Refinery fashion now online - a first for Pepkor

26 Aug 2020
Local fashion brand Refinery has launched an online store, making it the first brand from Pepkor Group to take the leap into e-commerce.


Targeted at South Africa’s young adults, the online store was designed with a fresh, modern look in mind, with technology geared towards ease of use and safety.

“The online selling capability offers an accessible shopping experience for customers on the move. It will further allow us to strengthen the relationship with our tech-savvy customer, who requires a convenient and secure way to shop,” says Shaun Hoddy, CEO of Refinery.

The platform is run internally and boasts exclusive online items, as well as Refinery’s full range for men and women.

Delivery is only available in South Africa and will take between 2 and 5 days at a cost of R50, or free for purchases above R450.

“We have worked hard during the lockdown to provide an online experience that will answer our customer’s on-trend style needs, and we cannot wait for them to experience it for themselves,” concludes Karla Roodt, marketing manager at Refinery.

The new online store can be found at www.refinerystore.co.za.
