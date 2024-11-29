6 reasons why the festive season is the ideal time to recruit new talent

As the year wraps up, many companies start to slow down, with some even opting for a 'soft closure' so employees can take leave during the festive season. While the focus might be on finishing year-end tasks, this is actually a great time to think about your recruitment needs.

Here’s why December is the ideal time to recruit talented individuals for the year ahead:

1. Your competitors are slowing down

Many companies take a step back from recruiting in December as they focus on other year-end tasks. This gives you a unique chance to attract high-quality candidates while your competitors are off the radar. By starting early, you’ll be ahead of the hiring rush in January, and can welcome the New Year with fresh energy and skills in your team.

2. Jobseekers are more active online

During the holidays, people tend to spend more time online – whether it’s for shopping, catching up with loved ones, or looking for new opportunities while on annual leave. This is the perfect time to post your job ads, as many professionals are updating their CVs and profiles. Platforms like Pnet can help you reach active jobseekers, ensuring your roles get noticed by top talent.

3. You have more available downtime

If business slows down during the holidays, you have more time to focus on recruitment. Reviewing CVs, shortlisting candidates, and scheduling interviews can be done without the pressure of the usual day-to-day business. If you’re busy focusing on other tasks, Pnet’s Response Handling team can manage the hiring process for you, allowing you to focus on core tasks while still filling critical roles.

4. Flexible schedules make interviews easier

Employees often have more flexibility at the end of the year, with many taking time off or enjoying a lighter workload. This makes it easier for candidates to schedule interviews or informal meetings with you without disrupting their current jobs or alerting their existing employers to the fact that they’re job-hunting.

5. Cost savings and competitive advantage

Proactively hiring in December can save recruiters from having to pay higher recruitment fees in the New Year, saving money in the long run. In addition, hiring sooner could provide a competitive edge in securing top talent before the price increase.

6. Time to improve your recruitment strategy

If things are quiet, use this time to refine your recruitment strategy for the upcoming year. Dive into insights from Pnet’s Job Market Trends reports and whitepapers, analyse your hiring process, and make improvements to attract the right talent. Pnet’s expert team can guide you in optimising your strategy to meet your 2025 recruitment goals.

Final thoughts

Don’t overlook the potential of the festive season when it comes to recruiting. It’s the perfect time to attract new talent that can help your business thrive in the new year, all while staying ahead of your competitors.



