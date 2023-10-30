Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Rand ShowHuman8Hook, Line & SinkerMamela MediaJacaranda FMOmnisientDentsuPrimedia BroadcastingTractor OutdoorKantarMobitainmentBrave GroupEast Coast RadioGrey AfricaAdvertising Media ForumEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Events & Conferencing Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Johannesburg Expo Centre: A cultural and economic cornerstone of South Africa

    Issued by Rand Show
    6 Dec 2023
    6 Dec 2023
    The Johannesburg Expo Centre, also known as Nasrec (national agriculture sports recreation events centre), stands as a testament to South Africa's rich history, vibrant heritage, and unique culture. As the largest purpose-built hub for exhibitions, conferences, conventions, and events in the country, the JEC has become a cultural and economic cornerstone of Johannesburg. Over the past four decades, this iconic venue has witnessed numerous significant moments, hosted world-class events, and played a pivotal role in shaping the cultural and entertainment landscape of South Africa.
    Johannesburg Expo Centre: A cultural and economic cornerstone of South Africa

    A legacy of success

    Since opening its doors in September 1984, the JEC has established itself as a leading venue for a wide range of events. Its inaugural exhibition, Rand Show, the Outdoor and Lifestyle Show, marked the beginning of a legacy that would span over four decades. Throughout its history, the JEC has been the backdrop for iconic moments, including its role as a filming location for the renowned movie District 9, directed by Neill Blomkamp.

    However, the true testament to the JEC's reputation came during the 2010 Fifa World Cup™ when it was selected as the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) for the tournament. This global recognition showcased the venue's world-class hosting capabilities on an international stage. Another historic event that will forever be etched in the JEC's history is the gala dinner titled 'Night of a Hundred Words' held on July 17, 2018, in honour of Nelson Mandela's centenary birthday. This momentous gathering brought together distinguished figures, including former US President Barack Obama and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, to celebrate Madiba's legacy.

    Shaping the cultural and entertainment landscape

    The JEC has played a significant role in shaping the cultural and entertainment landscape of Johannesburg and South Africa. As the host of several significant gatherings close to the hearts of South Africans, the JEC has become synonymous with iconic events. One such event is The Rand Show, which has found its home at the JEC for decades. The Rand Show, South Africa's most iconic expo, showcases a wide range of industries and has become a staple in the country's event calendar.

    In recent years, the JEC has embraced new additions to its lineup of events, including Comic Con Africa, a pop culture and entertainment convention. This exciting event has transformed Nasrec into a vibrant hub for fans of movies, comics, and games. By continuously adapting to the demands of modern events and exhibitions, the JEC remains at the forefront of the cultural and entertainment scene in South Africa.

    Adapting to change

    Just as Johannesburg has evolved over the years, the JEC has mirrored the ever-changing nature of the city. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Adele Hartdegen, the venue continues to flourish. Spanning across a vast 50-hectare landscape, the JEC is meticulously maintained by a dedicated team of professionals who ensure its historical significance is preserved while adapting to the demands of the modern era.

    The JEC's versatility is evident in its ability to accommodate a wide range of events. With over 150,000 square meters of space, the JEC serves as a canvas for events of any scale and magnitude. From exhibitions and conferences to concerts and sporting events, the JEC provides a platform for diverse industries to come together and thrive.

    Johannesburg Expo Centre: A cultural and economic cornerstone of South Africa

    Where legacy meets innovation

    In a world where tradition converges with innovation, the JEC is not only a custodian of history but also a shaper of the future. It serves as a blank canvas for a myriad of events, exhibitions, and conferences spanning diverse industries. The JEC's journey from a historical landmark to a contemporary, world-class venue embodies the resilience and adaptability of Johannesburg and its people. It stands as a beacon, illuminating the journey behind while casting a light to follow into the future.

    Key features of the Johannesburg Expo Centre

    The Johannesburg Expo Centre offers a range of features and facilities that make it a premier choice for hosting events. Here are some interesting facts about the JEC:

    1. Ample parking: With over 20,000 parking bays, the JEC ensures the convenience of attendees is never compromised.
    2. One of a kind: The JEC Nasrec has the honour of being the only venue that has a road named after it and after one of its most iconic expos – Rand Show Road and Nasrec Road.
    3. World-class facilities: The JEC has been awarded the PMR Africa Award multiple times, a testament to its commitment to excellence.
    4. Proximity to airports: Located just 30 minutes away from all major airports, the JEC offers unrivalled accessibility for domestic and international guests.
    5. Surrounded by luxury: The JEC is enveloped by a selection of 4/5-star hotels, providing visitors with the utmost comfort and luxury.
    6. Vast space: With over 150,000 square meters of space, the JEC is a canvas that can accommodate events of any scale and magnitude.

    The Johannesburg Expo Centre, with its rich history, iconic events, and world-class facilities, has firmly established itself as a cultural and economic cornerstone of South Africa. From hosting international sporting events to providing a platform for the entertainment and exhibition industries, the JEC continues to shape the cultural and entertainment landscape of Johannesburg and South Africa. With its adaptability and commitment to excellence, the JEC stands as a symbol of resilience, innovation, and the enduring spirit of the city of Johannesburg.

    Please note that the information provided in this article is based on extensive research and is accurate at the time of writing. For the most up-to-date information, please refer to the official website of the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

    Read more: barack Obama, Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, Nelson Mandela, Neill Blomkamp, Madiba, Cyril Ramaphosa, Rand Show, JEC, Adele Hartdegen
    NextOptions


    Rand Show
    Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.

    Related

    President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the G77 Summit. Source: x.com
    #COP28: Ramaphosa calls for unity among developing nations
    2 days
    President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures during the opening of the US-sub-Saharan Africa trade forum to discuss the future of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), at the NASREC conference centre in Johannesburg. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    Ramaphosa deploys the army to fight Zama Zamas
     9 Nov 2023
    Source: Twitter@PresidencyZA
    Money talks - what the SA Reserve Bank report had to say about the Phala Phala couch cash
     8 Nov 2023
    Gwede Mantashe speaks at Africa Energy Week. Source: Lindsey Schutters
    South Africa's fight against energy poverty is getting dirty
     6 Nov 2023
    A man walks beneath electricity pylons during frequent power outages from South African utility Eskom, caused by its ageing coal-fired plants, in Orlando, Soweto. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    IPP projects may miss extended funding deadline
     1 Nov 2023
    Source: © Rugby Dump That moment when Madiba donned the Springbok jersey at the 1995 Rugby World Cup final has been lauded as a masterclass for leaders says Parusha Partab, head of the IAB Africa Transformation (DEI) Council
    Remember when we were leaders: How brands can shape nations and drive progress
     30 Oct 2023
    History Channel Africa launches My History Moments
    DStv Media SalesHistory Channel Africa launches My History Moments
    The power of vision: Bold dreams that shape the future
    eStudyThe power of vision: Bold dreams that shape the future
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz