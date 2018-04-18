Is mindfulness overrated? Why volunteerism might hold the key to less workplace stress

Patronella Sono, Staff Volunteerism Portfolio (SVP) Specialist at Momentum Group Foundation

Escape or active engagement?

Mindfulness training became popular as a response to mounting stress in the modern workplace. By helping employees focus on the present moment, mindfulness practices aim to reduce anxiety and increase resilience against the demands of work. But does mindfulness truly deliver on these promises?

According to an article in Psychology Today, workplace mindfulness training may not be as effective as previously perceived. Studies have shown that while mindfulness can improve certain aspects of focus and provide short-term relaxation, its effects on long-term stress reduction are limited.

The article suggests that mindfulness may not address the root causes of workplace stress – such as job insecurity, long hours, surviving a toxic work environment or a lack of support from management. All of which require structural or systemic solutions rather than individual coping mechanisms.

Why volunteering may prove a bigger solution

So if mindfulness falls short, what can companies do to support their employees’ mental well-being? Engaging in selfless acts of service has been shown to improve mood, increase feelings of fulfilment, and, perhaps most importantly, reduce stress.

Volunteering promotes a sense of connection and purpose beyond one’s immediate work environment. This can be especially valuable for employees who feel isolated or undervalued in their day-to-day roles. Taking the focus off self and onto others can help alleviate personal stress and improve overall mental health.

The happiest people often aren’t those chasing personal gains or perfection but, are the ones who give back. Studies consistently show that volunteers report higher levels of happiness and life satisfaction. By focusing on helping others, they build meaningful connections, find a sense of purpose, and gain a deeper appreciation for their own lives and the blessings they already possess.

Furthermore, volunteering can provide a sense of independence and accomplishment, two factors which directly counteract common workplace stressors.

How corporate SA can encourage volunteerism

By offering employees opportunities to participate in community service or company-sponsored volunteer events – not just at Mandela Day, businesses can help entrench the spirit of volunteerism and build a sense of camaraderie amongst colleagues.

A few practical ways to encourage volunteerism include: