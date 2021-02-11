Magazines News South Africa

Magazines ABC Q4 2020: Categories continue to haemorrhage

11 Feb 2021
By: Danette Breitenbach
The attrition in the Magazine category continues in the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) Q4 with many sectors losing members as the sector battles with resignations, discontinuations and terminations.

Consumer magazines


The trend of no submissions and discontinued publications continued from the previous quarters into Q4. In the Woman’s Special category for the six publications there was no data, two no submissions, one ceased publication, one reregistered, one resigned and one change cycle.

The Woman’s General category had only four magazines submit data, but all four - Kuier, Fairlady, Sarie and True Love - showed increase over the previous quarter and prior year. It had seven resignation, one no submission and two discontinued.

The Parenting category also suffered with only three submissions out of 11, all which had declines on the previous quarter and prior year.

Overall, there was a sprinkling of increases on the previous quarter with The Gardner /Tuiner, Go! Drive & Camp/Ry & Sleep, Magnum and Compleat Golfer showing good numbers.

Arts Culture and Heritage
PublicationPeriodFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Jewish LifeOct -DecMtly05,9705,970-24.7%-49.8%
Val de Vie MagazineJan -Dec2xA45914,90015,35945.4%45.4%
Business and News
Business Brief.Jul -DecAltM50,4731,51551,988-1.9%-30.2%
Financial MailOct -DecWkly Fr10,84880411,6529.2%-12.9%
FinweekOct -DecF9,6421,93011,57220.2%-22.6%
Forbes AfricaOct -DecMtly7,4338358,26831.8%-38.0%
Green Economy Journal (formerly Green Business Journal)Jul -DecAltM00Terminated
NoseweekOct -DecMtly00Changed Frequency
Personal FinanceJan -DecQ00No Submission
SA Real Estate Investor MagazineOct -DecMtly015,43715,437-1.7%-4.7%
Celebrity
PeopleOct -DecF00Resigned
Conservation and Wildlife
African BirdlifeJul -DecAltM6,8776357,512-18.9%-19.7%
KRUGER MAGAZINEJan -Dec4xA00No Submission
Entertainment
Eat OutJan -DecAnn14,5674,94219,509-1.4%-1.4%
Hello JohannesburgOct -DecMtly00Discontinued
Hello PretoriaOct -DecMtly00Discontinued
TV Plus (Afrikaans)Oct -DecF15,023015,023-1.4%-15.1%
TV Plus (English)Oct -DecF5,17705,1773.3%-27.1%
Family Interest
BonaOct -DecMtly00Resigned
DrumOct -DecWkly Fr00Discontinued
HuisgenootOct -DecWkly Tue133,8395,706139,545-3.9%-14.0%
LIGOct -Dec11xA14,25611514,371-7.7%-15.0%
Plus 50Jul -Dec6xA5,7244016,125-1.7%2.1%
The Big IssueOct -DecMtly00Terminated
The CrestJul -Dec7xA012,71112,7114.0%10.2%
The RidgeJul -Dec8xA015,76415,7642.2%8.6%
Things to do with kids MagazineJan -DecQ00Resigned
YouOct -DecWkly Wed69,1213,64172,762-2.3%-12.6%
Farming
FarmbizOct -DecMtly00Discontinued
Farmer's WeeklyOct -DecWkly Fr7,33707,337-19.8%
Grond tot MondJan -DecQ2,4782,4714,949-32.8%-32.8%
LandbouweekbladOct -DecWkly Wed17,741017,741-3.1%-14.3%
Landbouweekblad BoereplanneJul -JunAnn00Deregistered
Landbouweekblad VeeJan -DecAnn9,68109,68124.1%24.1%
Marktoe!Oct -DecMtly010,23310,2333.4%-2.4%
Veeplaas.Oct -Dec11xA5,1282,1547,282-5.2%-16.0%
Health & Wellbeing
Grow to EatJan -Dec3xA11,5152,81114,326
Odyssey Magazine.Jul -JunQ3,6004124,0120.0%
Home
REAL|life MagazineJul -JunQ00Discontinued
Conde Nast House & GardenOct -DecMtly10,1892,50512,694-53.1%
Easy DIYJul -JunQ00Changed Publisher
Food and Home EntertainingOct -DecMtly00Resigned
HabitatJul -DecAltM00Discontinued
House & Leisure.Jul -DecAltM00Resigned
Idees/IdeasJul -DecAltM15,38651215,8984.5%6.2%
Kuier ComboJul -Jun2xA00Deregistered
Landbouweekblad BoerekosJul -Jun2xA00Deregistered
Lose ItJan -DecQ15,996015,996-9.7%-9.7%
SA Garden and HomeOct -DecMtly00Resigned
SA Home OwnerOct -Dec11xA19,6213,16222,7834.0%-24.5%
Sarie KosJul -JunQ22,11275022,8620.0%-6.1%
Sarie WoonJul -JunAnn00Deregistered
The Gardener / Die TuinierOct -DecMtly21,3333,52224,85532.6%-18.3%
Tuis HomeOct -DecMtly76,89964677,5459.1%12.2%
Tuis Opknap / Home Renovations.Jul -JunAnn00No Submission
Tuis Verf / Home PaintJul -JunAnn00No Submission
Tuis Werf / Home YardJul -JunAnn00No Submission
VisiJul -Dec6xA12,92566713,592-8.3%-7.4%
Leisure
Let’s Braai / Kom ons Braai (former The Ultimate Braai)Jul -JunAnn10,9873,01414,0010.0%-22.3%
Silver DigestJan -Dec4xA08,6268,626-16.3%-16.3%
Southern VinesJan -DecQ00No Submission
The Coffee MagJul -JunQ00No Submission
Male
Destiny Man MagazineJul -DecAltM00No Submission
GQ..Oct -Dec11xA3,9431,8655,808-59.6%
Men's HealthOct -DecMtly00Discontinued
Popular MechanicsOct -DecMtly12,86997013,839-37.0%
Stuff.Jul -DecAltM00No Submission
Very Interesting (former Braintainment)Jul -DecAltM10,8321,73512,567-28.2%
Motoring
Bike SAOct -DecMtly11,4381,00112,439-26.0%
CarOct -DecMtly38,2226,39044,6124.3%-25.5%
Caravan & Outdoor Life / Kamp & KaravaanOct -DecMtly00No Issue
Driven MagazineOct -DecMtly012,28212,282-10.3%-29.3%
Leisure WheelsOct -DecMtly00Discontinued
SA4x4Oct -DecMtly00No Issue
Super BikeOct -DecMtly00Resigned
Parenting
Baba & Kleuter.Jul -DecAltM7,56807,568-14.0%-32.6%
Baby's and BeyondJan -DecQ2,1995,8708,069-42.4%-42.4%
Child Magazine - Cape TownJan -DecQ00Resigned
Child Magazine - DurbanJan -DecQ00Resigned
Child Magazine - JohannesburgJan -DecQ00Resigned
Child Magazine PretoriaJan -DecQ00Resigned
MamaMagic MilestonesJan -DecQ00Digital Only
Mamas & Papas.Oct -DecMtly00Discontinued
Mother & ChildJul -DecAltM00No Issue
Your Baby.Jul -DecAltM00Discontinued
Your Pregnancy.Jul -DecAltM6,2211346,355-25.9%-36.8%
Pets
AnimaltalkOct -DecMtly4,86759,62964,4962.0%590.1%
Dog DirectoryJan -DecAnn00Terminated
Sport and Hobby
Africa's Sportsman MagazineJan -Dec4xA00Resigned
BicyclingJul -DecAltM00Resigned
Compleat GolferOct -DecMtly5,2942955,58916.4%-31.1%
Equestrian LifeJul -JunQ00Discontinued
Game & Hunt/Wild & JagOct -DecMtly15,49039,41254,9021.8%117.8%
HQJul -Dec6Wk00Terminated
Kick OffOct -DecMtly15,42616815,594-15.3%-25.1%
MagnumOct -DecMtly13,094013,09418.5%30.2%
Runners World.Jul -DecAltM00Resigned
SA Cricket.Jan -DecQ00No Submission
SA FlyerOct -DecMtly00Terminated
SA RugbyOct -DecMtly18,5012,04120,542-15.0%-30.2%
Wildland MagazineOct -DecMtly50,00191850,9194.3%-25.1%
Travel Tourism & Hospitality
Cape Etc.Jan -Dec3xA1,7126,1617,873-22.8%-22.8%
GetawayOct -DecMtly17,1711,60718,778-38.6%
go! Drive & Camp and Weg! Ry & SleepOct -DecMtly31,009031,00932.3%23.7%
SA Country LifeOct -DecMtly00Resigned
The Great Outdoors Guide / Die Groot BuitelewegidsJan -DecAnn00No Issue
TravelIdeas.Jul -DecAltM018,50118,501318.1%
Weg / Go PlattelandJul -JunQ22,2131,15323,3660.0%-13.1%
Weg/GoOct -DecMtly49,306049,30619.8%7.6%
Woman's General
Cosmopolitan.Jul -Dec10xA00Resigned
Destiny Magazine.Jul -DecAltM00No Submission
EssentialsOct -DecMtly00Resigned
FairladyOct -DecMtly34,44740434,85126.4%28.8%
GlamourOct -Dec11xA8,6673,89512,562-56.3%
Good Housekeeping.Jul -DecAltM00Resigned
KuierOct -DecF78,358078,3589.7%-8.8%
Move!Oct -DecF00Discontinued
Rooi RoseOct -DecMtly00Resigned
SarieOct -DecMtly60,5222,01862,54019.5%14.7%
True LoveOct -DecMtly23,8511,92425,77513.0%16.9%
Vroue KeurOct -DecWkly Fr00Resigned
Woman and HomeOct -DecMtly00Resigned
Women's Health.Oct -Dec11xA00Discontinued
Your FamilyOct -DecMtly00Resigned
Woman's Special
BruidsgidsJan -DecAnn00No Submission
Nubian Bride.Jul -Jun2xA00No Submission
SA Wedding AlbumJan -Dec2xA00Ceased Publishing
Sarie BruidJul -JunAnn00Deregistered
TroukoorsJan -DecAnn00Resigned
Wedding GuideJul -JunAnn00Changed Cycle
Youth
Barbie Magazine.Jul -Dec6Wk5,7462746,020-47.1%
Post MatricJan -DecAnn00Resigned
The Official Safeways K53 Learner's and Driver's Manual.Jan -DecAnn00No Submission
Very Interesting JuniorOct -DecMtly18,4512,52820,979-1.3%.


B2B magazines


The category had 25 publications that made gains on the previous quarter and prior year. The Civil Construction, Electrical Engineering and Architecture categories fared the best while the Retail category, with no submissions performed the worst. Four of the seven magazines under Civil Construction gained on the previous quarter and on the prior year, while Electrical Engineering had two. The Architecture category saw all its seven publications submit data. Timber IQ had an increase of 46.5% for both the previous quarter and prior year.

Black Business Quarterly and Money Marketing were the only two stand outs in the Management category.

Of the 13 Retail publications, only three submitted data.
Agricultural
PublicationPeriodFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Agri Inc. Die Boer / The Farmer.Jul -DecAltM00Digital Only
Harvest SAJul -DecAltM00No Submission
OVK Nuus/NewsJan -Dec4xA04,8734,8730.4%0.4%
Pro AgriOct -DecMtly00No Submission
SA Graan / GrainOct -DecMtly015,88815,8880.2%-0.8%
SABI MagazineJul -DecAltM122,1782,190-55.1%
StockfarmOct -DecMtly4,8541,4456,299-8.3%-11.1%
WinelandOct -DecMtly1053,1433,2480.0%-11.1%
Architecture
earthworks.Jan -DecQ1388,5808,7182.2%2.2%
Floors in AfricaJul -Dec6xA017,98717,9872.0%-5.9%
Leading Architect & DesignJul -DecAltM696,8396,908-5.7%-20.6%
SA Building ReviewJan -DecAnn1,2029,83411,036-4.0%-4.0%
Timber IQJul -DecAltM86,3816,38946.1%50.3%
To BuildJan -Dec3xA06,9416,941-29.2%-29.2%
Walls & Roofs in AfricaJul -Dec6xA017,02717,027-2.0%-10.0%
Automotive
Automotive Business ReviewJul -Dec10xA00Resigned
Road Ahead TheJan -DecQ0121,302121,3021141.6%1141.6%
SA TREADSJul -JunQ04,9294,9290.0%-29.6%
Civil Construction
Civil EngineeringOct -Dec11xA2115,12115,1424.7%14.9%
Concrete TrendsJan -DecQ01,9681,96810.7%10.7%
Construction Review.Jul -DecAltM01,8051,805-7.0%
Construction WorldOct -DecMtly010,69210,6929.1%51.0%
IMIESAOct -Dec11xA36,6036,6066.6%21.7%
Plant Equipment & HireOct -DecMtly00Discontinued
PrecastJul -Jun3xA00No Submission
Spec HandbooksJan -DecAnn12,4052,406
Communications
Media The.Jul -Dec8xA00Resigned
Nex MediaJul -Jun4xA042,75742,7570.0%969.2%
SA ProfileJan -DecAnn1,02027,28728,307-5.3%-5.3%
The Gapp MagazineJul -DecAltM02,1402,140-75.1%-44.5%
Electrical Engineering
Electricity & ControlOct -DecMtly08,7358,73512.9%108.7%
ESI AfricaJul -JunQ00No Submission
Sparks Electrical NewsOct -DecMtly09,2479,24721.7%52.5%
Engineering - Other
Capital Equipment NewsOct -DecMtly08,0468,04613.2%83.8%
DataweekOct -DecF02,8202,820-9.9%
Energy DecisionsJul -JunAnn00No Submission
Engineering NewsOct -DecWkly Fr00Rebranded
MechChem AfricaOct -DecMtly00Changed Frequency
MechChem Africa.Jul -DecAltM06,3056,305
Motion ControlJul -JunQ00No Submission
Plumbing AfricaOct -DecMtly1287,5617,689-5.2%31.3%
Refrigeration and AirconditioningOct -DecMtly237,3787,4016.9%6.3%
SA Instrumentation & ControlOct -DecMtly04,0794,079-9.8%
Water & Sanitation AfricaJul -DecAltM55,5795,5840.2%12.2%
Health and Wellbeing
Fire ProtectionJan -DecQ715219934-37.3%-37.3%
Hi-Tech Security SolutionsOct -Dec11xA03,8733,873-11.2%
International Dentistry Africa EditionJul -DecAltM02,8652,865-29.4%-28.9%
MDR Medical Desk ReferenceJan -DecAnn8634311,29413.9%13.9%
Medical ChronicleOct -Dec11xA28,1868,1883.8%-35.6%
MIMSOct -DecMtly2,3354142,749-2.7%
MIMS Guide to OTC ProductsJan -DecAnn00Resigned
Modern Medicine Magazine.Jul -DecAltM6573,4874,144-10.9%-4.7%
Occupational Health Southern AfricaJul -DecAltM00No Submission
SHEQ ManagementJul -DecAltM404,8374,8774.8%-19.4%
South African Pharmaceutical & Cosmetic ReviewOct -Dec11xA212,7822,8033.1%5.6%
The Specialist Forum JournalOct -Dec11xA07,9947,99412.4%5.5%
Hospitality Catering and Tourism
Explore South Africa.Jan -DecQ012,53512,53530.8%30.8%
Leading VenuesJan -DecAnn00Discontinued
MeetingsJul -DecAltM06,0826,08250.5%47.2%
The Meetings & Event Planner (former SA Conference Directory)Jan -DecAnn08,3598,359-2.7%-2.7%
Travel News FeaturesOct -DecMtly00No Issue
Industry
Analytical ReporterJul -DecAltM16,3996,40016.0%21.5%
Cold Link AfricaJul -DecAltM152,8022,817-39.0%0.6%
Eastern Cape Business..Jul -JunAnn09,6029,6020.0%-1.9%
Eastern Cape Industrial & Business NewsJul -DecAltM00Resigned
Free State BusinessJan -DecAnn09,9449,9440.0%0.0%
Gauteng Companies..Jul -JunAnn09,8399,8390.0%-1.0%
Industrial BuyerJul -DecAltM176,6936,710-4.5%-50.2%
Jewellers' Network DirectoryJan -DecAnn03,3503,350
KwaZulu Natal Business..Jul -JunAnn09,7619,7610.0%-0.5%
KZN Industrial & Business NewsJul -DecAltM00Resigned
Lighting in Design.Jan -DecQ04,2424,24239.1%39.1%
Limpopo Business.Jan -DecAnn09,9339,933
Limpopo Business..Jul -JunAnn00Changed Cycle
Mpumalanga Business.Jan -DecAnn09,9359,935
Mpumalanga Business..Jul -JunAnn00Changed Cycle
Nepad AnnualJul -JunAnn00No Submission
North West Business..Jan -DecAnn00Changed Cycle
Northern Cape Business..Jul -JunAnn09,6159,6150.0%-1.8%
Opportunity (Exploring Business Prospects in SA)Jul -DecAltM00Changed Frequency
Resource.Jan -DecQ8283,5534,38181.9%81.9%
SA Affordable HousingJul -DecAltM165,2845,30085.1%56.3%
SA Jewellery NewsOct -DecMtly00Terminated
Smart Energy InternationalJul -DecAltM02,7122,712-50.5%
South African Business.Jan -Dec2xA018,98618,986-4.6%-4.6%
South African Food ReviewOct -Dec11xA54,5754,5809.0%-0.2%
The Green Building HandbookJan -DecAnn00No Submission
The Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Handbook.Jul -JunAnn00No Submission
The Sustainable Energy Resource Handbook.Jul -JunAnn00No Submission
The Sustainable Water Resource Handbook.Jul -JunAnn00No Submission
Western Cape BusinessJan -DecAnn09,9239,9230.1%0.1%
