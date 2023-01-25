Industries

South Africa's most iconic expo returns

25 Jan 2023
Issued by: Rand Show
The Rand Show is one of this country's most memorable events on the annual entertainment calendar, and the expo returns this April with an exhilarating offering sure to please the whole family. Running from 6-10 April 2023, SA's largest consumer exhibition will take place at The Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec.
South Africa's most iconic expo returns

Top of the list of activities is the new Easter Wonderland for kids. At no additional cost, the exciting Wonderland features rides, play areas, entertainment, giveaways and of course a visit from the Beacon Easter Bunny. From a host of outdoor activities to retail shopping, all-day entertainment, kids fun, rides and competitions, to food and drink stalls, the 2023 event promises to be a great day out. Tickets go on sale on 31 January and have not been increased in price.

“Exciting news is that this year we will be hosting big-name local musicians who will perform throughout the grounds at no additional cost to visitors. This will certainly add to the already amazing atmosphere of the show,” says Adele Hartdegen, Rand Show CEO.

South Africa's most iconic expo returns

“Another incredible addition is an initiative to practically uplift and support SMMEs. Hall 7 will be dedicated to small businesses and visitors can vote for their favourite stands via the Rand Show App. The winner will get R50,000 cash to grow their business.

“In addition, an SMME Summit is taking place where corporates and public sector representatives will be linked with participating SMMEs in terms of funding, training and access to market”.

From fantastic fun to real business development, the 2023 rendition has it all.

To diarise:

Rand Show 2020 runs from Thursday, 6 April to Monday, 10 April 20023 and takes place at one of Joburg’s best known landmarks once again – the Johannesburg Expo Centre, Nasrec, Corner Nasrec Rd & Randshow Rd, Johannesburg.

To exhibit/participate in any way at the 2023 event, please contact Didi Okoro at az.oc.wohsdnar@idid.

Rand Show
Rand Show is South Africa's largest consumer event on the annual calendar. A fun and diverse event that has something for the whole family.
