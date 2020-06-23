Vegan and Plant-Powered Show announces 2021 dates

The Vegan and Plant-Powered Show (VPPS) has announced its rescheduled dates. The show, which was supposed to take place in May 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, will now take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from Friday, 28 May 28 to Sunday, 30 May 2021.

Exhibitions are the marketplaces and meeting places for entire industries and will be much-needed to fast track and drive the economic recovery after Covid-19, especially for small and medium-sized businesses, which represent the backbone of every economy and for whom exhibitions and face-to-face events are a leading sales channel.

In the run-up to the continent’s first dedicated vegan and plant-based exhibition, an online VPPS Christmas special will take place later this year to support small businesses affected by the economic downturn and to inspire all audiences to serve up a festive plant-based feast.A Johannesburg event is also scheduled for next year although final dates have yet to be confirmed.Says Heidi Warricker, chief executive officer of VPPS and Live Events:“We also believe that nothing can replace the value of physical events. We bring people together to do business, to learn, to inspire and to meet, and no other platform can replace the value that a physical event presents. We are social beings; we need contact and we need a connection to establish relations and be inspired to make purchasing decisions.”She continues: “These are unprecedented times for our communities and the entire business world and we are constantly monitoring the evolving situation and following authority guidelines. We are ready to open the door to VPPS as quickly as possible, striking the right and secure balance between public health in times of Covid-19 and the economic health of all. The necessary health and safety regulations will be implemented to create a controlled and safe environment. These will include personnel and personal safety, enabling physical distancing, increased health and safety measures, crowd control and encouraging and enforcing all to adhere to these measures.”VPPS will now be both a physical event as well as an online event to cater to all audiences in the new normal. It will be an expo that takes place in a physical venue while also being visited by a live and interactive audience online.As a precursor to the main event in May next year, there will be a VPPS online Christmas special in November this year. Food is one of the most important parts of this holiday season and online visitors will be able to purchase amazing products and be inspired by demonstrations from a variety of chefs.More details on the VPPS satellite event later this year and the main VPPS events in 2021 will be announced shortly, including the launch of a green living show that will include environmentally friendly, eco-conscious, sustainable living and healthy solutions to run alongside and embrace the VPPS.