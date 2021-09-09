PnP Clothing extends reach with Zando partnership

Pick n Pay Clothing has launched a partnership with online fashion retailer, Zando, which will see the clothing brand's fashion ranges available through an additional platform for the first time.

Source: Supplied

Pick n Pay Clothing made its debut this week on zando.co.za and on the Zando android and IOS apps. Through the well-established online fashion platform, Pick n Pay says it will be able to diversify its customer base, reach more customers, and create more opportunities for shoppers to access its range.“Pick n Pay Clothing customers will have more access to our clothing ranges through Zando, and we look forward to welcoming new customers who we know will enjoy the quality and affordable pieces of highly desirable fashion that we offer,” says Hazel Pillay: GM Pick n Pay Clothing.“We are looking forward to offering our customers another channel to access our popular clothing ranges, and to welcoming new customers into the fold,” she adds.Pillay says the collaboration with Zando was the logical next phase for Pick n Clothing which has "built a reputation for offering affordable and accessible brands that are on trend and made with quality materials".Zando.co.za was established in 2012 and forms part of the Jumia Group. “By entering into a partnership with Pick n Pay Clothing, we are extending value to our customers by increasing the assortment on our platform. Having Pick n Pay Clothing onboard provides our shoppers with access to the latest trends at affordable prices, which we really are excited about,” says Grant Brown, CEO: Zando.