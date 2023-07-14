Industries

Sashin Sookroo appointed CEO of FNB Connect

14 Jul 2023
FNB has officially named Sashin Sookroo as the chief executive officer of FNB Connect, its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), effective this month.
Sashin Sookroo, chief executive officer of FNB Connect.
With more than 14 years of dedicated service to FNB, he has been instrumental in driving innovation across different business areas, including the EFT Product House and Core Banking.

Lytania Johnson, chief executive officer of FNB's Personal Segment, said, "Sashin's comprehensive experience in financial services, technology, and payments, coupled with his deep understanding of the FNB culture, positions him to lead FNB Connect. His appointment is in line with our efforts to enable better access to telecommunications and ICT services through our trusted digital platform."

FNB Connect already provides customers with a variety of services, such as voice and data plans, smart devices, and prepaid vouches for airtime, electricity, entertainment, streaming, and gaming, through FNB's digital interfaces, such as the FNB app. It also uses FNB’s platform to give customers a unique ability to manage their SIMs, data, and voice plans.

Connect recently confirmed that it rewarded FNB and RMB Private Bank customers with over R300m worth of free data and voice minutes in the first half of the 2023 financial year. It also sold almost R400m worth of smart devices by means of the FNB app during the same period. This is part of its ongoing commitment to providing more value to customers who use its services, helping them save.

