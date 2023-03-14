Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations recalled after overheating problems

Leading technology distribution company Syntech has announced a recall of a limited batch of Gizzu 300Wh and 500Wh portable power stations, after receiving reports of a few devices overheating while charging, potentially posing a fire risk if used in close proximity to flammable materials.

So far, only six Gizzus – one 500Wh and five 300Wh devices – have raised concern, after overheating and emitting black smoke. In all cases, the devices were returned to retailers for refunds and/or replacements, in line with the Consumer Protection Act. The devices were manufactured at the end of last year, explained Syntech co-founder Ryan Martyn.

Syntech received reports about the overheating devices over the past few days and immediately contacted its manufacturing partner, which initiated an investigation. It identified a battery manufacturing flaw that may have affected a small number of units in one particular batch of these models, produced between 1 November and 31 December 2022.

