Growth is not a hack job

About Nicola van Ast

Nicola van Ast is the Co-Founder and Head of Customer Acquisition Growth at Growthink. Nicola is an experienced CMO and Growth Practitioner having previously worked with leading brands in the digital, entertainment and telco industries inclusive of Showmax/ Multichoice, MTN, Capital International and Interbrand. Nicola has built and managed high-performance teams across acquisition & performance marketing, brand, commercial partnerships, in-house creative, design & media.