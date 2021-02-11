Newspapers ABC Q4 2020: Lacklastre quarter for newspapers

A lacklustre quarter that was once again dominated by no submissions, no issues and terminations. The Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) Q4, for the period October to December 2020, did not have much to celebrate.

Daily newspapers

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Daily Nation MD Mo-Sat 76,041 76,041 1.8% -24.8% Daily Sun Mo-Fr 57,313 146 57,459 -0.7% -42.2% Isolezwe MD Mo-Fr 39,437 26 39,463 No Submission -34.9% Bukedde MD Mo-Sat 33,451 33,451 -5.2% 0.5% Burger Die Daily MD Mo-Fr 32,181 648 32,829 0.4% -7.3% Sowetan Mo-Fr 26,756 980 27,736 1.7% -49.8% Son (Daily) MD Mo-Fr 25,631 35 25,666 4.6% -40.6% Citizen The (Daily) MD Mo-Fr 23,462 6,550 30,012 6.0% -18.8% Beeld Daily MD Mo-Fr 23,197 626 23,823 -2.6% -17.9% Namibian The MD Mo-Fr 20,203 20,203 No Submission -32.1% New Vision MD Mo-Fr 18,947 18,947 -3.6% -19.8% Times of Swaziland MD Mo-Fr 18,075 18,075 -0.6% -9.9% Star The MD Mo-Fr 14,125 8,157 22,282 No Submission -60.1% Business Day MD Mo-Fr 12,963 460 13,423 7.0% -26.3% Herald The MD Mo-Fr 11,533 11,533 -1.4% -19.6% Mercury The MD Mo-Fr 10,873 377 11,250 No Submission -46.9% Daily Dispatch MD Mo-Fr 10,827 10,827 -1.9% -20.5% Cape Times MD Mo-Fr 8,958 685 9,643 No Submission -62.0% Daily News MD Mo-Fr 8,651 304 8,955 No Submission -54.3% Cape Argus MD Mo-Fr 8,151 781 8,932 No Submission -62.5% Witness The MD Mo-Fr 8,104 148 8,252 -2.9% -16.9% Taifa Leo MD Mo-Sat 7,425 7,425 4.9% -23.2% Zambia Daily Mail MD Mo-Sat 6,204 6,204 No Submission -3.9% Pretoria News MD Mo-Fr 1,905 52 1,957 No Submission -80.3% Daily Monitor MD Mo-Fr Terminated Terminated Terminated No Submission Volksblad - Daily Mo-Fr Digital Only Digital Only Digital Only 1110400.0% Diamond Fields Advertiser MD Mo-Fr Changed Sector Changed Sector Changed Sector Changed Publisher .

Weekly newspapers

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Soccer Laduma Wkly Wed 90,412 90,412 -3.0% -52.9% Ilanga 2xW Mo&Th 46,517 46,517 0.8% -8.7% Post The Wkly Wed 21,821 19 21,840 No Submission -40.5% Mail & Guardian Wkly Fr 11,613 166 11,779 4.9% -43.2% Voice The Wkly Fr 9,771 339 10,110 -3.3% -22.3% Lesotho Times Wkly Th 6,463 6,463 -0.5% -11.2% Diamond Fields Advertiser. Wkly Fr 5,930 57 5,987 Changed Sector Botswana Gazette The Wkly Wed Terminated Terminated Terminated No Submission Mmegi Reporter The 4xW Tu-Fr Terminated Terminated Terminated No Submission The Monitor (Formerly Mmegi Monitor) Wkly Mon Terminated Terminated Terminated No Submission Burger Die Friday Wkly Fr Digital Only Digital Only Digital Only Digital Only .

Weekend newspapers

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year Sunday Times Wknd 106,918 4,752 111,670 5.2% -44.4% Burger Die Saturday Wkly Sat 44,589 674 45,263 -1.5% -7.4% Saturday Star The Wkly Sat 7,579 555 8,134 No Submission -73.1% City Press Wknd 28,730 273 29,003 4.6% -16.4% Weekend Argus Wknd 11,892 258 12,150 No Submission -67.4% Beeld Saturday Wkly Sat 31,296 230 31,526 -2.8% -11.6% Rapport Wknd 82,850 221 83,071 -2.3% -13.1% Sunday Tribune Wkly Sun 22,030 126 22,156 No Submission -40.9% Weekend Witness Wkly Sat 7,536 125 7,661 -3.0% -18.1% Independent on Saturday Wkly Sat 14,688 41 14,729 No Submission -40.9% Isolezwe ngeSonto Wkly Sun 28,199 3 28,202 No Submission -36.0% Citizen The (Saturday) Wkly Sat 14,041 2 14,043 -9.0% -5.7% Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo Wkly Sat 27,220 2 27,222 No Submission -41.1% Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch) Wknd 9,437 9,437 -0.9% -21.7% Ilanga Langesonto Wknd 22,219 22,219 -2.7% -24.9% Sunday Mail Wkly Sun 3,425 3,425 No Submission -7.7% Sunday Nation Wkly Sun 88,363 88,363 -3.3% -18.3% Sunday Vision Wkly Sun 12,423 12,423 -16.4% -11.9% Sunday World Wknd 34,116 34,116 6.8% -10.5% Taifa Jumapili Wkly Sun 6,815 6,815 1.2% -18.4% Weekend Post Wknd 10,192 10,192 3.5% -24.5% Sunday Monitor Wknd Terminated Terminated Terminated No Submission Pretoria News Saturday Wkly Sat No Issue No Issue No Issue No Submission The Southern Cross Wkly Sun No Issue No Issue No Issue No Submission Son op Sondag (formerly Sondag Son) Wkly Sun Discontinued Discontinued Discontinued Discontinued Sunday Sun Wknd Discontinued Discontinued Discontinued Discontinued Volksblad - Saturday Wkly Sat Digital Only Digital Only Digital Only .

Local newspapers

Publication Frequency Paid circulation Free circulation Total circulation % change quarter % change year African Reporter Wkly Fr 16,455 16,455 -5.9% -20.5% George Herald (Thursday) Wkly Th 10,540 10,540 2.3% -20.4% Witbank News Fri Wkly Fr 8,300 8,300 -1.8% -34.9% Middelburg Observer Fri Wkly Fr 8,296 8,296 1.5% -29.4% Paarl Post Wkly Th 8,206 10 8,216 24.8% -25.8% Weslander The Wkly Th 7,129 24 7,153 3.3% -19.2% Worcester Standard Wkly Th 6,649 3 6,652 24.9% -15.5% Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday) Wkly Fr 6,145 6,145 0.3% -34.1% Capricorn Voice Wkly Wed 5,948 5,948 No Submission 75.5% Limpopo Mirror Wkly Fr 5,391 5,391 0.2% -11.2% Mosselbay Advertiser Wkly Fr 5,056 5,056 -1.2% -17.7% District Mail Wkly Th 4,276 19 4,295 1.4% -30.7% Zululand Observer Monday Wkly Mon 3,752 3,752 3.8% -25.0% Representative Wkly Fr 3,658 3,658 -8.8% -15.1% Vaalweekblad Wkly Th 3,228 3,228 3.6% -28.7% Mpumalanga News Wkly Wed 3,015 2,307 5,322 -2.1% -37.2% Newcastle and District Advertiser Wkly Fr 2,939 2,939 -6.6% -24.0% South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum Wkly Th 2,394 2,394 -2.9% -25.4% Northern Review Weekend Wkly Fr 2,063 2,063 No Submission -22.4% Talk of the Town Wkly Fr 1,942 1,942 -3.2% -7.9% Knysna Plett Herald Wkly Th 1,854 1,854 2.1% -13.4% Bosvelder Review Wkly Fr 1,751 1,751 No Submission -20.6% Streeknuus Wkly Fr 1,528 1,528 53.9% 30.4% Northern Natal Courier Wkly Fr 1,450 1,450 10.8% -25.7% Daller Die Wkly Fr 1,369 1,369 -5.1% -14.1% Ladysmith Gazette Wkly Fr 1,308 1,308 -12.6% -41.9% Oudtshoorn Courant Wkly Fr 1,192 1,192 -13.2% -17.4% The Courier Wkly Fr 1,126 1,126 0.0% 0.0% Graaff Reinet Advertiser Wkly Th 1,091 1,091 -8.1% -17.6% Vryheid Herald Wkly Fr 915 915 -23.6% -40.3% Estcourt and Midlands News Wkly Fr 656 656 -6.6% -40.5% Streeknuus Delmas Wkly Fr 590 590 -25.4% -27.2% Brits Pos Wkly Th Terminated Terminated Terminated No Submission Die Noordwester Wkly Fr Terminated Terminated Terminated No Submission Gemsbok Wkly Wed Terminated Terminated Terminated No Submission Klerksdorp Rekord Wkly Fr Terminated Terminated Terminated No Submission Rustenburg Herald Wkly Th Terminated Terminated Terminated No Submission Stellalander Wkly Wed Terminated Terminated Terminated No Submission The Mail Wkly Th Terminated Terminated Terminated No Submission Lowvelder The / Laevelder Die ( Tuesday) Wkly Tue Discontinued Discontinued Discontinued Discontinued Mid South Coast Mail Wkly Fr Discontinued Discontinued Discontinued Discontinued Tembisan Wkly Th Discontinued Discontinued Discontinued Discontinued Carletonville Herald Wkly Fr Changed Sector Changed Sector Changed Sector Changed Sector Hermanus Times Wkly Th Changed Sector Changed Sector Changed Sector 363800.0% Lowvelder The / Laevelder Die (Friday) Wkly Fr Changed Sector Changed Sector Changed Sector Changed Sector Potchefstroom Herald Wkly Fr Changed Sector Changed Sector Changed Sector Changed Sector South Coast Herald Wkly Fr Changed Sector Changed Sector Changed Sector Changed Sector .

