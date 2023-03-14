Industries

Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations recalled after overheating problems

14 Mar 2023
By: Georgina Crouth
Leading technology distribution company Syntech has announced a recall of a limited batch of Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations, after receiving reports of a few devices overheating while charging, potentially posing a fire risk if used in close proximity to flammable materials.
Source:
Source: Syntech

So far, only six Gizzus – one 500Wh and five 300Wh devices – have raised concern, after overheating and emitting black smoke. In all cases, the devices were returned to retailers for refunds and/or replacements, in line with the Consumer Protection Act. The devices were manufactured at the end of last year, explained Syntech co-founder Ryan Martyn.

Syntech received reports about the overheating devices over the past few days and immediately contacted its manufacturing partner, which initiated an investigation. It identified a battery manufacturing flaw that may have affected a small number of units in one particular batch of these models, produced between 1 November and 31 December 2022.

Continue reading the full article on Daily Maverick.

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
