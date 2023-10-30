Johannesburg Expo Centre: A cultural and economic cornerstone of South Africa

A legacy of success

Since opening its doors in September 1984, the JEC has established itself as a leading venue for a wide range of events. Its inaugural exhibition, Rand Show, the Outdoor and Lifestyle Show, marked the beginning of a legacy that would span over four decades. Throughout its history, the JEC has been the backdrop for iconic moments, including its role as a filming location for the renowned movie District 9, directed by Neill Blomkamp.

However, the true testament to the JEC's reputation came during the 2010 Fifa World Cup™ when it was selected as the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) for the tournament. This global recognition showcased the venue's world-class hosting capabilities on an international stage. Another historic event that will forever be etched in the JEC's history is the gala dinner titled 'Night of a Hundred Words' held on July 17, 2018, in honour of Nelson Mandela's centenary birthday. This momentous gathering brought together distinguished figures, including former US President Barack Obama and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, to celebrate Madiba's legacy.

Shaping the cultural and entertainment landscape

The JEC has played a significant role in shaping the cultural and entertainment landscape of Johannesburg and South Africa. As the host of several significant gatherings close to the hearts of South Africans, the JEC has become synonymous with iconic events. One such event is The Rand Show, which has found its home at the JEC for decades. The Rand Show, South Africa's most iconic expo, showcases a wide range of industries and has become a staple in the country's event calendar.

In recent years, the JEC has embraced new additions to its lineup of events, including Comic Con Africa, a pop culture and entertainment convention. This exciting event has transformed Nasrec into a vibrant hub for fans of movies, comics, and games. By continuously adapting to the demands of modern events and exhibitions, the JEC remains at the forefront of the cultural and entertainment scene in South Africa.

Adapting to change

Just as Johannesburg has evolved over the years, the JEC has mirrored the ever-changing nature of the city. Under the visionary leadership of CEO Adele Hartdegen, the venue continues to flourish. Spanning across a vast 50-hectare landscape, the JEC is meticulously maintained by a dedicated team of professionals who ensure its historical significance is preserved while adapting to the demands of the modern era.

The JEC's versatility is evident in its ability to accommodate a wide range of events. With over 150,000 square meters of space, the JEC serves as a canvas for events of any scale and magnitude. From exhibitions and conferences to concerts and sporting events, the JEC provides a platform for diverse industries to come together and thrive.

Where legacy meets innovation

In a world where tradition converges with innovation, the JEC is not only a custodian of history but also a shaper of the future. It serves as a blank canvas for a myriad of events, exhibitions, and conferences spanning diverse industries. The JEC's journey from a historical landmark to a contemporary, world-class venue embodies the resilience and adaptability of Johannesburg and its people. It stands as a beacon, illuminating the journey behind while casting a light to follow into the future.

Key features of the Johannesburg Expo Centre

The Johannesburg Expo Centre offers a range of features and facilities that make it a premier choice for hosting events. Here are some interesting facts about the JEC:

Ample parking: With over 20,000 parking bays, the JEC ensures the convenience of attendees is never compromised.

One of a kind: The JEC Nasrec has the honour of being the only venue that has a road named after it and after one of its most iconic expos – Rand Show Road and Nasrec Road.

World-class facilities: The JEC has been awarded the PMR Africa Award multiple times, a testament to its commitment to excellence.

Proximity to airports: Located just 30 minutes away from all major airports, the JEC offers unrivalled accessibility for domestic and international guests.

Surrounded by luxury: The JEC is enveloped by a selection of 4/5-star hotels, providing visitors with the utmost comfort and luxury.

Vast space: With over 150,000 square meters of space, the JEC is a canvas that can accommodate events of any scale and magnitude.



The Johannesburg Expo Centre, with its rich history, iconic events, and world-class facilities, has firmly established itself as a cultural and economic cornerstone of South Africa. From hosting international sporting events to providing a platform for the entertainment and exhibition industries, the JEC continues to shape the cultural and entertainment landscape of Johannesburg and South Africa. With its adaptability and commitment to excellence, the JEC stands as a symbol of resilience, innovation, and the enduring spirit of the city of Johannesburg.

Please note that the information provided in this article is based on extensive research and is accurate at the time of writing. For the most up-to-date information, please refer to the official website of the Johannesburg Expo Centre.