Free newspapers

Publication Period Frequency Total circulation % change quarter % change year Taxi Times Oct -Dec F 144,940 -3.4% 110.2% PE Express Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 119,961 0.0% 0.0% Sedibeng Ster Oct -Dec Wkly Th 90,980 0.0% 0.0% Plainsman Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 89,581 -0.2% -0.2% Rekord East/Oos Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 78,963 0.0% 0.5% Vukani Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 74,342 7.9% -8.3% Mthatha Express Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 69,970 0.0% 16.6% Tabletalk Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 64,570 11.8% -8.2% Rekord Centurion Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 60,173 -0.1% 0.3% Phoenix Sun - inc. Cornubia Tongaat & Verulam Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 59,860 0.0% -7.7% Randburg Sun Oct -Dec Wkly Th 59,468 35.3% -0.3% Phoenix Tabloid Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 55,980 0.0% 0.0% Highway Mail Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 54,084 6.7% -0.1% Kathorus Mail Oct -Dec F 53,830 0.4% -0.7% Chatsworth Tabloid Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 52,480 0.0% 0.0% Chatsworth Rising Sun Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 51,550 0.0% 1.6% Athlone News Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 50,744 16.6% -9.3% The Springfield Weekly Gazette Oct -Dec Wkly Th 50,518 1.1% 1.1% Sandton Chronicle Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 49,411 24.6% -0.6% Kempton Express Oct -Dec Wkly Th 48,444 5.7% -11.0% People s Post Mitchells Plain Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 46,818 94.0% -43.8% Roodepoort Record Oct -Dec Wkly Th 46,635 -0.6% -7.9% Southern Mail Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 46,084 13.0% -8.5% Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant) Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 44,889 24.9% -10.0% Southern Suburbs Tatler Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 44,300 10.9% -9.0% Bedfordview & Edenvale News Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 43,951 3.5% -3.0% Boksburg Advertiser Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 43,481 8.4% 0.1% Go & Express Oct -Dec Wkly Th 42,318 15.6% 0.1% Ster South Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 41,460 0.0% 0.0% Bloemnuus Oct -Dec Wkly Th 41,308 17.1% -7.9% Ethekwini Times Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Umlazi Times Oct -Dec Wkly Th 40,980 0.0% 0.0% Rosebank Killarney Gazette Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 40,870 3.2% 55.0% Overport Rising Sun Oct -Dec Wkly Th 40,350 0.1% -10.0% Rekord North/Noord Oct -Dec Wkly Th 40,000 0.0% 0.6% Tame Times - Weekly Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 39,970 -50.0% -26.6% Benoni City Times Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 38,827 7.3% 0.1% Alberton Record Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 37,689 2.8% -0.4% Maritzburg Echo Oct -Dec Wkly Th 37,025 -9.9% -37.7% Fourways Review Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 36,633 5.3% -0.7% Vista Oct -Dec Wkly Th 35,171 0.6% 0.7% Noordkaap Bulletin Oct -Dec Wkly Th 35,150 Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star) Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 34,980 0.0% 0.0% Ridge Times Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 34,950 0.0% 0.0% South Coast Fever Oct -Dec Wkly Th 34,950 0.0% 0.0% Express Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 33,989 17.6% -12.3% Rekord Moot Oct -Dec Wkly Th 33,568 0.1% 0.3% Ster North Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 32,760 0.0% -0.1% Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale) Oct -Dec Wkly Th 32,448 -7.2% -3.5% Southern Star Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 31,980 0.0% 0.0% Helderberg Gazette. Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 31,652 0.6% 0.6% Tygerburger Table View Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 31,381 0.0% -0.2% Northcliff & Melville Times Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 30,372 24.1% -0.2% Germiston City News Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 30,247 8.3% 0.5% City Vision (Khayalitsha) Oct -Dec Wkly Th 30,114 85.4% -40.3% Komani Karoo Express Oct -Dec Mtly 29,980 0.0% 0.3% UD Express Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 29,975 -0.1% 0.1% Dolphin Coast Mail Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 29,960 0.0% 4.4% East Coast Mail Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 29,960 0.0% 4.4% Rising Sun Lenasia Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 29,925 -2.3% -9.1% North Coast Courier Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 29,924 -0.2% -24.8% Issue Mangaung Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 29,900 0.0% 0.0% Umlazi