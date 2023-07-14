Vodacom Business CEO William Mzimba to step down

Vodacom has announced that William Mzimba is retiring as CEO of Vodacom Business at the end of September after a five-year tenure.

William Mzimba | image supplied

Commenting on Mzimba’s departure, Sitho Mdlalose, CEO of Vodacom South Africa, says:

“I would like to offer my gratitude to William for his invaluable contribution in growing Vodacom Business, including overseeing Vodacom’s SmartGov initiative which saw the deployment of smart metering solutions which improved revenue assurance for the municipalities, citizen engagement and smart asset management. We wish William the very best for his next chapter and will announce a successor in due course.”

During his tenure, Mzimba headed up Vodacom Business enterprise units in Africa, where he led a team tasked with driving the digital transformation of businesses and governments across several industries and markets.

More recently, he was instrumental in the launch of the 'Turn To Us' programme. He also led the diversification of Vodacom's IoT business, supported by various acquisitions, and extended its reach to include Vodafone markets.

Mzimba says: “During my time at Vodacom, I have been privileged to witness the remarkable growth and success we have achieved together. It is through the collaborative efforts of an exceptional executive team and employees that we have helped many organisations, small to large, transform their challenges into opportunities. In the true spirit of ‘Turn To Us’, I sincerely trust that Vodacom Business will continue to transform business challenges into possibilities.”

Mzimba holds an MBA from Bond University, BA (Honours) in Business Studies from De Montfort University, Management Advancement Programme (MAP) from Wits and a Diploma in Datametrics (Computer Science) from Unisa.