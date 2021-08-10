Woolies extends digital shopping capabilities with NFC-enabled stores

Merlin Norman has steered the marketing of big-name brands at some of South Africa's premier retail and FMCG companies - among them Rhodes Food Group, Pioneer Foods, Woolworths and TFG.ByLauren Hartzenberg
For many brands, women represent an opportunity for growth and influence, but few truly understand and resonate with this market. In Africa, this is no different, and a trickier feat - with additional layers and dynamics of this cohort to consider.ByNicole Shapiro, Issued byKantar
Having recently launched TikTok For Business in South Africa, the popular entertainment platform is now taking its offerings a step further with the introduction of Spark Ads. Adding weight to the current belief that creator content is one of the biggest draws for consumers today, TikTok is aiming to empower brands to team up with TikTok content that is already trending.
We are celebrating Women's Month this August at Bizcommunity by bringing to light influential women in different industries. One person that deservedly fits the bill in the automotive industry is Kate Elliott, the recently appointed CEO of Right 2 Repair South Africa (R2RSA).ByImran Salie
This week, Standard Bank in collaboration with Digital Generation and Brima Logistics donated 13 full desktops, as requested by Alex fm 89.1FM - and added two printers and two laptops The station now has the computers it needs to fulfil its mandate to inform and entertain its community of Alexandra.
Woolworths is launching near-field communication-enabled stores, as it caters to customers who are increasingly doing their shopping from mobile phones.
Source: File photo
Tap and go
Using near-field communication (NFC), the same technology pioneered in the banking world through tappable cards, Woolworths’ customers will now be able to tap their phones on NFC tags in various locations in-store to browse, try on and order products. NFC capabilities facilitate wireless communication between a user’s phone and a chip reader to augment and streamline the shopping experience for consumers.
Woolworths has launched digital beauty experiences, Virtual Try On and Virtual Consultations, which are designed to help consumers reinvent their beauty shopping experience at home...
6 May 2021
The pilot launch will start in the retailer's Beauty offering to bring to stores the Virtual Try-On feature launched on the Woolworths website in May. During Covid-19, customers have been unable to use tester products in store. Now, by simply tapping their phones to an NFC tag in store, customers can quickly test products digitally and either purchase in store or on their phones for delivery later.
Additionally, for stores that don’t stock the full range of beauty products, by tapping on NFC tags customers can access the full range of products online, essentially creating a virtual ‘endless aisle’.
Rate and review
In a further move, customers will now also be able to rate and review Woolworths products on woolworths.co.za. The new Ratings & Reviews feature, as well as the recently-launched recommendations functionality, will enhance the customer shopping experience by introducing authentic peer-to-peer customer reviews, as well as AI-driven product personalisation and product recommendations, to ensure customers find exactly what they need.
“Technological developments in the retail industry have unlocked many opportunities for us to grow in unexpected and exciting ways. We are delighted to be able to respond to these changes and deliver a growing catalogue of innovative offerings; we launched our new concept standalone liquor store, our virtual WCellar experience and our beauty virtual try-on and virtual beauty consultations in June.
"The introduction of NFC tagging, Ratings & Reviews and AI-driven Product Recommendations, will help us to build better connections with our customers and enable them to enjoy an enhanced and personalised shopping experience, whether in store or online. We want to make shopping with us easy, inspiring, and fast through our omnichannel initiatives,” said Liz Hillock, Woolworths head of online and mobile.
NFC tagging is currently in pilot in beauty stores at the V&A Waterfront and Table Bay Mall and in WCellar stores in Nicolway and Sandton. Ratings & Reviews and Recommendations are available on the Woolworths website.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.