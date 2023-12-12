Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuWunderman ThompsonAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingAFDAAlgoa FMHustle MediaPrimedia BroadcastingHoward AudioeMediaRed & YellowClockworkEverlyticRand ShowHuman8Hook, Line & SinkerEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    CMO Council survey to evidence SA private sector commitment to ESG and sustainability progress

    12 Dec 2023
    12 Dec 2023
    Under the umbrella of Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part programme, a new CMO Council initiative in 2023 will audit, identify, and showcase corporate best practices and successes in blending self-interest with altruism in the country.
    Source: © 123rf a new CMO Council initiative in 2023 will audit, identify, and showcase corporate best practices and successes in blending self-interest with altruism in the country
    Source: © 123rf 123rf a new CMO Council initiative in 2023 will audit, identify, and showcase corporate best practices and successes in blending self-interest with altruism in the country

    Increasingly, there is pressure on brands, particularly those doing business in emerging markets, to be cause-committed, truthful, authentic, community-engaged, and morally and culturally aligned with how they can help the planet and society as a whole.

    The survey will evidence private sector commitment to ESG and sustainability progress, the benefits of CSI spend, and the value realised from improving the well-being of people, communities, living conditions, and micro-economies in the country.

    It will help Brand South Africa highlight the innovation, vibrancy, inclusivity, and effectiveness of business with a purpose in the country. And establish corporate South Africa and multi-nationals doing business here as best practice leaders worldwide and a positive reflection on the Nation Brand.

    Source: © 123rf In 2024, in the PR industry, ESG is the area in which most investment is expected, AI tools mastery is the most important skill says a new ICCO report
    ESG investment, AI tools mastery and other top trends for the PR industry

    1 day

    Areas of discovery

    Areas of discovery (primary and secondary research) and discussion with chief marketers and reputation leaders in South Africa (and abroad) will include:

    • Level of commitment, progress and comparative success by different types and size of companies (domestic and foreign) operating in South Africa.
    • Areas of priority, focus and achievement relative to addressing societal needs – empowerment, education, training, housing, healthcare, safety, security, essential service delivery, infrastructure, entrepreneurship, community development, diversity, sustainability, and the environment.
    • Forces and factors influencing and elevating CSI strategies – shareholder/stakeholder pressure, social media voice, increased governance, research studies, corporate conscience, brand reputation, business value, socioeconomic concerns, special interest groups/NGOs, etc.
    • Level of activation and engagement of key audiences and stakeholders in the organisational ecosystem, including employees, supply chain, distribution/service network and customer base.
    • Outcomes and progress relative to balancing corporate concern for people, planet, and profit – any indicators, metrics or analytics evidencing or underscoring the theme of Doing Better by Doing Good.
    • Identification and recognition of those corporates leading the way and setting the pace as standouts, innovators and flag-bearers playing their part in South Africa’s upliftment of disadvantaged communities, at-risk constituencies, and general societal and environmental conditions.
    • Issues, challenges, complexities, and ROI/impact associated with Ethical Branding policies and practices; how to achieve organisational buy-in, participation and ownership.
    • Benefits of delivering on an ethical brand promise or claim; ensuring corporate behaviour and brand authenticity is true, trusted, and transparent.

    Source:
    Warc report: 61% of marketers are optimistic about business in 2024

    7 Dec 2023

    Three categories of companies

    Outreach, conversations, and online engagement will take place across three categories of companies that are represented on the CMO Council:

    1. South African multinationals in banking, telecoms, retail, manufacturing, insurance, food and beverages, business process outsourcing, IT services, digital media, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, etc.

    2. Foreign multinationals in financial services, automotive, FMCG, information technology, digital media, professional services, consulting, travel, hospitality, industrial systems, and health care products.

    3. Locally based and internally focused South African enterprises and emerging growth companies across all business and industry sectors.

    Key tactical and budgetary components

    Key tactical and budgetary components include:

    • Strategic partnership formalization and announcement; media and LinkedIn groups.
    • Outreach to more than 1,000 marketing leaders in SA; email and messaging.
    • Campaign branding with dedicated program page and call outs on CMO Council website
    • Curation of third-party research and data points on CSI and CSR in SA.
    • Audit of CMO Council member involvement and commitment to CSI
    • Best practice interviews with brand leading CMOs selected by CMO Council.
    • Content development in different digital formats for global consumption.
    • GTM – Content publication, promotion, and affiliate syndication worldwide.
    • Targeted email marketing, PR, social media/LinkedIn group postings.
    • Blogs, podcasts and online discussion forums.
    • On regional web conference and on-demand webcast.
    • Marketing roundtables and/or dinner dialogues.
    • Selection and recognition of leaders and innovators.

    Global findings

    The CMO Council recently polled its global members on what they viewed as the essential benefit of making a stand as an ethical brand and evidencing corporate social responsibility in business.

    Findings indicate most senior marketers believe the biggest gain will come from furthering customer relationships and brand affinity:

    • Customer preference/trust: 62%
    • Employee affinity/loyalty: 28%
    • Financial performance/gain:6%
    • Investor confidence/support: 4%

    Responsibility for corporate ESG (environmental, social, governmental) and sustainability mapping and tracking is somewhat like ownership of customer experience (CX) in the enterprise.

    Defused across multiple lines of business, functional siloes and operational areas. Unfortunately, real ESG accountability and accurate reporting are still a work in progress for companies of all sizes.

    Another CMO Council poll of its members on LinkedIn earlier this year reveals 84% of marketing leaders believe CMOs should be a pivotal leader and at the forefront of organisational strategy, delivery, adherence, and brand communications around the ESG mandate.

    A lesser 11% view CMOs as part of a team. Only a handful see the CMOs on the sidelines or not involved.

    Read more: marketing, sustainability, nation branding, branding, CMOs, CMO Council, Brand South Africa, ESG, CSI spend
    NextOptions


    Related

    4 South African creative leaders to be judges at the One Show
    4 South African creative leaders to be judges at the One Show
    1 hour
    Source: © 123rf In 2024, in the PR industry, ESG is the area in which most investment is expected, AI tools mastery is the most important skill says a new ICCO report
    ESG investment, AI tools mastery and other top trends for the PR industry
    1 day
    Image supplied. Digitlab's CEO, Mike Saunders, is the only South African selected as a contributor to the global business book Doers & Dreamers
    6 messages from Doers & Dreamers to inspire people to make an impact
    7 Dec 2023
    Source: Netcare Kingsway Hospital.
    Netcare's 10-year sustainability journey: Exceeding targets, saving millions
    6 Dec 2023
    Fran Luckin moves to chief creative officer of VML
    Fran Luckin moves to chief creative officer of VML
    6 Dec 2023
    Source: Campaign Brief NZ Africa has six representatives on the Gerety Awards grand jury 2024; two from South Africa, and one from Egypt, Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria
    6 representatives from Africa on Gerety Awards grand jury 2024
    5 Dec 2023
    Exxaro and Council of Geoscience sign MOU for sustainability
    Exxaro in sustainability and decarbonisation partnership with Council of Geoscience
    5 Dec 2023
    Source:
    ANC pursues criminal charges against members over R102m marketing contract
    5 Dec 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz