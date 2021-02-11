Newspapers ABC Q4 2020: Lacklastre quarter for newspapers

A lacklustre quarter that was once again dominated by no submissions, no issues and terminations. The Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) Q4, for the period October to December 2020, did not have much to celebrate.
Daily newspapers
In this category of 27, 10 dailies did not submit data for the quarter and one daily changed publisher. Of the publications that did submit only seven increased on the previous quarter, with these ranging from a slight increase of 0.4% for Die Burger
(daily) to an increase of 7% for Business Day
, 6% for The Citizen
(daily) and 4.9% for Son
(daily).
In a reversal on the previous quarter, New Vision
experienced a decrease on the previous quarter. While Bukedde
* also showed a decrease, it was the only daily to show an increase on the prior year. The biggest declines - over 50% - on the prior year came from the Pretoria News
, Cape Argus
, Cape Times
, and The Star
. It is no surprise then that the Pretoria News
, Cape Argus
, and Cape Times
were among the dailies which had no submissions for the quarter. Volksblad
showed a massive increase on the previous quarter but this is because it has changed to digital only.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Daily Nation
|MD Mo-Sat
|76,041
|76,041
|1.8%
|-24.8%
|Daily Sun
|Mo-Fr
|57,313
|146
|57,459
|-0.7%
|-42.2%
|Isolezwe
|MD Mo-Fr
|39,437
|26
|39,463
|No Submission
|-34.9%
|Bukedde
|MD Mo-Sat
|33,451
|33,451
|-5.2%
|0.5%
|Burger Die Daily
|MD Mo-Fr
|32,181
|648
|32,829
|0.4%
|-7.3%
|Sowetan
|Mo-Fr
|26,756
|980
|27,736
|1.7%
|-49.8%
|Son (Daily)
|MD Mo-Fr
|25,631
|35
|25,666
|4.6%
|-40.6%
|Citizen The (Daily)
|MD Mo-Fr
|23,462
|6,550
|30,012
|6.0%
|-18.8%
|Beeld Daily
|MD Mo-Fr
|23,197
|626
|23,823
|-2.6%
|-17.9%
|Namibian The
|MD Mo-Fr
|20,203
|20,203
|No Submission
|-32.1%
|New Vision
|MD Mo-Fr
|18,947
|18,947
|-3.6%
|-19.8%
|Times of Swaziland
|MD Mo-Fr
|18,075
|18,075
|-0.6%
|-9.9%
|Star The
|MD Mo-Fr
|14,125
|8,157
|22,282
|No Submission
|-60.1%
|Business Day
|MD Mo-Fr
|12,963
|460
|13,423
|7.0%
|-26.3%
|Herald The
|MD Mo-Fr
|11,533
|11,533
|-1.4%
|-19.6%
|Mercury The
|MD Mo-Fr
|10,873
|377
|11,250
|No Submission
|-46.9%
|Daily Dispatch
|MD Mo-Fr
|10,827
|10,827
|-1.9%
|-20.5%
|Cape Times
|MD Mo-Fr
|8,958
|685
|9,643
|No Submission
|-62.0%
|Daily News
|MD Mo-Fr
|8,651
|304
|8,955
|No Submission
|-54.3%
|Cape Argus
|MD Mo-Fr
|8,151
|781
|8,932
|No Submission
|-62.5%
|Witness The
|MD Mo-Fr
|8,104
|148
|8,252
|-2.9%
|-16.9%
|Taifa Leo
|MD Mo-Sat
|7,425
|7,425
|4.9%
|-23.2%
|Zambia Daily Mail
|MD Mo-Sat
|6,204
|6,204
|No Submission
|-3.9%
|Pretoria News
|MD Mo-Fr
|1,905
|52
|1,957
|No Submission
|-80.3%
|Daily Monitor
|MD Mo-Fr
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
|No Submission
|Volksblad - Daily
|Mo-Fr
|Digital Only
|Digital Only
|Digital Only
|1110400.0%
|Diamond Fields Advertiser
|MD Mo-Fr
|Changed Sector
|Changed Sector
|Changed Sector
|Changed Publisher
Weekly newspapers
In this ever-shrinking category, only two of the five weeklies that submitted data, out of a total of 11 weeklies, showed an increase on the previous quarter (Mail & Guardian
– 4.5% and Ilange
0.8%). All weeklies were down on the prior year. The category also saw one no submission, three terminations, one conversation to digital only (Die Burger
- Friday) and one changed sector (Diamond Felds Advertiser
). All weeklies were down on the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Soccer Laduma
|Wkly Wed
|90,412
|90,412
|-3.0%
|-52.9%
|Ilanga
|2xW Mo&Th
|46,517
|46,517
|0.8%
|-8.7%
|Post The
|Wkly Wed
|21,821
|19
|21,840
|No Submission
|-40.5%
|Mail & Guardian
|Wkly Fr
|11,613
|166
|11,779
|4.9%
|-43.2%
|Voice The
|Wkly Fr
|9,771
|339
|10,110
|-3.3%
|-22.3%
|Lesotho Times
|Wkly Th
|6,463
|6,463
|-0.5%
|-11.2%
|Diamond Fields Advertiser.
|Wkly Fr
|5,930
|57
|5,987
|Changed Sector
|Botswana Gazette The
|Wkly Wed
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
|No Submission
|Mmegi Reporter The
|4xW Tu-Fr
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
|No Submission
|The Monitor (Formerly Mmegi Monitor)
|Wkly Mon
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
|No Submission
|Burger Die Friday
|Wkly Fr
|Digital Only
|Digital Only
|Digital Only
|Digital Only
Weekend newspapers
Of the 27 newspapers in this category, it was littered with terminations (2) and 10 no submissions. The category also had no prior year increases. Despite this of the newspapers that did submit data, five newspapers showed an increase on the previous quarter, albeit all being under 10%. Of the remaining newspapers most had small decreases on the previous quarter except for two, The Citizen
(Saturday) (-9%) and Sunday Vision
(-16.4%). All newspapers showed a decline on the prior year.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Sunday Times
|Wknd
|106,918
|4,752
|111,670
|5.2%
|-44.4%
|Burger Die Saturday
|Wkly Sat
|44,589
|674
|45,263
|-1.5%
|-7.4%
|Saturday Star The
|Wkly Sat
|7,579
|555
|8,134
|No Submission
|-73.1%
|City Press
|Wknd
|28,730
|273
|29,003
|4.6%
|-16.4%
|Weekend Argus
|Wknd
|11,892
|258
|12,150
|No Submission
|-67.4%
|Beeld Saturday
|Wkly Sat
|31,296
|230
|31,526
|-2.8%
|-11.6%
|Rapport
|Wknd
|82,850
|221
|83,071
|-2.3%
|-13.1%
|Sunday Tribune
|Wkly Sun
|22,030
|126
|22,156
|No Submission
|-40.9%
|Weekend Witness
|Wkly Sat
|7,536
|125
|7,661
|-3.0%
|-18.1%
|Independent on Saturday
|Wkly Sat
|14,688
|41
|14,729
|No Submission
|-40.9%
|Isolezwe ngeSonto
|Wkly Sun
|28,199
|3
|28,202
|No Submission
|-36.0%
|Citizen The (Saturday)
|Wkly Sat
|14,041
|2
|14,043
|-9.0%
|-5.7%
|Isolezwe ngoMgqibelo
|Wkly Sat
|27,220
|2
|27,222
|No Submission
|-41.1%
|Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch)
|Wknd
|9,437
|9,437
|-0.9%
|-21.7%
|Ilanga Langesonto
|Wknd
|22,219
|22,219
|-2.7%
|-24.9%
|Sunday Mail
|Wkly Sun
|3,425
|3,425
|No Submission
|-7.7%
|Sunday Nation
|Wkly Sun
|88,363
|88,363
|-3.3%
|-18.3%
|Sunday Vision
|Wkly Sun
|12,423
|12,423
|-16.4%
|-11.9%
|Sunday World
|Wknd
|34,116
|34,116
|6.8%
|-10.5%
|Taifa Jumapili
|Wkly Sun
|6,815
|6,815
|1.2%
|-18.4%
|Weekend Post
|Wknd
|10,192
|10,192
|3.5%
|-24.5%
|Sunday Monitor
|Wknd
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
|No Submission
|Pretoria News Saturday
|Wkly Sat
|No Issue
|No Issue
|No Issue
|No Submission
|The Southern Cross
|Wkly Sun
|No Issue
|No Issue
|No Issue
|No Submission
|Son op Sondag (formerly Sondag Son)
|Wkly Sun
|Discontinued
|Discontinued
|Discontinued
|Discontinued
|Sunday Sun
|Wknd
|Discontinued
|Discontinued
|Discontinued
|Discontinued
|Volksblad - Saturday
|Wkly Sat
|Digital Only
|Digital Only
|Digital Only
Local newspapers
Of the 47 newspapers in this category, Streeknuus
was the best performer with a 53.9% increase on the previous quarter and a 30.4% increase on the prior year. It was the only newspaper to achieve an increase in both in a category. There were some slight increases on the previous quarter and no other increases on the prior year. Worcester Standard
increased by 24.9% on the previous quarter and Paarl Post
by 24.8%. There were 10 no submissions, three discontinued and five changed sectors.
|Publication
|Frequency
|Paid circulation
|Free circulation
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|African Reporter
|Wkly Fr
|16,455
|16,455
|-5.9%
|-20.5%
|George Herald (Thursday)
|Wkly Th
|10,540
|10,540
|2.3%
|-20.4%
|Witbank News Fri
|Wkly Fr
|8,300
|8,300
|-1.8%
|-34.9%
|Middelburg Observer Fri
|Wkly Fr
|8,296
|8,296
|1.5%
|-29.4%
|Paarl Post
|Wkly Th
|8,206
|10
|8,216
|24.8%
|-25.8%
|Weslander The
|Wkly Th
|7,129
|24
|7,153
|3.3%
|-19.2%
|Worcester Standard
|Wkly Th
|6,649
|3
|6,652
|24.9%
|-15.5%
|Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)
|Wkly Fr
|6,145
|6,145
|0.3%
|-34.1%
|Capricorn Voice
|Wkly Wed
|5,948
|5,948
|No Submission
|75.5%
|Limpopo Mirror
|Wkly Fr
|5,391
|5,391
|0.2%
|-11.2%
|Mosselbay Advertiser
|Wkly Fr
|5,056
|5,056
|-1.2%
|-17.7%
|District Mail
|Wkly Th
|4,276
|19
|4,295
|1.4%
|-30.7%
|Zululand Observer Monday
|Wkly Mon
|3,752
|3,752
|3.8%
|-25.0%
|Representative
|Wkly Fr
|3,658
|3,658
|-8.8%
|-15.1%
|Vaalweekblad
|Wkly Th
|3,228
|3,228
|3.6%
|-28.7%
|Mpumalanga News
|Wkly Wed
|3,015
|2,307
|5,322
|-2.1%
|-37.2%
|Newcastle and District Advertiser
|Wkly Fr
|2,939
|2,939
|-6.6%
|-24.0%
|South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap Forum
|Wkly Th
|2,394
|2,394
|-2.9%
|-25.4%
|Northern Review Weekend
|Wkly Fr
|2,063
|2,063
|No Submission
|-22.4%
|Talk of the Town
|Wkly Fr
|1,942
|1,942
|-3.2%
|-7.9%
|Knysna Plett Herald
|Wkly Th
|1,854
|1,854
|2.1%
|-13.4%
|Bosvelder Review
|Wkly Fr
|1,751
|1,751
|No Submission
|-20.6%
|Streeknuus
|Wkly Fr
|1,528
|1,528
|53.9%
|30.4%
|Northern Natal Courier
|Wkly Fr
|1,450
|1,450
|10.8%
|-25.7%
|Daller Die
|Wkly Fr
|1,369
|1,369
|-5.1%
|-14.1%
|Ladysmith Gazette
|Wkly Fr
|1,308
|1,308
|-12.6%
|-41.9%
|Oudtshoorn Courant
|Wkly Fr
|1,192
|1,192
|-13.2%
|-17.4%
|The Courier
|Wkly Fr
|1,126
|1,126
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Graaff Reinet Advertiser
|Wkly Th
|1,091
|1,091
|-8.1%
|-17.6%
|Vryheid Herald
|Wkly Fr
|915
|915
|-23.6%
|-40.3%
|Estcourt and Midlands News
|Wkly Fr
|656
|656
|-6.6%
|-40.5%
|Streeknuus Delmas
|Wkly Fr
|590
|590
|-25.4%
|-27.2%
|Brits Pos
|Wkly Th
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
|No Submission
|Die Noordwester
|Wkly Fr
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
|No Submission
|Gemsbok
|Wkly Wed
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
|No Submission
|Klerksdorp Rekord
|Wkly Fr
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
|No Submission
|Rustenburg Herald
|Wkly Th
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
|No Submission
|Stellalander
|Wkly Wed
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
|No Submission
|The Mail
|Wkly Th
|Terminated
|Terminated
|Terminated
|No Submission
|Lowvelder The / Laevelder Die ( Tuesday)
|Wkly Tue
|Discontinued
|Discontinued
|Discontinued
|Discontinued
|Mid South Coast Mail
|Wkly Fr
|Discontinued
|Discontinued
|Discontinued
|Discontinued
|Tembisan
|Wkly Th
|Discontinued
|Discontinued
|Discontinued
|Discontinued
|Carletonville Herald
|Wkly Fr
|Changed Sector
|Changed Sector
|Changed Sector
|Changed Sector
|Hermanus Times
|Wkly Th
|Changed Sector
|Changed Sector
|Changed Sector
|363800.0%
|Lowvelder The / Laevelder Die (Friday)
|Wkly Fr
|Changed Sector
|Changed Sector
|Changed Sector
|Changed Sector
|Potchefstroom Herald
|Wkly Fr
|Changed Sector
|Changed Sector
|Changed Sector
|Changed Sector
|South Coast Herald
|Wkly Fr
|Changed Sector
|Changed Sector
|Changed Sector
|Changed Sector
Free newspapers
In the last quarter this category boasted submissions from all the newspapers, but in Q4 there were two no submissions, five with no issues, 19 discontinued, three ceased publications, five rebrands and four terminations. Despite this the largest category for the Press, had some big increases on the previous quarter. Rekord Noweto
and Rekord West News/Wes Nuus, Rekord Central/Sentraal
, Peoples Post Grassy Park
, and City Vision
(Lwandle/Nomzamo) all boasted increases of over 100% on the previous quarter. City Vision
(Khayelitsha) and City Vision
(Langa/Gugulethu) also posted good results. Most free newspapers fared well, with slight to moderate increases over the previous quarter and some also gained on the prior year. Despite this the category had three ceased publications, 19 discontinued, five no issues, two no submissions, five rebrands and four terminations.
|Publication
|Period
|Frequency
|Total circulation
|% change quarter
|% change year
|Taxi Times
|Oct -Dec
|F
|144,940
|-3.4%
|110.2%
|PE Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|119,961
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Sedibeng Ster
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|90,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Plainsman
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|89,581
|-0.2%
|-0.2%
|Rekord East/Oos
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|78,963
|0.0%
|0.5%
|Vukani
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|74,342
|7.9%
|-8.3%
|Mthatha Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|69,970
|0.0%
|16.6%
|Tabletalk
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|64,570
|11.8%
|-8.2%
|Rekord Centurion
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|60,173
|-0.1%
|0.3%
|Phoenix Sun - inc. Cornubia Tongaat & Verulam
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|59,860
|0.0%
|-7.7%
|Randburg Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|59,468
|35.3%
|-0.3%
|Phoenix Tabloid
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|55,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Highway Mail
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|54,084
|6.7%
|-0.1%
|Kathorus Mail
|Oct -Dec
|F
|53,830
|0.4%
|-0.7%
|Chatsworth Tabloid
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|52,480
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Chatsworth Rising Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|51,550
|0.0%
|1.6%
|Athlone News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|50,744
|16.6%
|-9.3%
|The Springfield Weekly Gazette
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|50,518
|1.1%
|1.1%
|Sandton Chronicle
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|49,411
|24.6%
|-0.6%
|Kempton Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|48,444
|5.7%
|-11.0%
|People s Post Mitchells Plain
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|46,818
|94.0%
|-43.8%
|Roodepoort Record
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|46,635
|-0.6%
|-7.9%
|Southern Mail
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|46,084
|13.0%
|-8.5%
|Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|44,889
|24.9%
|-10.0%
|Southern Suburbs Tatler
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|44,300
|10.9%
|-9.0%
|Bedfordview & Edenvale News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|43,951
|3.5%
|-3.0%
|Boksburg Advertiser
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|43,481
|8.4%
|0.1%
|Go & Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|42,318
|15.6%
|0.1%
|Ster South
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|41,460
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Bloemnuus
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|41,308
|17.1%
|-7.9%
|Ethekwini Times
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Times
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|40,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Rosebank Killarney Gazette
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|40,870
|3.2%
|55.0%
|Overport Rising Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|40,350
|0.1%
|-10.0%
|Rekord North/Noord
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|40,000
|0.0%
|0.6%
|Tame Times - Weekly
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|39,970
|-50.0%
|-26.6%
|Benoni City Times
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|38,827
|7.3%
|0.1%
|Alberton Record
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|37,689
|2.8%
|-0.4%
|Maritzburg Echo
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|37,025
|-9.9%
|-37.7%
|Fourways Review
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|36,633
|5.3%
|-0.7%
|Vista
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|35,171
|0.6%
|0.7%
|Noordkaap Bulletin
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|34,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Ridge Times
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|34,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|South Coast Fever
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|34,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|33,989
|17.6%
|-12.3%
|Rekord Moot
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|33,568
|0.1%
|0.3%
|Ster North
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|32,760
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|32,448
|-7.2%
|-3.5%
|Southern Star
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|31,980
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Helderberg Gazette.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|31,652
|0.6%
|0.6%
|Tygerburger Table View
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|31,381
|0.0%
|-0.2%
|Northcliff & Melville Times
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|30,372
|24.1%
|-0.2%
|Germiston City News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|30,247
|8.3%
|0.5%
|City Vision (Khayalitsha)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|30,114
|85.4%
|-40.3%
|Komani Karoo Express
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|29,980
|0.0%
|0.3%
|UD Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|29,975
|-0.1%
|0.1%
|Dolphin Coast Mail
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|29,960
|0.0%
|4.4%
|East Coast Mail
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|29,960
|0.0%
|4.4%
|Rising Sun Lenasia
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|29,925
|-2.3%
|-9.1%
|North Coast Courier
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|29,924
|-0.2%
|-24.8%
|Issue Mangaung
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|29,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Umlazi Eyethu
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|29,881
|23.4%
|2.3%
|Diepkloof Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|29,820
|0.0%
|-1.1%
|Polokwane Observer.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|29,777
