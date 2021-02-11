Magazines ABC Q4 2020: Categories continue to haemorrhage

The attrition in the Magazine category continues in the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) Q4 with many sectors losing members as the sector battles with resignations, discontinuations and terminations.

Consumer magazines

Arts Culture and Heritage Publication Period Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Jewish Life Oct -Dec Mtly 0 5,970 5,970 -24.7% -49.8% Val de Vie Magazine Jan -Dec 2xA 459 14,900 15,359 45.4% 45.4% Business and News Business Brief. Jul -Dec AltM 50,473 1,515 51,988 -1.9% -30.2% Financial Mail Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 10,848 804 11,652 9.2% -12.9% Finweek Oct -Dec F 9,642 1,930 11,572 20.2% -22.6% Forbes Africa Oct -Dec Mtly 7,433 835 8,268 31.8% -38.0% Green Economy Journal (formerly Green Business Journal) Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Terminated Noseweek Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Changed Frequency Personal Finance Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission SA Real Estate Investor Magazine Oct -Dec Mtly 0 15,437 15,437 -1.7% -4.7% Celebrity People Oct -Dec F 0 0 Resigned Conservation and Wildlife African Birdlife Jul -Dec AltM 6,877 635 7,512 -18.9% -19.7% KRUGER MAGAZINE Jan -Dec 4xA 0 0 No Submission Entertainment Eat Out Jan -Dec Ann 14,567 4,942 19,509 -1.4% -1.4% Hello Johannesburg Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Discontinued Hello Pretoria Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Discontinued TV Plus (Afrikaans) Oct -Dec F 15,023 0 15,023 -1.4% -15.1% TV Plus (English) Oct -Dec F 5,177 0 5,177 3.3% -27.1% Family Interest Bona Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Resigned Drum Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 0 0 Discontinued Huisgenoot Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 133,839 5,706 139,545 -3.9% -14.0% LIG Oct -Dec 11xA 14,256 115 14,371 -7.7% -15.0% Plus 50 Jul -Dec 6xA 5,724 401 6,125 -1.7% 2.1% The Big Issue Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Terminated The Crest Jul -Dec 7xA 0 12,711 12,711 4.0% 10.2% The Ridge Jul -Dec 8xA 0 15,764 15,764 2.2% 8.6% Things to do with kids Magazine Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Resigned You Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 69,121 3,641 72,762 -2.3% -12.6% Farming Farmbiz Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Discontinued Farmer's Weekly Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 7,337 0 7,337 -19.8% Grond tot Mond Jan -Dec Q 2,478 2,471 4,949 -32.8% -32.8% Landbouweekblad Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 17,741 0 17,741 -3.1% -14.3% Landbouweekblad Boereplanne Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 Deregistered Landbouweekblad Vee Jan -Dec Ann 9,681 0 9,681 24.1% 24.1% Marktoe! Oct -Dec Mtly 0 10,233 10,233 3.4% -2.4% Veeplaas. Oct -Dec 11xA 5,128 2,154 7,282 -5.2% -16.0% Health & Wellbeing Grow to Eat Jan -Dec 3xA 11,515 2,811 14,326 Odyssey Magazine. Jul -Jun Q 3,600 412 4,012 0.0% Home REAL|life Magazine Jul -Jun Q 0 0 Discontinued Conde Nast House & Garden Oct -Dec Mtly 10,189 2,505 12,694 -53.1% Easy DIY Jul -Jun Q 0 0 Changed Publisher Food and Home Entertaining Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Resigned Habitat Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Discontinued House & Leisure. Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Resigned Idees/Ideas Jul -Dec AltM 15,386 512 15,898 4.5% 6.2% Kuier Combo Jul -Jun 2xA 0 0 Deregistered Landbouweekblad Boerekos Jul -Jun 2xA 0 0 Deregistered Lose It Jan -Dec Q 15,996 0 15,996 -9.7% -9.7% SA Garden and Home Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Resigned SA Home Owner Oct -Dec 11xA 19,621 3,162 22,783 4.0% -24.5% Sarie Kos Jul -Jun Q 22,112 750 22,862 0.0% -6.1% Sarie Woon Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 Deregistered The Gardener / Die Tuinier Oct -Dec Mtly 21,333 3,522 24,855 32.6% -18.3% Tuis Home Oct -Dec Mtly 76,899 646 77,545 9.1% 12.2% Tuis Opknap / Home Renovations. Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 No Submission Tuis Verf / Home Paint Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 No Submission Tuis Werf / Home Yard Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 No Submission Visi Jul -Dec 6xA 12,925 667 13,592 -8.3% -7.4% Leisure Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai) Jul -Jun Ann 10,987 3,014 14,001 0.0% -22.3% Silver Digest Jan -Dec 4xA 0 8,626 8,626 -16.3% -16.3% Southern Vines Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission The Coffee Mag Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission Male Destiny Man Magazine Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 No Submission GQ.. Oct -Dec 11xA 3,943 1,865 5,808 -59.6% Men's Health Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Discontinued Popular Mechanics Oct -Dec Mtly 12,869 970 13,839 -37.0% Stuff. Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 No Submission Very Interesting (former Braintainment) Jul -Dec AltM 10,832 1,735 12,567 -28.2% Motoring Bike SA Oct -Dec Mtly 11,438 1,001 12,439 -26.0% Car Oct -Dec Mtly 38,222 6,390 44,612 4.3% -25.5% Caravan & Outdoor Life / Kamp & Karavaan Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 No Issue Driven Magazine Oct -Dec Mtly 0 12,282 12,282 -10.3% -29.3% Leisure Wheels Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Discontinued SA4x4 Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 No Issue Super Bike Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Resigned Parenting Baba & Kleuter. Jul -Dec AltM 7,568 0 7,568 -14.0% -32.6% Baby's and Beyond Jan -Dec Q 2,199 5,870 8,069 -42.4% -42.4% Child Magazine - Cape Town Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Resigned Child Magazine - Durban Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Resigned Child Magazine - Johannesburg Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Resigned Child Magazine Pretoria Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Resigned MamaMagic Milestones Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Digital Only Mamas & Papas. Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Discontinued Mother & Child Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 No Issue Your Baby. Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Discontinued Your Pregnancy. Jul -Dec AltM 6,221 134 6,355 -25.9% -36.8% Pets Animaltalk Oct -Dec Mtly 4,867 59,629 64,496 2.0% 590.1% Dog Directory Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Terminated Sport and Hobby Africa's Sportsman Magazine Jan -Dec 4xA 0 0 Resigned Bicycling Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Resigned Compleat Golfer Oct -Dec Mtly 5,294 295 5,589 16.4% -31.1% Equestrian Life Jul -Jun Q 0 0 Discontinued Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag Oct -Dec Mtly 15,490 39,412 54,902 1.8% 117.8% HQ Jul -Dec 6Wk 0 0 Terminated Kick Off Oct -Dec Mtly 15,426 168 15,594 -15.3% -25.1% Magnum Oct -Dec Mtly 13,094 0 13,094 18.5% 30.2% Runners World. Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Resigned SA Cricket. Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission SA Flyer Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Terminated SA Rugby Oct -Dec Mtly 18,501 2,041 20,542 -15.0% -30.2% Wildland Magazine Oct -Dec Mtly 50,001 918 50,919 4.3% -25.1% Travel Tourism & Hospitality Cape Etc. Jan -Dec 3xA 1,712 6,161 7,873 -22.8% -22.8% Getaway Oct -Dec Mtly 17,171 1,607 18,778 -38.6% go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep Oct -Dec Mtly 31,009 0 31,009 32.3% 23.7% SA Country Life Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Resigned The Great Outdoors Guide / Die Groot Buitelewegids Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 No Issue TravelIdeas. Jul -Dec AltM 0 18,501 18,501 318.1% Weg / Go Platteland Jul -Jun Q 22,213 1,153 23,366 0.0% -13.1% Weg/Go Oct -Dec Mtly 49,306 0 49,306 19.8% 7.6% Woman's General Cosmopolitan. Jul -Dec 10xA 0 0 Resigned Destiny Magazine. Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 No Submission Essentials Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Resigned Fairlady Oct -Dec Mtly 34,447 404 34,851 26.4% 28.8% Glamour Oct -Dec 11xA 8,667 3,895 12,562 -56.3% Good Housekeeping. Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Resigned Kuier Oct -Dec F 78,358 0 78,358 9.7% -8.8% Move! Oct -Dec F 0 0 Discontinued Rooi Rose Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Resigned Sarie Oct -Dec Mtly 60,522 2,018 62,540 19.5% 14.7% True Love Oct -Dec Mtly 23,851 1,924 25,775 13.0% 16.9% Vroue Keur Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 0 0 Resigned Woman and Home Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Resigned Women's Health. Oct -Dec 11xA 0 0 Discontinued Your Family Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Resigned Woman's Special Bruidsgids Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 No Submission Nubian Bride. Jul -Jun 2xA 0 0 No Submission SA Wedding Album Jan -Dec 2xA 0 0 Ceased Publishing Sarie Bruid Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 Deregistered Troukoors Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Resigned Wedding Guide Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 Changed Cycle Youth Barbie Magazine. Jul -Dec 6Wk 5,746 274 6,020 -47.1% Post Matric Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Resigned The Official Safeways K53 Learner's and Driver's Manual. Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 No Submission Very Interesting Junior Oct -Dec Mtly 18,451 2,528 20,979 -1.3% .

B2B magazines

Agricultural Publication Period Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Agri Inc. Die Boer / The Farmer. Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Digital Only Harvest SA Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 No Submission OVK Nuus/News Jan -Dec 4xA 0 4,873 4,873 0.4% 0.4% Pro Agri Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 No Submission SA Graan / Grain Oct -Dec Mtly 0 15,888 15,888 0.2% -0.8% SABI Magazine Jul -Dec AltM 12 2,178 2,190 -55.1% Stockfarm Oct -Dec Mtly 4,854 1,445 6,299 -8.3% -11.1% Wineland Oct -Dec Mtly 105 3,143 3,248 0.0% -11.1% Architecture earthworks. Jan -Dec Q 138 8,580 8,718 2.2% 2.2% Floors in Africa Jul -Dec 6xA 0 17,987 17,987 2.0% -5.9% Leading Architect & Design Jul -Dec AltM 69 6,839 6,908 -5.7% -20.6% SA Building Review Jan -Dec Ann 1,202 9,834 11,036 -4.0% -4.0% Timber IQ Jul -Dec AltM 8 6,381 6,389 46.1% 50.3% To Build Jan -Dec 3xA 0 6,941 6,941 -29.2% -29.2% Walls & Roofs in Africa Jul -Dec 6xA 0 17,027 17,027 -2.0% -10.0% Automotive Automotive Business Review Jul -Dec 10xA 0 0 Resigned Road Ahead The Jan -Dec Q 0 121,302 121,302 1141.6% 1141.6% SA TREADS Jul -Jun Q 0 4,929 4,929 0.0% -29.6% Civil Construction Civil Engineering Oct -Dec 11xA 21 15,121 15,142 4.7% 14.9% Concrete Trends Jan -Dec Q 0 1,968 1,968 10.7% 10.7% Construction Review. Jul -Dec AltM 0 1,805 1,805 -7.0% Construction World Oct -Dec Mtly 0 10,692 10,692 9.1% 51.0% IMIESA Oct -Dec 11xA 3 6,603 6,606 6.6% 21.7% Plant Equipment & Hire Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Discontinued Precast Jul -Jun 3xA 0 0 No Submission Spec Handbooks Jan -Dec Ann 1 2,405 2,406 Communications Media The. Jul -Dec 8xA 0 0 Resigned Nex Media Jul -Jun 4xA 0 42,757 42,757 0.0% 969.2% SA Profile Jan -Dec Ann 1,020 27,287 28,307 -5.3% -5.3% The Gapp Magazine Jul -Dec AltM 0 2,140 2,140 -75.1% -44.5% Electrical Engineering Electricity & Control Oct -Dec Mtly 0 8,735 8,735 12.9% 108.7% ESI Africa Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission Sparks Electrical News Oct -Dec Mtly 0 9,247 9,247 21.7% 52.5% Engineering - Other Capital Equipment News Oct -Dec Mtly 0 8,046 8,046 13.2% 83.8% Dataweek Oct -Dec F 0 2,820 2,820 -9.9% Energy Decisions Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 No Submission Engineering News Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 0 0 Rebranded MechChem Africa Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Changed Frequency MechChem Africa. Jul -Dec AltM 0 6,305 6,305 Motion Control Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission Plumbing Africa Oct -Dec Mtly 128 7,561 7,689 -5.2% 31.3% Refrigeration and Airconditioning Oct -Dec Mtly 23 7,378 7,401 6.9% 6.3% SA Instrumentation & Control Oct -Dec Mtly 0 4,079 4,079 -9.8% Water & Sanitation Africa Jul -Dec AltM 5 5,579 5,584 0.2% 12.2% Health and Wellbeing Fire Protection Jan -Dec Q 715 219 934 -37.3% -37.3% Hi-Tech Security Solutions Oct -Dec 11xA 0 3,873 3,873 -11.2% International Dentistry Africa Edition Jul -Dec AltM 0 2,865 2,865 -29.4% -28.9% MDR Medical Desk Reference Jan -Dec Ann 863 431 1,294 13.9% 13.9% Medical Chronicle Oct -Dec 11xA 2 8,186 8,188 3.8% -35.6% MIMS Oct -Dec Mtly 2,335 414 2,749 -2.7% MIMS Guide to OTC Products Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Resigned Modern Medicine Magazine. Jul -Dec AltM 657 3,487 4,144 -10.9% -4.7% Occupational Health Southern Africa Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 No Submission SHEQ Management Jul -Dec AltM 40 4,837 4,877 4.8% -19.4% South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review Oct -Dec 11xA 21 2,782 2,803 3.1% 5.6% The Specialist Forum Journal Oct -Dec 11xA 0 7,994 7,994 12.4% 5.5% Hospitality Catering and Tourism Explore South Africa. Jan -Dec Q 0 12,535 12,535 30.8% 30.8% Leading Venues Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Discontinued Meetings Jul -Dec AltM 0 6,082 6,082 50.5% 47.2% The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory) Jan -Dec Ann 0 8,359 8,359 -2.7% -2.7% Travel News Features Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 No Issue Industry Analytical Reporter Jul -Dec AltM 1 6,399 6,400 16.0% 21.5% Cold Link Africa Jul -Dec AltM 15 2,802 2,817 -39.0% 0.6% Eastern Cape Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,602 9,602 0.0% -1.9% Eastern Cape Industrial & Business News Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Resigned Free State Business Jan -Dec Ann 0 9,944 9,944 0.0% 0.0% Gauteng Companies.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,839 9,839 0.0% -1.0% Industrial Buyer Jul -Dec AltM 17 6,693 6,710 -4.5% -50.2% Jewellers' Network Directory Jan -Dec Ann 0 3,350 3,350 KwaZulu Natal Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,761 9,761 0.0% -0.5% KZN Industrial & Business News Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Resigned Lighting in Design. Jan -Dec Q 0 4,242 4,242 39.1% 39.1% Limpopo Business. Jan -Dec Ann 0 9,933 9,933 Limpopo Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 Changed Cycle Mpumalanga Business. Jan -Dec Ann 0 9,935 9,935 Mpumalanga Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 Changed Cycle Nepad Annual Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 No Submission North West Business.. Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Changed Cycle Northern Cape Business.. Jul -Jun Ann 0 9,615 9,615 0.0% -1.8% Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA) Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Changed Frequency Resource. Jan -Dec Q 828 3,553 4,381 81.9% 81.9% SA Affordable Housing Jul -Dec AltM 16 5,284 5,300 85.1% 56.3% SA Jewellery News Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Terminated Smart Energy International Jul -Dec AltM 0 2,712 2,712 -50.5% South African Business. Jan -Dec 2xA 0 18,986 18,986 -4.6% -4.6% South African Food Review Oct -Dec 11xA 5 4,575 4,580 9.0% -0.2% The Green Building Handbook Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 No Submission The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Handbook. Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 No Submission The Sustainable Energy Resource Handbook. Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 No Submission The Sustainable Water Resource Handbook. Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 No Submission Western Cape Business Jan -Dec Ann 0 9,923 9,923 0.1% 0.1% Information and Computer Technology Brainstorm Oct -Dec 11xA 5,296 2,592 7,888 2.9% -24.9% The Margin Jan -Dec Q 0 3,696 3,696 0.1% 0.1% Management African Decisions Jan -Dec Q 656 10,450 11,106 -23.5% -23.5% Afropolitan. Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission Black Business Quarterly Jan -Dec Q 800 102,660 103,460 968.8% 968.8% Blue Chip Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Changed Cycle Business Guide Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 No Submission Cape Business News Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 No Issue Careers SA Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 Terminated FA News. Jul -Dec AltM 150 2,712 2,862 -0.2% Impumelelo SA's Top Empowerment Co. Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 No Submission Infocom. Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission KZN Invest Jul -Jun Q 0 0 Rebranded Leadership Oct -Dec Mtly 1,248 148,647 149,895 1442.8% Money Marketing Oct -Dec Mtly 5 8,578 8,583 16.2% 23.3% Profiles Stock Exchange Handbook Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission Public Sector Manager Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Terminated Salga Voice of Local Government Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Resigned South African Business Intergrator Jan -Dec 2xA 500 13,873 14,373 -27.7% -27.7% South Africa's Top Performing Companies Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 No Submission The South African School Collection Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Discontinued Top 500 SA's Best Companies Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 No Submission Top Women in Business & Government Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 No Submission Vision 2030 Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 No Submission Mining & Quarrying African Mines Handbook Jan -Dec Ann 580 1,064 1,644 -12.8% -12.8% African Mining Brief Jul -Dec AltM 0 743 743 -8.9% African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror Oct -Dec 11xA 148 10,196 10,344 -20.5% 84.1% Earthbroker Oct -Dec Mtly 0 5,382 5,382 0.0% 0.0% Engineering News & Mining Weekly Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 2,949 5,715 8,664 11.9% Mining Decisions Jan -Dec 4xA 0 0 No Submission Mining Review Africa. Oct -Dec 11xA 0 2,265 2,265 -52.0% Mining Weekly Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 0 0 Rebranded Modern Mining Oct -Dec Mtly 0 7,864 7,864 11.0% 57.0% Modern Quarrying Jan -Dec Q 0 3,338 3,338 23.5% 23.5% SA Mining. Jul -Dec AltM 0 0 Resigned Property The Greeff Magazine Jan -Dec 3xA 0 0 No Submission Retail DIY And Industrial Trade News Oct -Dec Mtly 0 7,657 7,657 10.3% -17.0% International Independent Trader Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Terminated Pet Shop Pit Stop Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop) Oct -Dec Mtly 0 3,792 3,792 -24.3% -49.4% Pharmacy Retailer Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Terminated Spotong Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission Supermarket and Retailer Oct -Dec Mtly 0 8,749 8,749 10.3% The International Convenience Store Retailer. Oct -Dec 11xA 0 0 Terminated The International FMCG Retailer. Oct -Dec 11xA 0 0 Terminated The International Hardware Retailer. Oct -Dec 11xA 0 0 Terminated Trader's Friend - Convenience Stores FMCG Franchises and Chain Stores. Jul -Dec 9xA 0 0 Rebranded Trader's Friend - Independent Retailers and Wholesalers. Jul -Dec 9xA 0 0 Rebranded Traders Friend Oct -Dec Mtly 0 45,715 45,715 3.3% Transport and Logistics Focus on Transport & Logistics Oct -Dec Mtly 0 2,600 2,600 -24.1% -61.6% Freight & News Features Oct -Dec Mtly 368 4,985 5,353 15.6% Trucks and Heavy Equipment News.. Jan -Dec 5xA 0 0 Resigned .

