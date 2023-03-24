Meet Kwanele Nyawo, CEO and cofounder of Khulu Wines

Khulu was founded by me, Kwanele Nyawo and my business partner Niël van Staden. I spent 13 and a half years working for one of South Africa’s biggest insurance companies before embarking on an entrepreneurship journey. I am also a former radio talk show host and serve on the executive committees of two NGOs.
Niël worked at a leading global investment bank in London for 12 years across a variety of roles gaining extensive experience in investment services, global markets and asset management. After returning to South Africa, he founded several tech companies and serves on a number of boards.
Niël and I met on a bizarre Zoom call while I was working on an event for a client. We met at the said event a few weeks later and immediately hit it off. We started Mzansi Craft Wine together and Khulu shortly thereafter.
I split my time between Johannesburg and Paarl. I generally spend one week a month in Paarl because that is where our operations are based.
Khulu means ‘great’ or ‘extravagant’ in isiZulu. Niël and I wanted to create a luxury wine brand those words would apply to, as we both love the good things in life.
We have a number of wine makers across the Cape winelands who make wines for us based on our specific requirements. We are very involved in the winemaking process although we are not winemakers ourselves.
We currently have three red wines and a Cap Classique. Our red wine range consists of a Cabernet Sauvignon, a Shiraz and a Cabernet blend and our bubbly is called Izigidi which means ‘millions’.
Bubbly lovers can expect a beautiful Blanc de Blanc Cap Classique made from 100% chardonnay grapes. It is complex and indulgent with secondary aromas of orange blossom and lemon zest on the nose.
Definitely seafood, salads and cheese. I’m a cheese lover, so cheese always makes my list of pairings.
I see Khulu as an established wine brand associated with quality and luxury. We would love for our Cap Classique to be one of the best rated bubblies in South Africa.