|266.1%
|Stanger Weekly
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|29,730
|1.6%
|-0.6%
|Coastal Weekly
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|29,261
|-0.7%
|-1.1%
|Soweto Express
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|29,104
|0.0%
|Public Eye
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|29,023
|-3.1%
|-2.7%
|Constantiaberg Bulletin
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|29,017
|11.2%
|-9.0%
|Maritzburg Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|28,884
|-3.6%
|-3.3%
|Rekord Mamelodi
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|28,768
|-0.3%
|-3.4%
|City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|28,641
|76.3%
|-42.3%
|False Bay Echo
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|28,439
|12.9%
|-9.5%
|Bolander
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|28,428
|12.2%
|-8.3%
|Atlantic Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|28,357
|12.9%
|-9.5%
|Midrand Reporter
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|27,994
|22.6%
|-0.5%
|Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|27,917
|-7.1%
|-7.2%
|Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue Downs
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|27,890
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|Northglen News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|27,470
|1.9%
|-0.1%
|Rekord Noweto
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|27,368
|174.0%
|-5.0%
|Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside Chronicle
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|26,920
|0.0%
|-7.2%
|Berea Mail
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|26,901
|5.9%
|-0.6%
|Krugersdorp News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|26,609
|0.0%
|-11.8%
|Springs Advertiser
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|25,997
|4.4%
|-0.2%
|Pimville Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|24,820
|0.0%
|-1.4%
|Protea Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|24,820
|0.0%
|-1.4%
|Intshonalanga Eyethu
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|23,780
|-0.1%
|-16.9%
|Eikestadnuus.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|23,697
|3.4%
|-1.2%
|Southern Courier
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|23,253
|-17.9%
|-40.8%
|People s Post False Bay
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|22,000
|0.5%
|-29.0%
|Issue Eastern Free State
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|21,900
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tygerburger Durbanville
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|20,989
|0.9%
|1.3%
|Xpress Times
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|20,916
|-0.2%
|-14.7%
|Hermanus Times.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|20,529
|Comaro Chronicle
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|20,337
|1.9%
|-1.6%
|People s Post Claremont/Rondebosch
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|20,000
|14.7%
|-37.2%
|People s Post Constantia/Wynberg
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|20,000
|14.7%
|-33.5%
|Kouga Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|19,961
|0.0%
|-0.1%
|Tygerburger Elsiesrivier
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|19,923
|47.0%
|-39.8%
|Tygerburger Ravensmead/Belhar
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|19,917
|43.1%
|-30.6%
|Bonus Review
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|19,879
|-50.2%
|Merebank Rising Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|19,850
|0.1%
|-11.2%
|South Coast Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|19,850
|6.6%
|-0.2%
|UGU Eyethu
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|19,850
|33.0%
|-46.1%
|Rekord West News/Wes Nuus
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|19,824
|78.0%
|-0.5%
|Tygerburger Brackenfell
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|19,281
|0.1%
|0.1%
|Tygerburger Kuilsrivier
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|19,234
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|19,112
|46.5%
|0.6%
|Tygerburger Bellville
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|19,073
|-0.2%
|0.2%
|People s Post Athlone
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|18,909
|76.0%
|-37.5%
|Brakpan Herald
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|18,905
|5.7%
|-0.5%
|Tygerburger Milnerton
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|18,614
|0.0%
|-0.4%
|Tygerburger Kraaifontein
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|18,582
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|Rekord Central/Sentraal
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|18,500
|123.2%
|0.1%
|TygerBurger De Grendel
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|18,456
|-0.1%
|-0.4%
|Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|18,444
|0.1%
|-5.9%
|Mid South Coast Rising Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|17,850
|0.1%
|-10.9%
|Steelburger
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|17,700
|0.0%
|0.0%
|TygerBurger Tyger Valley
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|17,349
|0.0%
|-0.3%
|Potchefstroom Herald.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|16,938
|-0.2%
|Southlands Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|16,902
|-0.1%
|-5.0%
|People s Post Landsdowne
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|16,545
|78.2%
|-21.7%
|Maseru Metro
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|16,116
|100.0%
|-53.9%
|Northern Eyethu
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|15,857
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Weskus Nuus
|Oct -Dec
|F
|14,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Alex News
|Oct -Dec
|F
|14,810
|23.0%
|-24.6%
|Tygerburger Parow
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|14,271
|0.0%
|-0.4%
|People s Post Woodstock