Information and Computer Technology
BrainstormOct -Dec11xA5,2962,5927,8882.9%-24.9%
The MarginJan -DecQ03,6963,6960.1%0.1%
Management
African DecisionsJan -DecQ65610,45011,106-23.5%-23.5%
Afropolitan.Jul -JunQ00No Submission
Black Business QuarterlyJan -DecQ800102,660103,460968.8%968.8%
Blue ChipJan -DecQ00Changed Cycle
Business GuideJan -DecAnn00No Submission
Cape Business NewsOct -DecMtly00No Issue
Careers SAJul -JunAnn00Terminated
FA News.Jul -DecAltM1502,7122,862-0.2%
Impumelelo SA's Top Empowerment Co.Jan -DecAnn00No Submission
Infocom.Jan -DecQ00No Submission
KZN InvestJul -JunQ00Rebranded
LeadershipOct -DecMtly1,248148,647149,8951442.8%
Money MarketingOct -DecMtly58,5788,58316.2%23.3%
Profiles Stock Exchange HandbookJan -DecQ00No Submission
Public Sector ManagerOct -DecMtly00Terminated
Salga Voice of Local GovernmentJan -DecQ00Resigned
South African Business IntergratorJan -Dec2xA50013,87314,373-27.7%-27.7%
South Africa's Top Performing CompaniesJan -DecAnn00No Submission
The South African School CollectionJan -DecAnn00Discontinued
Top 500 SA's Best CompaniesJan -DecAnn00No Submission
Top Women in Business & GovernmentJul -JunAnn00No Submission
Vision 2030Jan -DecAnn00No Submission
Mining & Quarrying
African Mines HandbookJan -DecAnn5801,0641,644-12.8%-12.8%
African Mining BriefJul -DecAltM0743743-8.9%
African Mining Inc. Mining MirrorOct -Dec11xA14810,19610,344-20.5%84.1%
EarthbrokerOct -DecMtly05,3825,3820.0%0.0%
Engineering News & Mining WeeklyOct -DecWkly Fr2,9495,7158,66411.9%
Mining DecisionsJan -Dec4xA00No Submission
Mining Review Africa.Oct -Dec11xA02,2652,265-52.0%
Mining WeeklyOct -DecWkly Fr00Rebranded
Modern MiningOct -DecMtly07,8647,86411.0%57.0%
Modern QuarryingJan -DecQ03,3383,33823.5%23.5%
SA Mining.Jul -DecAltM00Resigned
Property
The Greeff MagazineJan -Dec3xA00No Submission
Retail
DIY And Industrial Trade NewsOct -DecMtly07,6577,65710.3%-17.0%
International Independent TraderOct -DecMtly00Terminated
Pet Shop Pit StopJul -JunQ00No Submission
Pharmacy Magazine (former Frontshop)Oct -DecMtly03,7923,792-24.3%-49.4%
Pharmacy RetailerOct -DecMtly00Terminated
SpotongJan -DecQ00No Submission
Supermarket and RetailerOct -DecMtly08,7498,74910.3%
The International Convenience Store Retailer.Oct -Dec11xA00Terminated
The International FMCG Retailer.Oct -Dec11xA00Terminated
The International Hardware Retailer.Oct -Dec11xA00Terminated
Trader's Friend - Convenience Stores FMCG Franchises and Chain Stores.Jul -Dec9xA00Rebranded
Trader's Friend - Independent Retailers and Wholesalers.Jul -Dec9xA00Rebranded
Traders FriendOct -DecMtly045,71545,7153.3%
Transport and Logistics
Focus on Transport & LogisticsOct -DecMtly02,6002,600-24.1%-61.6%
Freight & News FeaturesOct -DecMtly3684,9855,35315.6%
Trucks and Heavy Equipment News..Jan -Dec5xA00Resigned.