Custom magazines

Electrical Engineering Publication Period Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year WattNow.. Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Terminated Family Interest Crawford Times Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission Taalgenoot.. Jan -Dec Q 0 0 Resigned Trinitonian Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission Farming Dairy Mail The. Oct -Dec Mtly 23 3,523 3,546 -1.5% -7.3% Rooi Vleis / Red Meat Jul -Dec AltM 1 11,461 11,462 0.0% -9.4% Wolboer / Wool Farmer. Jul -Dec AltM 1 4,932 4,933 0.1% -0.4% Health & Wellbeing Fitlife. Oct -Dec Mtly 28,508 2,248 30,756 0.0% 13.3% Journal of Endocrinology Metabolism & Diabetes SA Jul -Jun 3xA 0 1,480 1,480 0.0% -13.1% Jump Jul -Jun 3xA 0 0 No Submission Life Healthcare Jul -Jun 4xA 0 0 Discontinued SA Pharmaceutical Journal. Jul -Dec 10xA 3 7,053 7,056 -1.9% 1.7% SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA) Jul -Jun Q 0 4,959 4,959 0.0% 1.7% South African Medical Journal Oct -Dec Mtly 387 9,079 9,466 -1.3% -33.1% Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &Analgesia Jul -Dec AltM 0 2,126 2,126 -3.1% -1.2% Home Fresh Living Jan -Dec Q 49,513 0 49,513 Fresh Living / Kook en Kuier Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Changed Frequency Living Space.. Oct -Dec Mtly 40,895 1,745 42,640 -10.3% -19.1% My Kitchen.. Oct -Dec Mtly 76,217 2,088 78,305 -10.1% -16.0% Industry Specific Forum Tydskrif Jan -Dec Q 0 149,624 149,624 1.8% 1.8% J S E Jan -Dec Q 588 12,287 12,875 -28.3% -28.3% Sea Rescue Jan -Dec 3xA 0 56,895 56,895 Servamus Oct -Dec Mtly 9,654 103 9,757 -2.7% -10.0% Solidarity Magazine / Solidariteit Tydskrif Jul -Dec 6xA 0 0 Resigned In-flight High Life SA Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Terminated In Flight Magazine Oct -Dec Mtly 0 19,715 19,715 30.1% -19.6% Indwe Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Discontinued Kulula Khuluma Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Terminated Mango Juice Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Terminated Sawubona Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Terminated Skyways Oct -Dec Mtly 4 104,472 104,476 28.8% 335.3% Leisure Cheers Jul -Dec 6xA 0 0 Discontinued Equinox. Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission Legacy Inspires Jul -Jun 3xA 0 0 No Submission Nedbank Golf Challenge Jul -Jun Ann 0 0 Discontinued Private Edition Jan -Dec Q 0 9,234 9,234 Slow Magazine Oct -Dec Mtly 0 0 Discontinued Taste. Oct -Dec 11xA 26,108 1,866 27,974 12.9% -7.7% Wild Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission Male Man Oct -Dec Mtly 43,962 3,543 47,505 -11.5% -15.9% Tech.. Oct -Dec Mtly 40,646 2,519 43,165 -12.5% -12.2% Medical and Allied Health Bounce (Formerly Bankmed) Jul -Jun 3xA 0 5,132 5,132 0.0% -92.0% Medi - Clinic Family Jul -Jun Q 0 64,895 64,895 0.0% 0.0% Motoring Motor.. Oct -Dec Mtly 23,906 2,092 25,998 -13.6% -22.0% Professional Accountancy SA Oct -Dec 11xA 0 56,669 56,669 1.9% 2.0% Acumen Jul -Jun Q 0 0 No Submission De Rebus Oct -Dec 11xA 22 19,475 19,497 -3.7% 81.8% The Journal Of The SAIMM Oct -Dec Mtly 34 2,372 2,406 0.0% -42.6% Retail Clicks Club Card. Jul -Dec AltM 2,807 226,591 229,398 -19.0% Club Magazine Oct -Dec Mtly 282,072 16,980 299,052 -4.9% -18.2% Jet Club Jul -Dec 7xA 0 0 No Submission Sport and Hobby SA Hunter/Jagter. Oct -Dec Mtly 37,219 0 37,219 -2.0% -2.7% Soccer Club Oct -Dec Mtly 54,067 4,239 58,306 -12.5% -17.2% Sports Club. Oct -Dec Mtly 96,133 5,916 102,049 -9.1% -10.6% Travel Tourism & Hospitality AA Traveller Jan -Dec Q 0 0 No Submission Best of Cape Town Central City. Jan -Dec Ann 0 0 Terminated Escapes Oct -Dec Mtly 25,669 1,430 27,099 -10.0% -22.2% Moments magazine Jan -Dec 6xA 0 0 Resigned Premier Oct -Dec Mtly 0 10,701 10,701 -39.3% Woman's General Balanced Life Oct -Dec Mtly 55,564 4,164 59,728 -4.0% -3.6% Youth ClubX Oct -Dec Mtly 70,168 3,380 73,548 -11.4% -14.3% Kids Super Club. Oct -Dec Mtly 75,665 3,687 79,352 -17.1% -30.0%

