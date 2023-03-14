Van Loveren enters cider market through strategic partnership with Loxtonia

Family-owned businesses Loxtonia Cider and Van Loveren Family Vineyards have entered into a strategic partnership in pursuit of growth in the South African premium cider market and expansion abroad.

From left to right: Phillip Retief, Van Loveren managing director; Larry Whitfield, founder and chief cider maker at Loxtonia Cider; and Bussell Retief, production director at Van Loveren. Source: Supplied

This new partnership sees the collaboration of two like-minded businesses with strong family-oriented values and deep ties to farming communities in the Western Cape. The deal with Loxtonia marks Van Loveren’s first foray into the cider market.

Nurtured from ‘orchard to bottle’ by the Whitfield family on their apple farm in the Ceres Valley, Loxtonia Cider has grown into a prominent premium cider brand in just over four years.

Sharing similar values, Van Loveren is a leading family-owned private wine business situated in the Robertson Valley, and has been in the Retief family for over three generations. The winers exports its products to more than 68 countries.

“This strategic partnership opens up new opportunities in terms of distribution and accessibility that will take our premium ciders to the next level,” says Loxtonia founder and chief cider maker, Larry Whitfield.

“We believe that the Retiefs of Van Loveren are a natural fit for us as it allows us to remain true to our agricultural roots and ‘orchard to bottle’ premise, while letting us tap into their vast expertise in finding new routes to market on the local front as well as opening up export opportunities,” he adds.

Growing premium offering

Phillip Retief, managing director of Van Loveren Family Vineyards, comments, “Our partnership with Loxtonia supports Van Loveren’s growth strategy, specifically as far as growing our premium offering is concerned, and further expansion into the non-wine liquor category.”

“The unique market position Loxtonia has, being made from 100% apples, completely natural with no preservatives, etc., was particularly attractive to us. A further synergy was that Loxtonia is family-owned, and we very well understand the culture, dynamics and sentiments that drive such a business.”

Loxtonia started as a passion project for Larry Whitfield with marketing support from daughter Alexandra. The cidery has scooped local and international awards including ‘Best Cider in the World’ at London’s International Cider Challenge, and numerous medals at the World Cider Awards including Gold for Best Label Design.

Loxtonia is made from naturally fermented, freshly pressed apples grown on the family farm in Ceres. The company manages the complete cider-making process from orchard to bottle, while integrating sustainable practices into the full cycle, from farming to renewable energy supply and recycling.