely earned an estimated $500m through the brand partnership.

In an email to Retail Dive, Nike said, “For over 27 years, we have had the honour to partner with Tiger Woods, one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen. Throughout the course of our partnership, we have witnessed along with the rest of the world, how Tiger not only redefined the sport of golf, but broke barriers for all of sport. We watched him set records, challenge conventional thinking and inspire generations of people around the globe. We are grateful to have been a part of it. We wish him the best in the future.”

It hasn't been confirmed whether the decision to part ways originated with Nike or with Woods or if it was a mutual agreement.

There's also been no indication if Woods has another brand partnership lined up in the future.