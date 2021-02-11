Magazines ABC Q4 2020: Categories continue to haemorrhage

The attrition in the Magazine category continues in the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) Q4 with many sectors losing members as the sector battles with resignations, discontinuations and terminations.
Consumer magazines
The trend of no submissions and discontinued publications continued from the previous quarters into Q4. In the Woman’s Special category for the six publications there was no data, two no submissions, one ceased publication, one reregistered, one resigned and one change cycle.
The Woman’s General category had only four magazines submit data, but all four - Kuier
, Fairlady
, Sarie
and True Love
- showed increase over the previous quarter and prior year. It had seven resignation, one no submission and two discontinued.
The Parenting category also suffered with only three submissions out of 11, all which had declines on the previous quarter and prior year.
Overall, there was a sprinkling of increases on the previous quarter with The Gardner
/Tuiner
, Go! Drive & Camp
/Ry & Sleep
, Magnum
and Compleat Golfer
showing good numbers.
|Arts Culture and Heritage
|Publication
|Period
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Jewish Life
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|5,970
|5,970
|-24.7%
|-49.8%
|Val de Vie Magazine
|Jan -Dec
|2xA
|459
|14,900
|15,359
|45.4%
|45.4%
|Business and News
|Business Brief.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|50,473
|1,515
|51,988
|-1.9%
|-30.2%
|Financial Mail
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|10,848
|804
|11,652
|9.2%
|-12.9%
|Finweek
|Oct -Dec
|F
|9,642
|1,930
|11,572
|20.2%
|-22.6%
|Forbes Africa
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|7,433
|835
|8,268
|31.8%
|-38.0%
|Green Economy Journal (formerly Green Business Journal)
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Terminated
|Noseweek
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Personal Finance
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|SA Real Estate Investor Magazine
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|15,437
|15,437
|-1.7%
|-4.7%
|Celebrity
|People
|Oct -Dec
|F
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Conservation and Wildlife
|African Birdlife
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|6,877
|635
|7,512
|-18.9%
|-19.7%
|KRUGER MAGAZINE
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Entertainment
|Eat Out
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|14,567
|4,942
|19,509
|-1.4%
|-1.4%
|Hello Johannesburg
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Hello Pretoria
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|TV Plus (Afrikaans)
|Oct -Dec
|F
|15,023
|0
|15,023
|-1.4%
|-15.1%
|TV Plus (English)
|Oct -Dec
|F
|5,177
|0
|5,177
|3.3%
|-27.1%
|Family Interest
|Bona
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Drum
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Huisgenoot
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|133,839
|5,706
|139,545
|-3.9%
|-14.0%
|LIG
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|14,256
|115
|14,371
|-7.7%
|-15.0%
|Plus 50
|Jul -Dec
|6xA
|5,724
|401
|6,125
|-1.7%
|2.1%
|The Big Issue
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Terminated
|The Crest
|Jul -Dec
|7xA
|0
|12,711
|12,711
|4.0%
|10.2%
|The Ridge
|Jul -Dec
|8xA
|0
|15,764
|15,764
|2.2%
|8.6%
|Things to do with kids Magazine
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Resigned
|You
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|69,121
|3,641
|72,762
|-2.3%
|-12.6%
|Farming
|Farmbiz
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Farmer's Weekly
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|7,337
|0
|7,337
|-19.8%
|Grond tot Mond
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|2,478
|2,471
|4,949
|-32.8%
|-32.8%
|Landbouweekblad
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|17,741
|0
|17,741
|-3.1%
|-14.3%
|Landbouweekblad Boereplanne
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|Deregistered
|Landbouweekblad Vee
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|9,681
|0
|9,681
|24.1%
|24.1%
|Marktoe!
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|10,233
|10,233
|3.4%
|-2.4%
|Veeplaas.
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|5,128
|2,154
|7,282
|-5.2%
|-16.0%
|Health & Wellbeing
|Grow to Eat
|Jan -Dec
|3xA
|11,515
|2,811
|14,326
|Odyssey Magazine.