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|14,075
|1.3%
|-14.1%
|Tygerburger Goodwood
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|13,986
|-0.1%
|-0.5%
|Eastern Cape Rising Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|13,334
|25.4%
|-68.6%
|Queensburgh News
|Oct -Dec
|F
|12,982
|1.1%
|-0.2%
|People s Post Grassy Park
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|12,909
|130.8%
|-40.9%
|Vrystaat Kroon
|Oct -Dec
|F
|12,331
|People s Post City Edition
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|12,181
|87.0%
|-58.3%
|People s Post Retreat
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|12,181
|74.6%
|-48.0%
|Carletonville Herald.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|11,990
|0.3%
|Village Talk
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|11,946
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Breederivier Gazette.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|11,923
|2.9%
|3.2%
|Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|11,851
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Uthukela Eyethu
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|10,000
|0.8%
|0.0%
|Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni)
|Oct -Dec
|F
|9,960
|0.0%
|-49.8%
|Greytown Gazette
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Mon
|9,900
|11.2%
|11.2%
|Corridor Gazette
|Oct -Dec
|F
|9,800
|0.0%
|11.4%
|Hazyview Herald
|Oct -Dec
|F
|9,795
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Highvelder The
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|9,230
|13.2%
|-48.3%
|City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision Helderberg
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|8,316
|122.1%
|-44.4%
|Ystervark
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|7,890
|Parys Gazette
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|7,480
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|Sentinel News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|6,486
|7.2%
|-9.2%
|Standerton Advertiser.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|5,190
|-11.3%
|7.0%
|CXpress
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|4,995
|40.1%
|-49.5%
|The Hilton
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|4,960
|0.0%
|The Weekly Free State
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|4,950
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Tribune
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|4,950
|0.0%
|-58.6%
|Inner City Gazette
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|4,935
|0.0%
|Free State Sun
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|4,750
|0.0%
|-2.1%
|Maluti News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|2,495
|0.0%
|0.0%
|Herrie Die
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|Terminated
|NewsHorn Mpumalanga
|Oct -Dec
|F
|Terminated
|Northern Business Review
|Jul -Jun
|Q
|Terminated
|SA Jewish Report
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|Terminated
|The Village NEWS
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|Terminated
|Isolomzi Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|Rebranded
|Kalahari Buletin (Formerly Kuruman Bulletin)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|Rebranded
|Kroonnuus
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|Rebranded
|Noordkaap
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|Rebranded
|Vrystaat Nuus/News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|Rebranded
|The Olifants News
|Oct -Dec
|F
|No Submission
|The Rising Sun.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|No Submission
|Capetowner
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|No Issue
|Mpuma Koloni Lathitha Ilanga
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|No Issue
|Northern News - Kraaifontein Brackenfel Kuils River
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|No Issue
|Northern News Bellville/Durbanville formerlyTygertalk Bellville/Durbanville
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|No Issue
|Northern News Goodwood / Parow formerly Tygertalk Goodwood
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|No Issue
|Chiawelo Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|Discontinued
|City Buzz
|Oct -Dec
|Mtly
|Discontinued
|Die Ghaap - Kimberly Gazette
|Oct -Dec
|F
|Discontinued
|Dobsonville Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|Discontinued
|East Griqualand Fever
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|Discontinued
|Eldorado Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|Discontinued
|Full Sus
|Jul -Dec
|AltM
|Discontinued
|Jabavu Urban News.
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|Discontinued
|Johannesburg Eastern Express
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|Discontinued
|Meadowlands Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|Discontinued
|Midweek Herald (formerly Noordwes Gazette)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|Discontinued
|Nelspruit Post
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Th
|Discontinued
|North Eastern Tribune
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|Discontinued
|Orlando Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|Discontinued
|South Coast Herald Bonus
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|Discontinued
|Theewaterkloof Gazette (Formerly Kontreinuus Gaz.)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|Discontinued
|West Side Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|Discontinued
|White River Post
|Oct -Dec
|F
|Discontinued
|Zola Urban News
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Fr
|Discontinued
|Amanzimtoti Fever (formerly Uppercoast Fever)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|Ceased Publishing
|Hillcrest Fever (formerly Forest Express)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Tue
|Ceased Publishing
|Maritzburg Fever (formerly Mirror The)
|Oct -Dec
|Wkly Wed
|Ceased Publishing
*Non-South African titles from Botswana, Kenya, Uganda and Lesotho.