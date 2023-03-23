Industries

Hyatt Hotels South Africa brings back Ramadan Iftar buffet menu

23 Mar 2023
Hyatt Hotels South Africa will offer its Ramadan Iftar buffet menu once again across its three properties in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
Image supplied
Image supplied

The holy month of Ramadan commences this week and in house and walk in guests will be able to enjoy a buffet for the entire duration of the month.

Last year, around 1,600 guests booked for the Iftar buffet at the Hyatt Regency Cape Town, Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton and Hyatt House Johannesburg Rosebank.

“Based on the interest and success of the Iftar Buffet last year, we have decided to continue with the offering, giving guests a variety of options in carefully curated menu during the month of Ramadan,” commented Hyatt Hotels South Africa’s country head, Asif Raza.

“The Iftar Buffet is extremely popular in Hyatt properties in the Middle East and other parts of the world, and this is something we would like the South African market to enjoy and participate in as well.”

Hyatt Hotels SA Specialty Chef, Asif Mughal, along with Chef Ofentse Morake and Chef Byron du Bois, spent many weeks conceptualising the menu.

“We decided to go with a Middle Eastern, Sub Continental and Mediterranean feel on our menu having taken into consideration all the feedback we received last year,” said Mughal.

“There is something for everyone on the menu, from the starters to the mains with some traditional dishes accompanying authentic street food and nibbles.”

“The beverage offering is also sees traditional yet refreshing options on the menu,” concluded Mughal.

The Iftar buffet menu offering will be available to inhouse guests and local patrons at Hyatt’s Halaal certified restaurants.

To view the full menu and make bookings, visit hyattrestaurants.com.