Eyethu Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 29,881 23.4% 2.3% Diepkloof Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 29,820 0.0% -1.1% Polokwane Observer. Oct -Dec Wkly Th 29,777 266.1% Stanger Weekly Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 29,730 1.6% -0.6% Coastal Weekly Oct -Dec Wkly Th 29,261 -0.7% -1.1% Soweto Express Oct -Dec Mtly 29,104 0.0% Public Eye Oct -Dec Wkly Th 29,023 -3.1% -2.7% Constantiaberg Bulletin Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 29,017 11.2% -9.0% Maritzburg Sun Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 28,884 -3.6% -3.3% Rekord Mamelodi Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 28,768 -0.3% -3.4% City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu) Oct -Dec Wkly Th 28,641 76.3% -42.3% False Bay Echo Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 28,439 12.9% -9.5% Bolander Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 28,428 12.2% -8.3% Atlantic Sun Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 28,357 12.9% -9.5% Midrand Reporter Oct -Dec Wkly Th 27,994 22.6% -0.5% Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch) Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 27,917 -7.1% -7.2% Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue Downs Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 27,890 0.0% -0.3% Northglen News Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 27,470 1.9% -0.1% Rekord Noweto Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 27,368 174.0% -5.0% Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle Oct -Dec Wkly Th 26,920 0.0% -7.2% Berea Mail Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 26,901 5.9% -0.6% Krugersdorp News Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 26,609 0.0% -11.8% Springs Advertiser Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 25,997 4.4% -0.2% Pimville Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 24,820 0.0% -1.4% Protea Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 24,820 0.0% -1.4% Intshonalanga Eyethu Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 23,780 -0.1% -16.9% Eikestadnuus. Oct -Dec Wkly Th 23,697 3.4% -1.2% Southern Courier Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 23,253 -17.9% -40.8% People s Post False Bay Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 22,000 0.5% -29.0% Issue Eastern Free State Oct -Dec Wkly Th 21,900 0.0% 0.0% Tygerburger Durbanville Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 20,989 0.9% 1.3% Xpress Times Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 20,916 -0.2% -14.7% Hermanus Times. Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 20,529 Comaro Chronicle Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 20,337 1.9% -1.6% People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 20,000 14.7% -37.2% People s Post Constantia/Wynberg Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 20,000 14.7% -33.5% Kouga Express Oct -Dec Wkly Th 19,961 0.0% -0.1% Tygerburger Elsiesrivier Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 19,923 47.0% -39.8% Tygerburger Ravensmead/Belhar Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 19,917 43.1% -30.6% Bonus Review Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 19,879 -50.2% Merebank Rising Sun Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 19,850 0.1% -11.2% South Coast Sun Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 19,850 6.6% -0.2% UGU Eyethu Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 19,850 33.0% -46.1% Rekord West News/Wes Nuus Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 19,824 78.0% -0.5% Tygerburger Brackenfell Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 19,281 0.1% 0.1% Tygerburger Kuilsrivier Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 19,234 0.0% -0.3% Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor). Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 19,112 46.5% 0.6% Tygerburger Bellville Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 19,073 -0.2% 0.2% People s Post Athlone Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 18,909 76.0% -37.5% Brakpan Herald Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 18,905 5.7% -0.5% Tygerburger Milnerton Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 18,614 0.0% -0.4% Tygerburger Kraaifontein Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 18,582 0.0% -0.3% Rekord Central/Sentraal Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 18,500 123.2% 0.1% TygerBurger De Grendel Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 18,456 -0.1% -0.4% Randfontein / Westonaria Herald. Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 18,444 0.1% -5.9% Mid South Coast Rising Sun Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 17,850 0.1% -10.9% Steelburger Oct -Dec Wkly Th 17,700 0.0% 0.0% TygerBurger Tyger Valley Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 17,349 0.0% -0.3% Potchefstroom Herald. Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 16,938 -0.2% Southlands Sun Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 16,902 -0.1% -5.0% People s Post Landsdowne Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 16,545 78.2% -21.7% Maseru Metro Oct -Dec Wkly Th 16,116 100.0% -53.9% Northern Eyethu Oct -Dec Mtly 15,857 0.0% 0.0% Weskus Nuus Oct -Dec F 14,950 0.0% 0.0% Alex News Oct -Dec F 14,810 23.0% -24.6% Tygerburger Parow Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 14,271 0.0% -0.4% People s Post Woodstock Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 14,075 1.3% -14.1% Tygerburger Goodwood Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 13,986 -0.1% -0.5% Eastern Cape Rising Sun Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 13,334 25.4% -68.6% Queensburgh News Oct -Dec F 12,982 1.1% -0.2% People s Post Grassy Park Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 12,909 130.8% -40.9% Vrystaat Kroon Oct -Dec F 12,331 People s Post City Edition Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 12,181 87.0% -58.3% People s Post Retreat Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 12,181 74.6% -48.0% Carletonville Herald. Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 11,990 0.3% Village Talk Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 11,946 0.0% 0.0% Breederivier Gazette. Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 11,923 2.9% 3.2% Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch) Oct -Dec Mtly 11,851 0.0% 0.0% Uthukela Eyethu Oct -Dec Wkly Th 10,000 0.8% 0.0% Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni) Oct -Dec F 9,960 0.0% -49.8% Greytown Gazette Oct -Dec Wkly Mon 9,900 11.2% 11.2% Corridor Gazette Oct -Dec F 9,800 0.0% 11.4% Hazyview Herald Oct -Dec F 9,795 0.0% 0.0% Highvelder The Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 9,230 13.2% -48.3% City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision Helderberg Oct -Dec Wkly Th 8,316 122.1% -44.4% Ystervark Oct -Dec Wkly Th 7,890 Parys Gazette Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 7,480 -0.1% -0.1% Sentinel News Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 6,486 7.2% -9.2% Standerton Advertiser. Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 5,190 -11.3% 7.0% CXpress Oct -Dec Wkly Wed 4,995 40.1% -49.5% The Hilton Oct -Dec Mtly 4,960 0.0% The Weekly Free State Oct -Dec Wkly Th 4,950 0.0% 0.0% Tribune Oct -Dec Wkly Tue 4,950 0.0% -58.6% Inner City Gazette Oct -Dec Wkly Th 4,935 0.0% Free State Sun Oct -Dec Wkly Th 4,750 0.0% -2.1% Maluti News Oct -Dec Wkly Fr 2,495 0.0% 0.0% Herrie Die Oct -Dec Wkly Th Terminated NewsHorn Mpumalanga Oct -Dec F Terminated Northern Business Review Jul -Jun Q Terminated SA Jewish Report Oct -Dec Wkly Fr Terminated The Village NEWS Oct -Dec Wkly Tue Terminated Isolomzi Express Oct -Dec Wkly Wed Rebranded Kalahari Buletin (Formerly Kuruman Bulletin) Oct -Dec Wkly Th Rebranded Kroonnuus Oct -Dec Wkly Tue Rebranded Noordkaap Oct -Dec Wkly Wed Rebranded Vrystaat Nuus/News Oct -Dec Wkly Wed Rebranded The Olifants News Oct -Dec F No Submission The Rising Sun. Oct -Dec Wkly Wed No Submission Capetowner Oct -Dec Wkly Wed No Issue Mpuma Koloni Lathitha Ilanga Oct -Dec Mtly No Issue Northern News - Kraaifontein Brackenfel Kuils River Oct -Dec Wkly Wed No Issue Northern News Bellville/Durbanville formerlyTygertalk Bellville/Durbanville Oct -Dec Wkly Wed No Issue Northern News Goodwood / Parow formerly Tygertalk Goodwood Oct -Dec Wkly Wed No Issue Chiawelo Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly Fr Discontinued City Buzz Oct -Dec Mtly Discontinued Die Ghaap - Kimberly Gazette Oct -Dec F Discontinued Dobsonville Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly Fr Discontinued East Griqualand Fever Oct -Dec Wkly Th Discontinued Eldorado Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly Fr Discontinued Full Sus Jul -Dec AltM Discontinued Jabavu Urban News. Oct -Dec Wkly Fr Discontinued Johannesburg Eastern Express Oct -Dec Wkly Tue Discontinued Meadowlands Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly Fr Discontinued Midweek Herald (formerly Noordwes Gazette) Oct -Dec Wkly Tue Discontinued Nelspruit Post Oct -Dec Wkly Th Discontinued North Eastern Tribune Oct -Dec Wkly Tue Discontinued Orlando Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly Fr Discontinued South Coast Herald Bonus Oct -Dec Wkly Wed Discontinued Theewaterkloof Gazette (Formerly Kontreinuus Gaz.) Oct -Dec Wkly Tue Discontinued West Side Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly Fr Discontinued White River Post Oct -Dec F Discontinued Zola Urban News Oct -Dec Wkly Fr Discontinued Amanzimtoti Fever (formerly Uppercoast Fever) Oct -Dec Wkly Wed Ceased Publishing Hillcrest Fever (formerly Forest Express) Oct -Dec Wkly Tue Ceased Publishing Maritzburg Fever (formerly Mirror The) Oct -Dec Wkly Wed Ceased Publishing .

In this category of 27, 10 dailies did not submit data for the quarter and one daily changed publisher. Of the publications that did submit only seven increased on the previous quarter, with these ranging from a slight increase of 0.4% for(daily) to an increase of 7% for, 6% for(daily) and 4.9% for(daily).In a reversal on the previous quarter,experienced a decrease on the previous quarter. While* also showed a decrease, it was the only daily to show an increase on the prior year. The biggest declines - over 50% - on the prior year came from the, and. It is no surprise then that the, andwere among the dailies which had no submissions for the quarter.showed a massive increase on the previous quarter but this is because it has changed to digital only.In this ever-shrinking category, only two of the five weeklies that submitted data, out of a total of 11 weeklies, showed an increase on the previous quarter (– 4.5% and0.8%). All weeklies were down on the prior year. The category also saw one no submission, three terminations, one conversation to digital only (- Friday) and one changed sector (). All weeklies were down on the prior year.Of the 27 newspapers in this category, it was littered with terminations (2) and 10 no submissions. The category also had no prior year increases. Despite this of the newspapers that did submit data, five newspapers showed an increase on the previous quarter, albeit all being under 10%. Of the remaining newspapers most had small decreases on the previous quarter except for two,(Saturday) (-9%) and(-16.4%). All newspapers showed a decline on the prior year.Of the 47 newspapers in this category,was the best performer with a 53.9% increase on the previous quarter and a 30.4% increase on the prior year. It was the only newspaper to achieve an increase in both in a category. There were some slight increases on the previous quarter and no other increases on the prior year.increased by 24.9% on the previous quarter andby 24.8%. There were 10 no submissions, three discontinued and five changed sectors.In the last quarter this category boasted submissions from all the newspapers, but in Q4 there were two no submissions, five with no issues, 19 discontinued, three ceased publications, five rebrands and four terminations. Despite this the largest category for the Press, had some big increases on the previous quarter.and Rekord West News/Wes Nuus,, and(Lwandle/Nomzamo) all boasted increases of over 100% on the previous quarter.(Khayelitsha) and(Langa/Gugulethu) also posted good results. Most free newspapers fared well, with slight to moderate increases over the previous quarter and some also gained on the prior year. Despite this the category had three ceased publications, 19 discontinued, five no issues, two no submissions, five rebrands and four terminations.*Non-South African titles from Botswana, Kenya, Uganda and Lesotho.