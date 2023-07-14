Industries

Africa


Amapiano: The global groove for marketers and brands

14 Jul 2023
Issued by: Dentsu
Zibusiso Nkomo, strategic account director at iProspect (dentsu), and Lebogang Kgothadi, Music & Brand Partnership strategist, have their fingers on the pulse of Amapiano, the genre that has taken the world by storm since its emergence in South Africa in 2012. As marketers, advertisers, and creatives, we can't help but be captivated by its infectious beats and cross-cultural appeal.
Amapiano: The global groove for marketers and brands

Amapiano's rise to global fame is undeniable, from dominating South African townships to garnering over 600 million views on TikTok. For us, this presents an unparalleled opportunity to tap into its vibrant energy and connect with our consumers on a deeper level. By incorporating Amapiano into advertisements, events, and social media campaigns, we can create authentic emotional connections that leave a lasting impact.

Nkomo and Kgothadi emphasise the power of collaborations and partnerships with Amapiano artists, which amplify brand messaging, expand reach, and create unforgettable experiences. So, let's groove to the rhythm of Amapiano together. Embrace its authenticity, leverage its global success, and unleash the power of this genre to elevate our brands to new heights of greatness.

To listen click here.

Dentsu
We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
