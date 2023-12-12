Industries

    The One Club for Creativity

    4 South African creative leaders to be judges at the One Show

    12 Dec 2023
    The One Club for Creativity has announced that four South Africans will be part of 11 creative leaders from the Middle East and Africa who will serve on the global jury for The One Show 2024.
    Lauren Mitchell, creative group lead, Accenture Song. Source: Supplied.
    FCB Africa's Thabang Lehobye, Promise Agency's Lufuno Mavhungo, Accenture Song's Lauren Mitchell and Joe Public United's  Tshepo Mogorosi were named. 

    Confirmed One Show 2024 judges from the region, and their jury discipline, are as follows.

    South Africa:

    • Thabang Lehobye, head of Design, FCB Africa, Johannesburg (IP & Product Design)
    • Lufuno Mavhungu, CD, partner, Promise Agency, Johannesburg (Direct Marketing)
    • Lauren Mitchell, creative group lead, Accenture Song, Johannesburg (Cultural Driver)
    • Tshepo Mogorosi, CD, Joe Public United, Johannesburg (Radio & Audio)

    Israel:

    • Naor Itzhak, senior CD, Playtika, Tel Aviv (Gaming)

    Jordan:

    • Rana Hamarneh, group CEO, ADPRO OMD, Amman (Sustainable Development Goals Pencil)

    Lebanon:

    • Nada Abi Saleh, managing director, Leo Burnett, Beirut (Social Media)

    United Arab Emirates:

    • Elsa Antoun, design director, No One, Dubai (IP & Product Design)
    • Ali Cheikhali, creative strategy lead, Google, Dubai (Creative Use of Data & Technology)
    • Walid Kanaan, CCO, TBWA\RAAD, Dubai (Direct Marketing)
    • Prerna Mehra, CD, head of art, MullenLowe MENA, Dubai (Green Pencil)

    This year marks the first time The One Show will have Jury Presidents for each discipline. In addition, members of The One Club Board of Directors will for the first time be present during judging, serving as non-voting facilitators in jury discussions.

    Image supplied. The Next Creative Leaders 2023 (NCL) 70-strong jury from 27 different countries includes 10 creatives from Africa and the Middle East
    One Show's Next Creative Leaders' jury includes 10 creatives from Africa and the Middle East

    20 Oct 2023

    Entries to The One Show 2024 can be submitted now, with fees increasing after each deadline period. Early entry deadline is 15 December 2023, with the regular deadline 26 January 2024. The extended deadline is 16 February 2024, and final deadline 1 March 2024.

    Virtual and in-person judging runs January through March 2024. Finalists will be announced in April 2024, and Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencil and Merit winners will be unveiled during Creative Week in New York, 13- 17 May 2024.

    Agencies, brands, production companies and individuals responsible for winning work are included in The One Show Creative Rankings, as well as The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, which combine points for winning work in The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC awards, Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE) Awards, and One Asia Creative Awards. Winners are ranked globally, regionally and by country.