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|3,600
|412
|4,012
|0.0%
|Home
|REAL|life Magazine
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Conde Nast House & Garden
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|10,189
|2,505
|12,694
|-53.1%
|Easy DIY
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|Changed Publisher
|Food and Home Entertaining
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Habitat
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|House & Leisure.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Idees/Ideas
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|15,386
|512
|15,898
|4.5%
|6.2%
|Kuier Combo
|Jul -Jun
|2xA
|0
|0
|Deregistered
|Landbouweekblad Boerekos
|Jul -Jun
|2xA
|0
|0
|Deregistered
|Lose It
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|15,996
|0
|15,996
|-9.7%
|-9.7%
|SA Garden and Home
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Resigned
|SA Home Owner
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|19,621
|3,162
|22,783
|4.0%
|-24.5%
|Sarie Kos
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|22,112
|750
|22,862
|0.0%
|-6.1%
|Sarie Woon
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|Deregistered
|The Gardener / Die Tuinier
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|21,333
|3,522
|24,855
|32.6%
|-18.3%
|Tuis Home
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|76,899
|646
|77,545
|9.1%
|12.2%
|Tuis Opknap / Home Renovations.
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Tuis Verf / Home Paint
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Tuis Werf / Home Yard
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Visi
|Jul -Dec
|6xA
|12,925
|667
|13,592
|-8.3%
|-7.4%
|Leisure
|Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai)
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|10,987
|3,014
|14,001
|0.0%
|-22.3%
|Silver Digest
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|0
|8,626
|8,626
|-16.3%
|-16.3%
|Southern Vines
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|The Coffee Mag
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Male
|Destiny Man Magazine
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|GQ..
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|3,943
|1,865
|5,808
|-59.6%
|Men's Health
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Popular Mechanics
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|12,869
|970
|13,839
|-37.0%
|Stuff.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Very Interesting (former Braintainment)
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|10,832
|1,735
|12,567
|-28.2%
|Motoring
|Bike SA
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|11,438
|1,001
|12,439
|-26.0%
|Car
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|38,222
|6,390
|44,612
|4.3%
|-25.5%
|Caravan & Outdoor Life / Kamp & Karavaan
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Issue
|Driven Magazine
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|12,282
|12,282
|-10.3%
|-29.3%
|Leisure Wheels
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|SA4x4
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Issue
|Super Bike
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Parenting
|Baba & Kleuter.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|7,568
|0
|7,568
|-14.0%
|-32.6%
|Baby's and Beyond
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|2,199
|5,870
|8,069
|-42.4%
|-42.4%
|Child Magazine - Cape Town
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Child Magazine - Durban
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Child Magazine - Johannesburg
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Child Magazine Pretoria
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Resigned
|MamaMagic Milestones
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Digital Only
|Mamas & Papas.
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Mother & Child
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Issue
|Your Baby.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Your Pregnancy.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|6,221
|134
|6,355
|-25.9%
|-36.8%
|Pets
|Animaltalk
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|4,867
|59,629
|64,496
|2.0%
|590.1%
|Dog Directory
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Terminated
|Sport and Hobby
|Africa's Sportsman Magazine
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Bicycling
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Compleat Golfer
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|5,294
|295
|5,589
|16.4%
|-31.1%
|Equestrian Life
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Game & Hunt/Wild & Jag
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|15,490
|39,412
|54,902
|1.8%
|117.8%
|HQ
|Jul -Dec
|6Wk
|0
|0
|Terminated
|Kick Off
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|15,426
|168
|15,594
|-15.3%
|-25.1%
|Magnum
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|13,094
|0
|13,094
|18.5%
|30.2%
|Runners World.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Resigned
|SA Cricket.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|SA Flyer
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Terminated
|SA Rugby
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|18,501
|2,041
|20,542
|-15.0%
|-30.2%
|Wildland Magazine
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|50,001
|918
|50,919
|4.3%
|-25.1%
|Travel Tourism & Hospitality
|Cape Etc.
|Jan -Dec
|3xA
|1,712
|6,161
|7,873
|-22.8%
|-22.8%
|Getaway
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|17,171
|1,607
|18,778
|-38.6%
|go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & Sleep
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|31,009
|0
|31,009
|32.3%
|23.7%
|SA Country Life
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Resigned
|The Great Outdoors Guide / Die Groot Buitelewegids
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Issue
|TravelIdeas.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|18,501
|18,501
|318.1%
|Weg / Go Platteland
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|22,213
|1,153
|23,366
|0.0%
|-13.1%
|Weg/Go
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|49,306
|0
|49,306
|19.8%
|7.6%
|Woman's General
|Cosmopolitan.
|Jul -Dec
|10xA
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Destiny Magazine.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Essentials
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Fairlady
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|34,447
|404
|34,851
|26.4%
|28.8%
|Glamour
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|8,667
|3,895
|12,562
|-56.3%
|Good Housekeeping.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Kuier
|Oct -Dec
|F
|78,358
|0
|78,358
|9.7%
|-8.8%
|Move!
|Oct -Dec
|F
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Rooi Rose
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Sarie
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|60,522
|2,018
|62,540
|19.5%
|14.7%
|True Love
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|23,851
|1,924
|25,775
|13.0%
|16.9%
|Vroue Keur
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Woman and Home
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Women's Health.
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Your Family
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Woman's Special
|Bruidsgids
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Nubian Bride.
|Jul -Jun
|2xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|SA Wedding Album
|Jan -Dec
|2xA
|0
|0
|Ceased Publishing
|Sarie Bruid
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|Deregistered
|Troukoors
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Wedding Guide
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|Changed Cycle
|Youth
|Barbie Magazine.
|Jul -Dec
|6Wk
|5,746
|274
|6,020
|-47.1%
|Post Matric
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Resigned
|The Official Safeways K53 Learner's and Driver's Manual.
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Very Interesting Junior
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|18,451
|2,528
|20,979
|-1.3%
|.
B2B magazines
The category had 25 publications that made gains on the previous quarter and prior year. The Civil Construction, Electrical Engineering and Architecture categories fared the best while the Retail category, with no submissions performed the worst. Four of the seven magazines under Civil Construction gained on the previous quarter and on the prior year, while Electrical Engineering had two. The Architecture category saw all its seven publications submit data. Timber IQ had an increase of 46.5% for both the previous quarter and prior year. Black Business Quarterly
and Money Marketing
were the only two stand outs in the Management category.
Of the 13 Retail publications, only three submitted data.
|Agricultural
|Publication
|Period
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Agri Inc. Die Boer / The Farmer.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Digital Only
|Harvest SA
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|OVK Nuus/News
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|0
|4,873
|4,873
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Pro Agri
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Submission
|SA Graan / Grain
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|15,888
|15,888
|0.2%
|-0.8%
|SABI Magazine
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|12
|2,178
|2,190
|-55.1%
|Stockfarm
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|4,854
|1,445
|6,299
|-8.3%
|-11.1%
|Wineland
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|105
|3,143
|3,248
|0.0%
|-11.1%
|Architecture
|earthworks.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|138
|8,580
|8,718
|2.2%
|2.2%
|Floors in Africa
|Jul -Dec
|6xA
|0
|17,987
|17,987
|2.0%
|-5.9%
|Leading Architect & Design
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|69
|6,839
|6,908
|-5.7%
|-20.6%
|SA Building Review
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|1,202
|9,834
|11,036
|-4.0%
|-4.0%
|Timber IQ
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|8
|6,381
|6,389
|46.1%
|50.3%
|To Build
|Jan -Dec
|3xA
|0
|6,941
|6,941
|-29.2%
|-29.2%
|Walls & Roofs in Africa
|Jul -Dec
|6xA
|0
|17,027
|17,027
|-2.0%
|-10.0%
|Automotive
|Automotive Business Review
|Jul -Dec
|10xA
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Road Ahead The
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|121,302
|121,302
|1141.6%
|1141.6%
|SA TREADS
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|4,929
|4,929
|0.0%
|-29.6%
|Civil Construction
|Civil Engineering
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|21
|15,121
|15,142
|4.7%
|14.9%
|Concrete Trends
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|1,968
|1,968
|10.7%
|10.7%
|Construction Review.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|1,805
|1,805
|-7.0%
|Construction World
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|10,692
|10,692
|9.1%
|51.0%
|IMIESA
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|3
|6,603
|6,606
|6.6%
|21.7%
|Plant Equipment & Hire
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Precast
|Jul -Jun
|3xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Spec Handbooks
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|1
|2,405
|2,406
|Communications
|Media The.
