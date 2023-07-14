Loeries Special Section

Shannon Washington, US R/GA CCO, named Loeries digital category jury president

14 Jul 2023
Shannon Washington, the US CCO for R/GA, and this year's jury president of the digital category for the 45th annual Loerie Awards, has a keen interest in the Africa & Middle East region.
Image supplied. Shannon Washington, the US CCO for R/GA, is this year’s jury president of the digital category for the 45th annual Loerie Awards
Image supplied. Shannon Washington, the US CCO for R/GA, is this year’s jury president of the digital category for the 45th annual Loerie Awards

“I believe that the region that the Loeries covers, together with the Caribbean, are two of the most vastly untapped regions for talent; yet they have some of the best and brightest ideas,” says Washington.

Washington is eager to learn more about the Loeries region and the work, “I am familiar with the major players in the region but I would like to get to know some of the more localised agencies as their work is always interesting and teaches you about that region.”

She adds, “When you sign up to be a judge it is to learn about work from around the world. There is a professional and personal interest on my end with the Loeries.”

Her role will entail overseeing a highly skilled digital panel with the aim to unearth the best digital work from across Africa and the Middle East.

Accomplished judge

Washington is no stranger to awards, in her tenure of leadership at R/GA she has won four Webbys (including 2022 Agency of the Year), three ADC Cubes, five Clios, two AICP Awards and three Cannes Lions.

She has further been recognised as the 2023 CCO of the Year for AdAge’s Creativity Awards, received the #2 listing for the 2020 AdWeek 100 list and as one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business for 2022.

She is also an accomplished judge having recently served as the Cannes Lions jury president for mobile.

A sought after speaker

Washington is involved in a number of organisations, outside of R/GA, and lends her expertise to companies such as the McBride Sisters Wine Company, where she serves as a consulting executive creative director, and additionally at Parlour Travel, where she is the founder.

Washington is a sought-after speaker and will be sharing her creative insights with the industry during Loeries Creative Week, at the International Seminar of Creativity, where attendees will be able to interact with her.

Loeries Creative Week will be held in Cape Town, South Africa from 2 – 6 October 2023.

