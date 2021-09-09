Industries

Special Sections

More..

In the news

Distell

Biodegradable Future

xneelo

BMi Research

Domains.co.za

Bizcommunity.com

Feed That Bird Communication Consultants

Pyrotec

Stiles

Kantar

KAS Africa

TFG (The Foschini Group)

Ackermans

Smart Media

LG

Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

E-commerce News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

PnP Clothing extends reach with Zando partnership

9 Sep 2021
Pick n Pay Clothing has launched a partnership with online fashion retailer, Zando, which will see the clothing brand's fashion ranges available through an additional platform for the first time.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Pick n Pay Clothing made its debut this week on zando.co.za and on the Zando android and IOS apps. Through the well-established online fashion platform, Pick n Pay says it will be able to diversify its customer base, reach more customers, and create more opportunities for shoppers to access its range.

“Pick n Pay Clothing customers will have more access to our clothing ranges through Zando, and we look forward to welcoming new customers who we know will enjoy the quality and affordable pieces of highly desirable fashion that we offer,” says Hazel Pillay: GM Pick n Pay Clothing.

“We are looking forward to offering our customers another channel to access our popular clothing ranges, and to welcoming new customers into the fold,” she adds.

TFG's Prestige clothing leads the way as largest local apparel manufacturer in South Africa
TFG's Prestige clothing leads the way as largest local apparel manufacturer in South Africa

Issued by TFG (The Foschini Group) 27 Aug 2021


Pillay says the collaboration with Zando was the logical next phase for Pick n Clothing which has "built a reputation for offering affordable and accessible brands that are on trend and made with quality materials".

Zando.co.za was established in 2012 and forms part of the Jumia Group. “By entering into a partnership with Pick n Pay Clothing, we are extending value to our customers by increasing the assortment on our platform. Having Pick n Pay Clothing onboard provides our shoppers with access to the latest trends at affordable prices, which we really are excited about,” says Grant Brown, CEO: Zando.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: e-commerce, Pick n Pay, clothing retail, Zando, fashion retail, Grant Brown, Hazel Pillay, Pick n Pay Clothing

News


Show more
Let's do Biz