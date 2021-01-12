Lego Botanical Collection designed to aid creativity and stress relief in adults

The Lego Group has released its decorative Botanical Collection, comprising Flower Bouquet and Bonsai Tree sets for green-fingered and plant-loving adults looking for simple, mindful activities to help them destress and tap into their creativity.





Both sets in the new Botanical Collection include a number of elements made



"While many people seek out green spaces to destress and relax, adults can now bring a touch of nature into their home and unwind as they create and customise their botanical builds … And the great news is that Lego plants don’t need to be watered to stay fresh," the company said in a statement.





The 756-piece Flower Bouquet set features a host of beautiful blooms in an array of colours that older builders can customise. The flower stems are adjustable so it’s easy to tailor the arrangement to suit any vase, and a combination of snapdragons, roses, poppies, asters, daisies, and different grasses can be arranged in the bouquet in a number of ways to suit the mood of the builder and the design of the room.







Lego fans or those looking for a new way to relax can celebrate the ancient art of bonsai with the 878-piece Lego Bonsai Tree model building kit. Builders can enjoy a sense of calm as they carefully shape the bonsai tree model with either green leaves or pink cherry blossoms. When they're ready for a change or when the season starts to turn, it’s easy to swap the coloured crowns to create a new look.



The Bonsai Tree set comes with a rectangular pot and a slatted wood-effect Lego stand, creating a pretty display piece to take pride of place in any home or office. Those who look very closely may even notice the little frogs that make up each blossom.







Lego said that according to its Play Well Study 2020, 73% of adults globally research or think about ways to destress at least weekly, while according to the LEGO Play Well Study 2020 81% of adults globally say play helps them relax/destress.



"... The new sets could provide the perfect perennial project for those looking to get creative, destress and find moments of mindfulness in a day," the company said.



Not child's play: The serious innovation behind toy making Parents of young children will remember the Hatchimal frenzy of 2016, when a cute chick that hatches by itself took the toy market by storm during the holiday season...

Jamie Berard, design lead at the Lego Group, commented, “As adults look for new ways to switch off and relax, we’re delighted to be able to help them seek solace from their busy everyday lives as they immerse themselves in creating these beautiful botanical builds. The customisable elements and mindful building experience will hopefully help them express their personality as their creativity blossoms."



Both sets are available from LEGO.com, Lego Stores, and other retailers globally. Both sets in the new Botanical Collection include a number of elements made from plant-based plastic , produced using sustainably-sourced sugarcane."While many people seek out green spaces to destress and relax, adults can now bring a touch of nature into their home and unwind as they create and customise their botanical builds … And the great news is that Lego plants don’t need to be watered to stay fresh," the company said in a statement.The 756-piece Flower Bouquet set features a host of beautiful blooms in an array of colours that older builders can customise. The flower stems are adjustable so it’s easy to tailor the arrangement to suit any vase, and a combination of snapdragons, roses, poppies, asters, daisies, and different grasses can be arranged in the bouquet in a number of ways to suit the mood of the builder and the design of the room.Lego fans or those looking for a new way to relax can celebrate the ancient art of bonsai with the 878-piece Lego Bonsai Tree model building kit. Builders can enjoy a sense of calm as they carefully shape the bonsai tree model with either green leaves or pink cherry blossoms. When they're ready for a change or when the season starts to turn, it’s easy to swap the coloured crowns to create a new look.The Bonsai Tree set comes with a rectangular pot and a slatted wood-effect Lego stand, creating a pretty display piece to take pride of place in any home or office. Those who look very closely may even notice the little frogs that make up each blossom.Lego said that according to its, 73% of adults globally research or think about ways to destress at least weekly, while according to the LEGO Play Well Study 2020 81% of adults globally say play helps them relax/destress."... The new sets could provide the perfect perennial project for those looking to get creative, destress and find moments of mindfulness in a day," the company said.Jamie Berard, design lead at the Lego Group, commented, “As adults look for new ways to switch off and relax, we’re delighted to be able to help them seek solace from their busy everyday lives as they immerse themselves in creating these beautiful botanical builds. The customisable elements and mindful building experience will hopefully help them express their personality as their creativity blossoms."Both sets are available from LEGO.com, Lego Stores, and other retailers globally.