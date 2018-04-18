HR Employee Wellness
    Is mindfulness overrated? Why volunteerism might hold the key to less workplace stress

    By Patronella Sono
    2 Dec 2024
    In our fast-paced, high-stress work environments, mindfulness training has been hailed as the go-to solution for improving focus and productivity while reducing stress. Guided meditation Teams classes, breathing apps and mindfulness workshops are widely embraced by corporates aiming to support employee well-being. But is mindfulness truly the silver bullet for workplace stress? Emerging research suggests otherwise. Volunteering or the act of connecting with others through meaningful acts of service may provide even greater benefits for an individual’s mental well-being, encouraging a sense of purpose and fulfilment that mindfulness alone cannot achieve.
    Escape or active engagement?

    Mindfulness training became popular as a response to mounting stress in the modern workplace. By helping employees focus on the present moment, mindfulness practices aim to reduce anxiety and increase resilience against the demands of work. But does mindfulness truly deliver on these promises?

    According to an article in Psychology Today, workplace mindfulness training may not be as effective as previously perceived. Studies have shown that while mindfulness can improve certain aspects of focus and provide short-term relaxation, its effects on long-term stress reduction are limited.

    The article suggests that mindfulness may not address the root causes of workplace stress – such as job insecurity, long hours, surviving a toxic work environment or a lack of support from management. All of which require structural or systemic solutions rather than individual coping mechanisms.

    Why volunteering may prove a bigger solution

    So if mindfulness falls short, what can companies do to support their employees’ mental well-being? Engaging in selfless acts of service has been shown to improve mood, increase feelings of fulfilment, and, perhaps most importantly, reduce stress.

    Volunteering promotes a sense of connection and purpose beyond one’s immediate work environment. This can be especially valuable for employees who feel isolated or undervalued in their day-to-day roles. Taking the focus off self and onto others can help alleviate personal stress and improve overall mental health.

    The happiest people often aren’t those chasing personal gains or perfection but, are the ones who give back. Studies consistently show that volunteers report higher levels of happiness and life satisfaction. By focusing on helping others, they build meaningful connections, find a sense of purpose, and gain a deeper appreciation for their own lives and the blessings they already possess.

    Furthermore, volunteering can provide a sense of independence and accomplishment, two factors which directly counteract common workplace stressors.

    How corporate SA can encourage volunteerism

    By offering employees opportunities to participate in community service or company-sponsored volunteer events – not just at Mandela Day, businesses can help entrench the spirit of volunteerism and build a sense of camaraderie amongst colleagues.

    A few practical ways to encourage volunteerism include:

    • Distributing volunteer days evenly across the calendar and aligning these to measurable KPIs to track impact.
    • Partnering with local non-profit organisations – creating structured volunteer opportunities through partnerships with local charities such as the ones listed on the forgood platform, corporates can make it accessible for employees to participate in and feel connected to their communities or causes that they are especially passionate about.
    • Charting a different course by empowering employees to lead their own projects: sanctioning employees to create and lead their own volunteer projects can prove powerful as this encourages a sense of ownership and motivates teams to champion causes which are close to their hearts. Separately, this approach builds other facets of an employees life such as camaraderie, boosts morale and places a higher sense of worth on the person.