Free magazines

Publication Period Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Botswana Advertiser. Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 94,965 0.0% 3.5% Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga) Oct -Dec Mtly 10,293 3.3% -48.2% Get It (Bloemfontein) Oct -Dec Mtly 4,593 0.0% -68.9% Get It (eMalahleni - Middelburg) Oct -Dec Mtly Discontinued Get It (Highway) Oct -Dec Mtly 9,838 0.3% -49.7% Get It (Joburg East) Oct -Dec Mtly Discontinued Get It (Jo'burg South) Oct -Dec Mtly 15,916 8.5% -19.0% Get It (Jo'burg West) Oct -Dec Mtly 14,586 0.4% -25.0% Get It (Lowveld) Oct -Dec Mtly 5,800 0.0% -60.7% Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg) Oct -Dec Mtly 14,806 -1.0% -40.0% Get It (Pretoria) Oct -Dec Mtly 14,829 3.6% -25.1% STOKVEL VOICE MAGAZINE Jan -Dec Ann No Submission .

The trend of no submissions and discontinued publications continued from the previous quarters into Q4. In the Woman’s Special category for the six publications there was no data, two no submissions, one ceased publication, one reregistered, one resigned and one change cycle.The Woman’s General category had only four magazines submit data, but all four -and- showed increase over the previous quarter and prior year. It had seven resignation, one no submission and two discontinued.The Parenting category also suffered with only three submissions out of 11, all which had declines on the previous quarter and prior year.Overall, there was a sprinkling of increases on the previous quarter withandshowing good numbers.The category had 25 publications that made gains on the previous quarter and prior year. The Civil Construction, Electrical Engineering and Architecture categories fared the best while the Retail category, with no submissions performed the worst. Four of the seven magazines under Civil Construction gained on the previous quarter and on the prior year, while Electrical Engineering had two. The Architecture category saw all its seven publications submit data. Timber IQ had an increase of 46.5% for both the previous quarter and prior year.andwere the only two stand outs in the Management category.Of the 13 Retail publications, only three submitted data.The pickings were slim in this category with the Leisure and In-Flight magazines faring the worst. Ironically, the biggest increase on the previous quarter and prior year came from Skyways with In-flight Magazine also improving on the previous quarter. However, these were the only two magazines that submitted data, with four terminations and one discontinuation in this section. Faring no better was the Leisure sector, with only two submissions, and three discontinuations and three no submissions. The Electrical and Family Interest sectors had no submissions.In total the category had only a few publications that showed an increase on the previous quarter and prior year.andhad increases in both, whileandhad increase on the previous quarter.(SAPA) andall had increases on the prior year.Of the 12 magazines in this category only one did not submit data and there were two discontinuations. All magazines increased on the previous quarter expect one, while only one increased on the prior year, with the rest showing a decline.Six titles rebranded, one resigned and three were discontinued.Of 39 email newsletters, 12 resigned, and five titles were discontinued.