|Jul -Dec
|8xA
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Nex Media
|Jul -Jun
|4xA
|0
|42,757
|42,757
|0.0%
|969.2%
|SA Profile
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|1,020
|27,287
|28,307
|-5.3%
|-5.3%
|The Gapp Magazine
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|2,140
|2,140
|-75.1%
|-44.5%
|Electrical Engineering
|Electricity & Control
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|8,735
|8,735
|12.9%
|108.7%
|ESI Africa
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Sparks Electrical News
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|9,247
|9,247
|21.7%
|52.5%
|Engineering - Other
|Capital Equipment News
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|8,046
|8,046
|13.2%
|83.8%
|Dataweek
|Oct -Dec
|F
|0
|2,820
|2,820
|-9.9%
|Energy Decisions
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Engineering News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|0
|0
|Rebranded
|MechChem Africa
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|MechChem Africa.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|6,305
|6,305
|Motion Control
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Plumbing Africa
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|128
|7,561
|7,689
|-5.2%
|31.3%
|Refrigeration and Airconditioning
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|23
|7,378
|7,401
|6.9%
|6.3%
|SA Instrumentation & Control
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|4,079
|4,079
|-9.8%
|Water & Sanitation Africa
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|5
|5,579
|5,584
|0.2%
|12.2%
|Health and Wellbeing
|Fire Protection
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|715
|219
|934
|-37.3%
|-37.3%
|Hi-Tech Security Solutions
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|3,873
|3,873
|-11.2%
|International Dentistry Africa Edition
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|2,865
|2,865
|-29.4%
|-28.9%
|MDR Medical Desk Reference
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|863
|431
|1,294
|13.9%
|13.9%
|Medical Chronicle
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|2
|8,186
|8,188
|3.8%
|-35.6%
|MIMS
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|2,335
|414
|2,749
|-2.7%
|MIMS Guide to OTC Products
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Modern Medicine Magazine.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|657
|3,487
|4,144
|-10.9%
|-4.7%
|Occupational Health Southern Africa
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|No Submission
|SHEQ Management
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|40
|4,837
|4,877
|4.8%
|-19.4%
|South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic Review
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|21
|2,782
|2,803
|3.1%
|5.6%
|The Specialist Forum Journal
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|7,994
|7,994
|12.4%
|5.5%
|Hospitality Catering and Tourism
|Explore South Africa.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|12,535
|12,535
|30.8%
|30.8%
|Leading Venues
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Meetings
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|6,082
|6,082
|50.5%
|47.2%
|The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory)
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|8,359
|8,359
|-2.7%
|-2.7%
|Travel News Features
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Issue
|Industry
|Analytical Reporter
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|1
|6,399
|6,400
|16.0%
|21.5%
|Cold Link Africa
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|15
|2,802
|2,817
|-39.0%
|0.6%
|Eastern Cape Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,602
|9,602
|0.0%
|-1.9%
|Eastern Cape Industrial & Business News
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Free State Business
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|9,944
|9,944
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Gauteng Companies..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,839
|9,839
|0.0%
|-1.0%
|Industrial Buyer
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|17
|6,693
|6,710
|-4.5%
|-50.2%
|Jewellers' Network Directory
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|3,350
|3,350
|KwaZulu Natal Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,761
|9,761
|0.0%
|-0.5%
|KZN Industrial & Business News
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Lighting in Design.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|4,242
|4,242
|39.1%
|39.1%
|Limpopo Business.
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|9,933
|9,933
|Limpopo Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|Changed Cycle
|Mpumalanga Business.
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|9,935
|9,935
|Mpumalanga Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|Changed Cycle
|Nepad Annual
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|North West Business..
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Changed Cycle
|Northern Cape Business..
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|9,615
|9,615
|0.0%
|-1.8%
|Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Resource.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|828
|3,553
|4,381
|81.9%
|81.9%
|SA Affordable Housing
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|16
|5,284
|5,300
|85.1%
|56.3%
|SA Jewellery News
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Terminated
|Smart Energy International
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|2,712
|2,712
|-50.5%
|South African Business.
|Jan -Dec
|2xA
|0
|18,986
|18,986
|-4.6%
|-4.6%
|South African Food Review
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|5
|4,575
|4,580
|9.0%
|-0.2%
|The Green Building Handbook
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Handbook.
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|The Sustainable Energy Resource Handbook.
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|The Sustainable Water Resource Handbook.
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Western Cape Business
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|9,923
|9,923
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Information and Computer Technology
|Brainstorm
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|5,296
|2,592
|7,888
|2.9%
|-24.9%
|The Margin
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|3,696
|3,696
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Management
|African Decisions
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|656
|10,450
|11,106
|-23.5%
|-23.5%
|Afropolitan.
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Black Business Quarterly
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|800
|102,660
|103,460
|968.8%
|968.8%
|Blue Chip
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Changed Cycle
|Business Guide
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Cape Business News
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|No Issue
|Careers SA
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|Terminated
|FA News.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|150
|2,712
|2,862
|-0.2%
|Impumelelo SA's Top Empowerment Co.
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Infocom.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|KZN Invest
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|Rebranded
|Leadership
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|1,248
|148,647
|149,895
|1442.8%
|Money Marketing
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|5
|8,578
|8,583
|16.2%
|23.3%
|Profiles Stock Exchange Handbook
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Public Sector Manager
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Terminated
|Salga Voice of Local Government
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Resigned
|South African Business Intergrator
|Jan -Dec
|2xA
|500
|13,873
|14,373
|-27.7%
|-27.7%
|South Africa's Top Performing Companies
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|The South African School Collection
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Top 500 SA's Best Companies
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Top Women in Business & Government
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Vision 2030
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Mining & Quarrying
|African Mines Handbook
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|580
|1,064
|1,644
|-12.8%
|-12.8%
|African Mining Brief
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|743
|743
|-8.9%
|African Mining Inc. Mining Mirror
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|148
|10,196
|10,344
|-20.5%
|84.1%
|Earthbroker
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|5,382
|5,382
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Engineering News & Mining Weekly
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|2,949
|5,715
|8,664
|11.9%
|Mining Decisions
|Jan -Dec
|4xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Mining Review Africa.
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|2,265
|2,265
|-52.0%
|Mining Weekly
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|0
|0
|Rebranded
|Modern Mining
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|7,864
|7,864
|11.0%
|57.0%
|Modern Quarrying
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|3,338
|3,338
|23.5%
|23.5%
|SA Mining.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Property
|The Greeff Magazine
|Jan -Dec
|3xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Retail
|DIY And Industrial Trade News
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|7,657
|7,657
|10.3%
|-17.0%
|International Independent Trader
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Terminated
|Pet Shop Pit Stop
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|3,792
|3,792
|-24.3%
|-49.4%
|Pharmacy Retailer
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Terminated
|Spotong
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Supermarket and Retailer
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|8,749
|8,749
|10.3%
|The International Convenience Store Retailer.
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|0
|Terminated
|The International FMCG Retailer.
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|0
|Terminated
|The International Hardware Retailer.
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|0
|Terminated
|Trader's Friend - Convenience Stores FMCG Franchises and Chain Stores.
|Jul -Dec
|9xA
|0
|0
|Rebranded
|Trader's Friend - Independent Retailers and Wholesalers.
|Jul -Dec
|9xA
|0
|0
|Rebranded
|Traders Friend
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|45,715
|45,715
|3.3%
|Transport and Logistics
|Focus on Transport & Logistics
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|2,600
|2,600
|-24.1%
|-61.6%
|Freight & News Features
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|368
|4,985
|5,353
|15.6%
|Trucks and Heavy Equipment News..
|Jan -Dec
|5xA
|0
|0
|Resigned
|.
Custom magazines
The pickings were slim in this category with the Leisure and In-Flight magazines faring the worst. Ironically, the biggest increase on the previous quarter and prior year came from Skyways with In-flight Magazine also improving on the previous quarter. However, these were the only two magazines that submitted data, with four terminations and one discontinuation in this section. Faring no better was the Leisure sector, with only two submissions, and three discontinuations and three no submissions. The Electrical and Family Interest sectors had no submissions.
In total the category had only a few publications that showed an increase on the previous quarter and prior year. Accountancy SA
, Skyways
and Forum Tydskif
had increases in both, while In-flight Magazine
, Taste
and WolBoere
/Wool Farmer
had increase on the previous quarter. De Rebus
, SA Pharmaceutical Journal
, SA Pharmacist's Assistant
(SAPA) and Fitlife
all had increases on the prior year.
|Electrical Engineering
|Publication
|Period
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|WattNow..
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Terminated
|Family Interest
|Crawford Times
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Taalgenoot..
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Trinitonian
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Farming
|Dairy Mail The.
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|23
|3,523
|3,546
|-1.5%
|-7.3%
|Rooi Vleis / Red Meat
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|1
|11,461
|11,462
|0.0%
|-9.4%
|Wolboer / Wool Farmer.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|1
|4,932
|4,933
|0.1%
|-0.4%
|Health & Wellbeing
|Fitlife.
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|28,508
|2,248
|30,756
|0.0%
|13.3%
|Journal of Endocrinology Metabolism & Diabetes SA
|Jul -Jun
|3xA
|0
|1,480
|1,480
|0.0%
|-13.1%
|Jump
|Jul -Jun
|3xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Life Healthcare
|Jul -Jun
|4xA
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|SA Pharmaceutical Journal.
|Jul -Dec
|10xA
|3
|7,053
|7,056
|-1.9%
|1.7%
|SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA)
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|4,959
|4,959
|0.0%
|1.7%
|South African Medical Journal
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|387
|9,079
|9,466
|-1.3%
|-33.1%
|Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &Analgesia
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|0
|2,126
|2,126
|-3.1%
|-1.2%
|Home
|Fresh Living
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|49,513
|0
|49,513
|Fresh Living / Kook en Kuier
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Changed Frequency
|Living Space..
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|40,895
|1,745
|42,640
|-10.3%
|-19.1%
|My Kitchen..
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|76,217
|2,088
|78,305
|-10.1%
|-16.0%
|Industry Specific
|Forum Tydskrif
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|149,624
|149,624
|1.8%
|1.8%
|J S E
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|588
|12,287
|12,875
|-28.3%
|-28.3%
|Sea Rescue
|Jan -Dec
|3xA
|0
|56,895
|56,895
|Servamus
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|9,654
|103
|9,757
|-2.7%
|-10.0%
|Solidarity Magazine / Solidariteit Tydskrif
|Jul -Dec
|6xA
|0
|0
|Resigned
|In-flight
|High Life SA
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Terminated
|In Flight Magazine
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|19,715
|19,715
|30.1%
|-19.6%
|Indwe
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Kulula Khuluma
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Terminated
|Mango Juice
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Terminated
|Sawubona
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Terminated
|Skyways
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|4
|104,472
|104,476
|28.8%
|335.3%
|Leisure
|Cheers
|Jul -Dec
|6xA
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Equinox.
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Legacy Inspires
|Jul -Jun
|3xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Nedbank Golf Challenge
|Jul -Jun
|Ann
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Private Edition
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|9,234
|9,234
|Slow Magazine
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|0
|Discontinued
|Taste.
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|26,108
|1,866
|27,974
|12.9%
|-7.7%
|Wild
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Male
|Man
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|43,962
|3,543
|47,505
|-11.5%
|-15.9%
|Tech..
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|40,646
|2,519
|43,165
|-12.5%
|-12.2%
|Medical and Allied Health
|Bounce (Formerly Bankmed)
|Jul -Jun
|3xA
|0
|5,132
|5,132
|0.0%
|-92.0%
|Medi - Clinic Family
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|64,895
|64,895
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Motoring
|Motor..
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|23,906
|2,092
|25,998
|-13.6%
|-22.0%
|Professional
|Accountancy SA
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|0
|56,669
|56,669
|1.9%
|2.0%
|Acumen
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|De Rebus
|Oct -Dec
|11xA
|22
|19,475
|19,497
|-3.7%
|81.8%
|The Journal Of The SAIMM
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|34
|2,372
|2,406
|0.0%
|-42.6%
|Retail
|Clicks Club Card.
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|2,807
|226,591
|229,398
|-19.0%
|Club Magazine
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|282,072
|16,980
|299,052
|-4.9%
|-18.2%
|Jet Club
|Jul -Dec
|7xA
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Sport and Hobby
|SA Hunter/Jagter.
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|37,219
|0
|37,219
|-2.0%
|-2.7%
|Soccer Club
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|54,067
|4,239
|58,306
|-12.5%
|-17.2%
|Sports Club.
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|96,133
|5,916
|102,049
|-9.1%
|-10.6%
|Travel Tourism & Hospitality
|AA Traveller
|Jan -Dec
|Q
|0
|0
|No Submission
|Best of Cape Town Central City.
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|0
|0
|Terminated
|Escapes
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|25,669
|1,430
|27,099
|-10.0%
|-22.2%
|Moments magazine
|Jan -Dec
|6xA
|0
|0
|Resigned
|Premier
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|0
|10,701
|10,701
|-39.3%
|Woman's General
|Balanced Life
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|55,564
|4,164
|59,728
|-4.0%
|-3.6%
|Youth
|ClubX
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|70,168
|3,380
|73,548
|-11.4%
|-14.3%
|Kids Super Club.
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|75,665
|3,687
|79,352
|-17.1%
|-30.0%
Free magazines
Of the 12 magazines in this category only one did not submit data and there were two discontinuations. All magazines increased on the previous quarter expect one, while only one increased on the prior year, with the rest showing a decline.
|Publication
|Period
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Botswana Advertiser.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|94,965
|0.0%
|3.5%
|Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|10,293
|3.3%
|-48.2%
|Get It (Bloemfontein)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|4,593
|0.0%
|-68.9%
|Get It (eMalahleni - Middelburg)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|Discontinued
|Get It (Highway)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|9,838
|0.3%
|-49.7%
|Get It (Joburg East)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|Discontinued
|Get It (Jo'burg South)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|15,916
|8.5%
|-19.0%
|Get It (Jo'burg West)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|14,586
|0.4%
|-25.0%
|Get It (Lowveld)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|5,800
|0.0%
|-60.7%
|Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|14,806
|-1.0%
|-40.0%
|Get It (Pretoria)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|14,829
|3.6%
|-25.1%
|STOKVEL VOICE MAGAZINE
|Jan -Dec
|Ann
|No Submission
|.
Web Traffic
Six titles rebranded, one resigned and three were discontinued.
Email newsletter
Of 39 email newsletters, 12 resigned, and five titles were discontinued.