Custom magazines


The pickings were slim in this category with the Leisure and In-Flight magazines faring the worst. Ironically, the biggest increase on the previous quarter and prior year came from Skyways with In-flight Magazine also improving on the previous quarter. However, these were the only two magazines that submitted data, with four terminations and one discontinuation in this section. Faring no better was the Leisure sector, with only two submissions, and three discontinuations and three no submissions. The Electrical and Family Interest sectors had no submissions.

In total the category had only a few publications that showed an increase on the previous quarter and prior year. Accountancy SA, Skyways and Forum Tydskif had increases in both, while In-flight Magazine, Taste and WolBoere/Wool Farmer had increase on the previous quarter. De Rebus, SA Pharmaceutical Journal, SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA) and Fitlife all had increases on the prior year.

Electrical Engineering
PublicationPeriodFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
WattNow..Oct -DecMtly00Terminated
Family Interest
Crawford TimesJan -DecQ00No Submission
Taalgenoot..Jan -DecQ00Resigned
TrinitonianJan -DecQ00No Submission
Farming
Dairy Mail The.Oct -DecMtly233,5233,546-1.5%-7.3%
Rooi Vleis / Red MeatJul -DecAltM111,46111,4620.0%-9.4%
Wolboer / Wool Farmer.Jul -DecAltM14,9324,9330.1%-0.4%
Health & Wellbeing
Fitlife.Oct -DecMtly28,5082,24830,7560.0%13.3%
Journal of Endocrinology Metabolism & Diabetes SAJul -Jun3xA01,4801,4800.0%-13.1%
JumpJul -Jun3xA00No Submission
Life HealthcareJul -Jun4xA00Discontinued
SA Pharmaceutical Journal.Jul -Dec10xA37,0537,056-1.9%1.7%
SA Pharmacist's Assistant (SAPA)Jul -JunQ04,9594,9590.0%1.7%
South African Medical JournalOct -DecMtly3879,0799,466-1.3%-33.1%
Southern African Journal of Anaesthesia &AnalgesiaJul -DecAltM02,1262,126-3.1%-1.2%
Home
Fresh LivingJan -DecQ49,513049,513
Fresh Living / Kook en KuierOct -DecMtly00Changed Frequency
Living Space..Oct -DecMtly40,8951,74542,640-10.3%-19.1%
My Kitchen..Oct -DecMtly76,2172,08878,305-10.1%-16.0%
Industry Specific
Forum TydskrifJan -DecQ0149,624149,6241.8%1.8%
J S EJan -DecQ58812,28712,875-28.3%-28.3%
Sea RescueJan -Dec3xA056,89556,895
ServamusOct -DecMtly9,6541039,757-2.7%-10.0%
Solidarity Magazine / Solidariteit TydskrifJul -Dec6xA00Resigned
In-flight
High Life SAOct -DecMtly00Terminated
In Flight MagazineOct -DecMtly019,71519,71530.1%-19.6%
IndweOct -DecMtly00Discontinued
Kulula KhulumaOct -DecMtly00Terminated
Mango JuiceOct -DecMtly00Terminated
SawubonaOct -DecMtly00Terminated
SkywaysOct -DecMtly4104,472104,47628.8%335.3%
Leisure
CheersJul -Dec6xA00Discontinued
Equinox.Jan -DecQ00No Submission
Legacy InspiresJul -Jun3xA00No Submission
Nedbank Golf ChallengeJul -JunAnn00Discontinued
Private EditionJan -DecQ09,2349,234
Slow MagazineOct -DecMtly00Discontinued
Taste.Oct -Dec11xA26,1081,86627,97412.9%-7.7%
WildJul -JunQ00No Submission
Male
ManOct -DecMtly43,9623,54347,505-11.5%-15.9%
Tech..Oct -DecMtly40,6462,51943,165-12.5%-12.2%
Medical and Allied Health
Bounce (Formerly Bankmed)Jul -Jun3xA05,1325,1320.0%-92.0%
Medi - Clinic FamilyJul -JunQ064,89564,8950.0%0.0%
Motoring
Motor..Oct -DecMtly23,9062,09225,998-13.6%-22.0%
Professional
Accountancy SAOct -Dec11xA056,66956,6691.9%2.0%
AcumenJul -JunQ00No Submission
De RebusOct -Dec11xA2219,47519,497-3.7%81.8%
The Journal Of The SAIMMOct -DecMtly342,3722,4060.0%-42.6%
Retail
Clicks Club Card.Jul -DecAltM2,807226,591229,398-19.0%
Club MagazineOct -DecMtly282,07216,980299,052-4.9%-18.2%
Jet ClubJul -Dec7xA00No Submission
Sport and Hobby
SA Hunter/Jagter.Oct -DecMtly37,219037,219-2.0%-2.7%
Soccer ClubOct -DecMtly54,0674,23958,306-12.5%-17.2%
Sports Club.Oct -DecMtly96,1335,916102,049-9.1%-10.6%
Travel Tourism & Hospitality
AA TravellerJan -DecQ00No Submission
Best of Cape Town Central City.Jan -DecAnn00Terminated
EscapesOct -DecMtly25,6691,43027,099-10.0%-22.2%
Moments magazineJan -Dec6xA00Resigned
PremierOct -DecMtly010,70110,701-39.3%
Woman's General
Balanced LifeOct -DecMtly55,5644,16459,728-4.0%-3.6%
Youth
ClubXOct -DecMtly70,1683,38073,548-11.4%-14.3%
Kids Super Club.Oct -DecMtly75,6653,68779,352-17.1%-30.0%


Free magazines


Of the 12 magazines in this category only one did not submit data and there were two discontinuations. All magazines increased on the previous quarter expect one, while only one increased on the prior year, with the rest showing a decline.

PublicationPeriodFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Botswana Advertiser.Oct -DecWkly Fr94,9650.0%3.5%
Get It (Ballito to Umhlanga)Oct -DecMtly10,2933.3%-48.2%
Get It (Bloemfontein)Oct -DecMtly4,5930.0%-68.9%
Get It (eMalahleni - Middelburg)Oct -DecMtlyDiscontinued
Get It (Highway)Oct -DecMtly9,8380.3%-49.7%
Get It (Joburg East)Oct -DecMtlyDiscontinued
Get It (Jo'burg South)Oct -DecMtly15,9168.5%-19.0%
Get It (Jo'burg West)Oct -DecMtly14,5860.4%-25.0%
Get It (Lowveld)Oct -DecMtly5,8000.0%-60.7%
Get It (Northern Suburbs Joburg)Oct -DecMtly14,806-1.0%-40.0%
Get It (Pretoria)Oct -DecMtly14,8293.6%-25.1%
STOKVEL VOICE MAGAZINEJan -DecAnnNo Submission.

Web Traffic


Six titles rebranded, one resigned and three were discontinued.

Email newsletter


Of 39 email newsletters, 12 resigned, and five titles were discontinued.
Magazines ABC Q3 2020: No good news in magazine categories

As with Q2 of 2020, the Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) Q3 results do not hold much good news in the magazine category as the effects of the discontinuation of several titles continue to be felt. As with Q2, many titles also did not submit data for this period...

By Danette Breitenbach 11 Nov 2020

Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach was the editor and publisher of Advantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. Before her editorship, she was deputy-editor as well as freelancing for over a year on the publication before that. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B, in the fields of marketing, mining, disability marketing, advertising and media.
Comment

Read more: ABC, ABC figures, Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa

