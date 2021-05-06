Health & Beauty News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • MLA announces launch of Cape Town office
    Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA), now the largest talent agency on the African continent, has announced that it is opening a new office in Cape Town. The launch of a representative office in the heart of one of South Africa's premier film destinations follows fast on the heels of a recent announcement that the agency would be representing screenwriters and directors alongside the leading talent already in the stable. Issued by Moonyeenn Lee & Associates (MLA)
  • Kaya 959 gives away R1,000 an hour every hour in May
    After 12 years of being 'The Home of the Afropolitan', we are excited to introduce our latest evolution - Kaya 959. On the Street. On the Air. Our new brand identity is about highlighting Kaya 959 as a radio station for all. Issued by KAYA 959
  • Doing good is good for business: How brand purpose can steer your sustainability journey in Africa
    With the definition of sustainability shifting beyond solving environmental, social and economic issues to also include issues of access, inclusion and equality, there's no denying that sustainability is Africa's top untapped business opportunity in 2021. Here's how we'll help you authentically solve the value-action gap and guide you along your brand's sustainable transformation journey. By Adeola Tejumola, Issued by Kantar
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Woolworths rolls out virtual beauty services in SA

6 May 2021
Woolworths has launched two new digital beauty experiences, Virtual Try On and Virtual Consultations, which are designed to help consumers reinvent their beauty shopping experience at home and gain more confidence before making a purchase.


Claimed to be the first of its kind from a South African beauty retailer, the virtual beauty experiences were designed to offer customers an engaging and personalised service from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Make-up testing, personalised advice


The Virtual Try On service gives customers the opportunity to try on hundreds of shades of lipsticks, eye shadows and mascaras. The feature creates realistic applications of these products through augmented reality that can be tested on any skin tone and allows customers to assess textures, colours and looks. Based on this initial rollout, Woolworths will then look to extend the Virtual Try On offering into its stores, providing interactive screens for customers to trial beauty products.

The retailer has also partnered with Estee Lauder and Clarins to reinvent Beauty Consultations, giving shoppers at home access to one-on-one, digital-based beauty consultations with beauty specialists. Customers will be able to receive personalised skincare advice, product recommendations and application techniques, offering a human touch that many have missed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both of these experiences are complementary and aim to replicate the high-touch customer experience Woolworths is known for in store.

5 categories that could lead retail's recovery in 2021

Merchant Capital's collection data suggests early signs of recovery in several key categories...

8 Apr 2021


Transforming the beauty business


“Over the past two years, Woolworths has been expanding its Beauty business both in store and online, with the launch of key brands like Chanel, Clinique, Clarins, Bobbie Brown, Tom Ford, Smashbox and our own highly regarded private label, WBeauty.

"The unprecedented growth of online shopping over the past 12 months, alongside the health and safety protocols of testing samples in store, has ushered in a new opportunity for us to transform the beauty shopping experience while continuing to build the differentiated capabilities across our digital platforms,” says Liz Hillock, Woolworths head of online and mobile.

According to Woolworths, its Beauty online offering has experienced triple-digit growth and the launch of the virtual beauty experiences "further bolsters its position as a leading beauty retailer in South Africa". The retailer now offers over 80 international and local beauty brands and, with these new experiences, aims to broaden its reach and interact virtually with customers in a more meaningful way.

Virtual shopping with Under Armour

The virtual shopping service gives the customer a one-on-one consultation with an in-store Under Armour tech specialist using a video teleconference tool like Zoom...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 27 Jul 2020


To get started, shoppers can visit the Woolworths website via their mobile and desktop/laptop, select the ‘Beauty’ drop-down tab and click on the new ‘Virtual Services’ section. From there, customers can choose a product to sample, select ‘Try it on’, take or upload a photograph of themselves and then channel test out a wide range of signature makeup products in just a few clicks.

Similar to what customers are used to in store, the Virtual Beauty Consultations are available for those who are looking for an interactive in-depth consultation with a Clarins or Estee Lauder advisor.
Comment

Read more: cosmetics, Customer experience, beauty, Woolworths, Augmented Reality, make-up, Estee Lauder, Liz Hillock, Clarins, digital retail, Woolworths Beauty, beauty retail

Related

Free eCommerce Virtual Summit kicks off in May1 day ago
How manufacturers can unleash their digital marketplace superpower3 days ago
Optimising customer experience: it all starts with the data29 Apr 2021
3 ways to reinvent retail customer engagement in a post-Covid world28 Apr 2021
Ebony+IvoryMedia planning that interprets multiple studies to position brands28 Apr 2021
L'Oréal Paris to cut 50% of carbon footprint by 203026 Apr 2021
Mall of Africa owner to roll out retail app across shopping mall portfolio21 Apr 2021
Massmart's CEO on Covid-driven consumer trends that'll stick19 Apr 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz