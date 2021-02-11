Newspapers News South Africa

Newspapers ABC Q4 2020: Lacklastre quarter for newspapers

11 Feb 2021
By: Danette Breitenbach
A lacklustre quarter that was once again dominated by no submissions, no issues and terminations. The Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) Q4, for the period October to December 2020, did not have much to celebrate.

Daily newspapers


In this category of 27, 10 dailies did not submit data for the quarter and one daily changed publisher. Of the publications that did submit only seven increased on the previous quarter, with these ranging from a slight increase of 0.4% for Die Burger (daily) to an increase of 7% for Business Day, 6% for The Citizen (daily) and 4.9% for Son (daily).

In a reversal on the previous quarter, New Vision experienced a decrease on the previous quarter. While Bukedde* also showed a decrease, it was the only daily to show an increase on the prior year. The biggest declines - over 50% - on the prior year came from the Pretoria News, Cape Argus, Cape Times, and The Star. It is no surprise then that the Pretoria News, Cape Argus, and Cape Times were among the dailies which had no submissions for the quarter. Volksblad showed a massive increase on the previous quarter but this is because it has changed to digital only.

PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Daily NationMD Mo-Sat76,04176,0411.8%-24.8%
Daily SunMo-Fr57,31314657,459-0.7%-42.2%
IsolezweMD Mo-Fr39,4372639,463No Submission-34.9%
BukeddeMD Mo-Sat33,45133,451-5.2%0.5%
Burger Die DailyMD Mo-Fr32,18164832,8290.4%-7.3%
SowetanMo-Fr26,75698027,7361.7%-49.8%
Son (Daily)MD Mo-Fr25,6313525,6664.6%-40.6%
Citizen The (Daily)MD Mo-Fr23,4626,55030,0126.0%-18.8%
Beeld DailyMD Mo-Fr23,19762623,823-2.6%-17.9%
Namibian TheMD Mo-Fr20,20320,203No Submission-32.1%
New VisionMD Mo-Fr18,94718,947-3.6%-19.8%
Times of SwazilandMD Mo-Fr18,07518,075-0.6%-9.9%
Star TheMD Mo-Fr14,1258,15722,282No Submission-60.1%
Business DayMD Mo-Fr12,96346013,4237.0%-26.3%
Herald TheMD Mo-Fr11,53311,533-1.4%-19.6%
Mercury TheMD Mo-Fr10,87337711,250No Submission-46.9%
Daily DispatchMD Mo-Fr10,82710,827-1.9%-20.5%
Cape TimesMD Mo-Fr8,9586859,643No Submission-62.0%
Daily NewsMD Mo-Fr8,6513048,955No Submission-54.3%
Cape ArgusMD Mo-Fr8,1517818,932No Submission-62.5%
Witness TheMD Mo-Fr8,1041488,252-2.9%-16.9%
Taifa LeoMD Mo-Sat7,4257,4254.9%-23.2%
Zambia Daily MailMD Mo-Sat6,2046,204No Submission-3.9%
Pretoria NewsMD Mo-Fr1,905521,957No Submission-80.3%
Daily MonitorMD Mo-FrTerminatedTerminatedTerminatedNo Submission
Volksblad - DailyMo-FrDigital OnlyDigital OnlyDigital Only1110400.0%
Diamond Fields AdvertiserMD Mo-FrChanged SectorChanged SectorChanged SectorChanged Publisher.


Weekly newspapers


In this ever-shrinking category, only two of the five weeklies that submitted data, out of a total of 11 weeklies, showed an increase on the previous quarter (Mail & Guardian – 4.5% and Ilange 0.8%). All weeklies were down on the prior year. The category also saw one no submission, three terminations, one conversation to digital only (Die Burger - Friday) and one changed sector (Diamond Felds Advertiser). All weeklies were down on the prior year.

PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Soccer LadumaWkly Wed90,41290,412-3.0%-52.9%
Ilanga2xW Mo&Th46,51746,5170.8%-8.7%
Post TheWkly Wed21,8211921,840No Submission-40.5%
Mail & GuardianWkly Fr11,61316611,7794.9%-43.2%
Voice TheWkly Fr9,77133910,110-3.3%-22.3%
Lesotho TimesWkly Th6,4636,463-0.5%-11.2%
Diamond Fields Advertiser.Wkly Fr5,930575,987Changed Sector
Botswana Gazette TheWkly WedTerminatedTerminatedTerminatedNo Submission
Mmegi Reporter The4xW Tu-FrTerminatedTerminatedTerminatedNo Submission
The Monitor (Formerly Mmegi Monitor)Wkly MonTerminatedTerminatedTerminatedNo Submission
Burger Die FridayWkly FrDigital OnlyDigital OnlyDigital OnlyDigital Only.


Weekend newspapers


Of the 27 newspapers in this category, it was littered with terminations (2) and 10 no submissions. The category also had no prior year increases. Despite this of the newspapers that did submit data, five newspapers showed an increase on the previous quarter, albeit all being under 10%. Of the remaining newspapers most had small decreases on the previous quarter except for two, The Citizen (Saturday) (-9%) and Sunday Vision (-16.4%). All newspapers showed a decline on the prior year.

PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Sunday TimesWknd106,9184,752111,6705.2%-44.4%
Burger Die SaturdayWkly Sat44,58967445,263-1.5%-7.4%
Saturday Star TheWkly Sat7,5795558,134No Submission-73.1%
City PressWknd28,73027329,0034.6%-16.4%
Weekend ArgusWknd11,89225812,150No Submission-67.4%
Beeld SaturdayWkly Sat31,29623031,526-2.8%-11.6%
RapportWknd82,85022183,071-2.3%-13.1%
Sunday TribuneWkly Sun22,03012622,156No Submission-40.9%
Weekend WitnessWkly Sat7,5361257,661-3.0%-18.1%
Independent on SaturdayWkly Sat14,6884114,729No Submission-40.9%
Isolezwe ngeSontoWkly Sun28,199328,202No Submission-36.0%
Citizen The (Saturday)Wkly Sat14,041214,043-9.0%-5.7%
Isolezwe ngoMgqibeloWkly Sat27,220227,222No Submission-41.1%
Daily Dispatch Weekend Edition (formerly Saturday Dispatch)Wknd9,4379,437-0.9%-21.7%
Ilanga LangesontoWknd22,21922,219-2.7%-24.9%
Sunday MailWkly Sun3,4253,425No Submission-7.7%
Sunday NationWkly Sun88,36388,363-3.3%-18.3%
Sunday VisionWkly Sun12,42312,423-16.4%-11.9%
Sunday WorldWknd34,11634,1166.8%-10.5%
Taifa JumapiliWkly Sun6,8156,8151.2%-18.4%
Weekend PostWknd10,19210,1923.5%-24.5%
Sunday MonitorWkndTerminatedTerminatedTerminatedNo Submission
Pretoria News SaturdayWkly SatNo IssueNo IssueNo IssueNo Submission
The Southern CrossWkly SunNo IssueNo IssueNo IssueNo Submission
Son op Sondag (formerly Sondag Son)Wkly SunDiscontinuedDiscontinuedDiscontinuedDiscontinued
Sunday SunWkndDiscontinuedDiscontinuedDiscontinuedDiscontinued
Volksblad - SaturdayWkly SatDigital OnlyDigital OnlyDigital Only.


Local newspapers


Of the 47 newspapers in this category, Streeknuus was the best performer with a 53.9% increase on the previous quarter and a 30.4% increase on the prior year. It was the only newspaper to achieve an increase in both in a category. There were some slight increases on the previous quarter and no other increases on the prior year. Worcester Standard increased by 24.9% on the previous quarter and Paarl Post by 24.8%. There were 10 no submissions, three discontinued and five changed sectors.

PublicationFrequencyPaid circulationFree circulationTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
African ReporterWkly Fr16,45516,455-5.9%-20.5%
George Herald (Thursday)Wkly Th10,54010,5402.3%-20.4%
Witbank News FriWkly Fr8,3008,300-1.8%-34.9%
Middelburg Observer FriWkly Fr8,2968,2961.5%-29.4%
Paarl PostWkly Th8,206108,21624.8%-25.8%
Weslander TheWkly Th7,129247,1533.3%-19.2%
Worcester StandardWkly Th6,64936,65224.9%-15.5%
Zululand Observer Weekend (Formerly Friday)Wkly Fr6,1456,1450.3%-34.1%
Capricorn VoiceWkly Wed5,9485,948No Submission75.5%
Limpopo MirrorWkly Fr5,3915,3910.2%-11.2%
Mosselbay AdvertiserWkly Fr5,0565,056-1.2%-17.7%
District MailWkly Th4,276194,2951.4%-30.7%
Zululand Observer MondayWkly Mon3,7523,7523.8%-25.0%
RepresentativeWkly Fr3,6583,658-8.8%-15.1%
VaalweekbladWkly Th3,2283,2283.6%-28.7%
Mpumalanga NewsWkly Wed3,0152,3075,322-2.1%-37.2%
Newcastle and District AdvertiserWkly Fr2,9392,939-6.6%-24.0%
South Cape Forum/Suid Kaap ForumWkly Th2,3942,394-2.9%-25.4%
Northern Review WeekendWkly Fr2,0632,063No Submission-22.4%
Talk of the TownWkly Fr1,9421,942-3.2%-7.9%
Knysna Plett HeraldWkly Th1,8541,8542.1%-13.4%
Bosvelder ReviewWkly Fr1,7511,751No Submission-20.6%
StreeknuusWkly Fr1,5281,52853.9%30.4%
Northern Natal CourierWkly Fr1,4501,45010.8%-25.7%
Daller DieWkly Fr1,3691,369-5.1%-14.1%
Ladysmith GazetteWkly Fr1,3081,308-12.6%-41.9%
Oudtshoorn CourantWkly Fr1,1921,192-13.2%-17.4%
The CourierWkly Fr1,1261,1260.0%0.0%
Graaff Reinet AdvertiserWkly Th1,0911,091-8.1%-17.6%
Vryheid HeraldWkly Fr915915-23.6%-40.3%
Estcourt and Midlands NewsWkly Fr656656-6.6%-40.5%
Streeknuus DelmasWkly Fr590590-25.4%-27.2%
Brits PosWkly ThTerminatedTerminatedTerminatedNo Submission
Die NoordwesterWkly FrTerminatedTerminatedTerminatedNo Submission
GemsbokWkly WedTerminatedTerminatedTerminatedNo Submission
Klerksdorp RekordWkly FrTerminatedTerminatedTerminatedNo Submission
Rustenburg HeraldWkly ThTerminatedTerminatedTerminatedNo Submission
StellalanderWkly WedTerminatedTerminatedTerminatedNo Submission
The MailWkly ThTerminatedTerminatedTerminatedNo Submission
Lowvelder The / Laevelder Die ( Tuesday)Wkly TueDiscontinuedDiscontinuedDiscontinuedDiscontinued
Mid South Coast MailWkly FrDiscontinuedDiscontinuedDiscontinuedDiscontinued
TembisanWkly ThDiscontinuedDiscontinuedDiscontinuedDiscontinued
Carletonville HeraldWkly FrChanged SectorChanged SectorChanged SectorChanged Sector
Hermanus TimesWkly ThChanged SectorChanged SectorChanged Sector363800.0%
Lowvelder The / Laevelder Die (Friday)Wkly FrChanged SectorChanged SectorChanged SectorChanged Sector
Potchefstroom HeraldWkly FrChanged SectorChanged SectorChanged SectorChanged Sector
South Coast HeraldWkly FrChanged SectorChanged SectorChanged SectorChanged Sector.


Free newspapers


In the last quarter this category boasted submissions from all the newspapers, but in Q4 there were two no submissions, five with no issues, 19 discontinued, three ceased publications, five rebrands and four terminations. Despite this the largest category for the Press, had some big increases on the previous quarter. Rekord Noweto and Rekord West News/Wes Nuus, Rekord Central/Sentraal, Peoples Post Grassy Park, and City Vision (Lwandle/Nomzamo) all boasted increases of over 100% on the previous quarter.

City Vision (Khayelitsha) and City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu) also posted good results. Most free newspapers fared well, with slight to moderate increases over the previous quarter and some also gained on the prior year. Despite this the category had three ceased publications, 19 discontinued, five no issues, two no submissions, five rebrands and four terminations.

PublicationPeriodFrequencyTotal circulation% change quarter% change year
Taxi TimesOct -DecF144,940-3.4%110.2%
PE ExpressOct -DecWkly Wed119,9610.0%0.0%
Sedibeng SterOct -DecWkly Th90,9800.0%0.0%
PlainsmanOct -DecWkly Wed89,581-0.2%-0.2%
Rekord East/OosOct -DecWkly Tue78,9630.0%0.5%
VukaniOct -DecWkly Wed74,3427.9%-8.3%
Mthatha ExpressOct -DecWkly Wed69,9700.0%16.6%
TabletalkOct -DecWkly Wed64,57011.8%-8.2%
Rekord CenturionOct -DecWkly Wed60,173-0.1%0.3%
Phoenix Sun - inc. Cornubia Tongaat & VerulamOct -DecWkly Wed59,8600.0%-7.7%
Randburg SunOct -DecWkly Th59,46835.3%-0.3%
Phoenix TabloidOct -DecWkly Tue55,9800.0%0.0%
Highway MailOct -DecWkly Fr54,0846.7%-0.1%
Kathorus MailOct -DecF53,8300.4%-0.7%
Chatsworth TabloidOct -DecWkly Wed52,4800.0%0.0%
Chatsworth Rising SunOct -DecWkly Tue51,5500.0%1.6%
Athlone NewsOct -DecWkly Wed50,74416.6%-9.3%
The Springfield Weekly GazetteOct -DecWkly Th50,5181.1%1.1%
Sandton ChronicleOct -DecWkly Wed49,41124.6%-0.6%
Kempton ExpressOct -DecWkly Th48,4445.7%-11.0%
People s Post Mitchells PlainOct -DecWkly Tue46,81894.0%-43.8%
Roodepoort RecordOct -DecWkly Th46,635-0.6%-7.9%
Southern MailOct -DecWkly Wed46,08413.0%-8.5%
Bloemfontein Courant (formerly Krant)Oct -DecWkly Wed44,88924.9%-10.0%
Southern Suburbs TatlerOct -DecWkly Wed44,30010.9%-9.0%
Bedfordview & Edenvale NewsOct -DecWkly Wed43,9513.5%-3.0%
Boksburg AdvertiserOct -DecWkly Tue43,4818.4%0.1%
Go & ExpressOct -DecWkly Th42,31815.6%0.1%
Ster SouthOct -DecWkly Tue41,4600.0%0.0%
BloemnuusOct -DecWkly Th41,30817.1%-7.9%
Ethekwini TimesOct -DecWkly Fr40,9800.0%0.0%
Umlazi TimesOct -DecWkly Th40,9800.0%0.0%
Rosebank Killarney GazetteOct -DecWkly Tue40,8703.2%55.0%
Overport Rising SunOct -DecWkly Th40,3500.1%-10.0%
Rekord North/NoordOct -DecWkly Th40,0000.0%0.6%
Tame Times - WeeklyOct -DecWkly Tue39,970-50.0%-26.6%
Benoni City TimesOct -DecWkly Tue38,8277.3%0.1%
Alberton RecordOct -DecWkly Wed37,6892.8%-0.4%
Maritzburg EchoOct -DecWkly Th37,025-9.9%-37.7%
Fourways ReviewOct -DecWkly Wed36,6335.3%-0.7%
VistaOct -DecWkly Th35,1710.6%0.7%
Noordkaap BulletinOct -DecWkly Th35,150
Tongaat & Verulam Tabloid (former Northern Star)Oct -DecWkly Tue34,9800.0%0.0%
Ridge TimesOct -DecWkly Fr34,9500.0%0.0%
South Coast FeverOct -DecWkly Th34,9500.0%0.0%
ExpressOct -DecWkly Wed33,98917.6%-12.3%
Rekord MootOct -DecWkly Th33,5680.1%0.3%
Ster NorthOct -DecWkly Tue32,7600.0%-0.1%
Msunduzi Eyethu (former Edendale)Oct -DecWkly Th32,448-7.2%-3.5%
Southern StarOct -DecWkly Fr31,9800.0%0.0%
Helderberg Gazette.Oct -DecWkly Tue31,6520.6%0.6%
Tygerburger Table ViewOct -DecWkly Wed31,3810.0%-0.2%
Northcliff & Melville TimesOct -DecWkly Tue30,37224.1%-0.2%
Germiston City NewsOct -DecWkly Tue30,2478.3%0.5%
City Vision (Khayalitsha)Oct -DecWkly Th30,11485.4%-40.3%
Komani Karoo ExpressOct -DecMtly29,9800.0%0.3%
UD ExpressOct -DecWkly Wed29,975-0.1%0.1%
Dolphin Coast MailOct -DecWkly Wed29,9600.0%4.4%
East Coast MailOct -DecWkly Wed29,9600.0%4.4%
Rising Sun LenasiaOct -DecWkly Wed29,925-2.3%-9.1%
North Coast CourierOct -DecWkly Wed29,924-0.2%-24.8%
Issue MangaungOct -DecWkly Wed29,9000.0%0.0%
Umlazi EyethuOct -DecWkly Fr29,88123.4%2.3%
Diepkloof Urban NewsOct -DecWkly Fr29,8200.0%-1.1%
Polokwane Observer.Oct -DecWkly Th29,777266.1%
Stanger WeeklyOct -DecWkly Wed29,7301.6%-0.6%
Coastal WeeklyOct -DecWkly Th29,261-0.7%-1.1%
Soweto ExpressOct -DecMtly29,1040.0%
Public EyeOct -DecWkly Th29,023-3.1%-2.7%
Constantiaberg BulletinOct -DecWkly Wed29,01711.2%-9.0%
Maritzburg SunOct -DecWkly Wed28,884-3.6%-3.3%
Rekord MamelodiOct -DecWkly Fr28,768-0.3%-3.4%
City Vision (Langa/Gugulethu)Oct -DecWkly Th28,64176.3%-42.3%
False Bay EchoOct -DecWkly Wed28,43912.9%-9.5%
BolanderOct -DecWkly Wed28,42812.2%-8.3%
Atlantic SunOct -DecWkly Wed28,35712.9%-9.5%
Midrand ReporterOct -DecWkly Th27,99422.6%-0.5%
Eyethu Bay Watch (Formerly Baywatch)Oct -DecWkly Wed27,917-7.1%-7.2%
Tygerburger Eersterivier/Blue DownsOct -DecWkly Wed27,8900.0%-0.3%
Northglen NewsOct -DecWkly Fr27,4701.9%-0.1%
Rekord NowetoOct -DecWkly Fr27,368174.0%-5.0%
Roodepoort Northsider (FormerlyNorthside ChronicleOct -DecWkly Th26,9200.0%-7.2%
Berea MailOct -DecWkly Fr26,9015.9%-0.6%
Krugersdorp NewsOct -DecWkly Wed26,6090.0%-11.8%
Springs AdvertiserOct -DecWkly Wed25,9974.4%-0.2%
Pimville Urban NewsOct -DecWkly Fr24,8200.0%-1.4%
Protea Urban NewsOct -DecWkly Fr24,8200.0%-1.4%
Intshonalanga EyethuOct -DecWkly Fr23,780-0.1%-16.9%
Eikestadnuus.Oct -DecWkly Th23,6973.4%-1.2%
Southern CourierOct -DecWkly Tue23,253-17.9%-40.8%
People s Post False BayOct -DecWkly Tue22,0000.5%-29.0%
Issue Eastern Free StateOct -DecWkly Th21,9000.0%0.0%
Tygerburger DurbanvilleOct -DecWkly Wed20,9890.9%1.3%
Xpress TimesOct -DecWkly Wed20,916-0.2%-14.7%
Hermanus Times.Oct -DecWkly Wed20,529
Comaro ChronicleOct -DecWkly Wed20,3371.9%-1.6%
People s Post Claremont/RondeboschOct -DecWkly Tue20,00014.7%-37.2%
People s Post Constantia/WynbergOct -DecWkly Tue20,00014.7%-33.5%
Kouga ExpressOct -DecWkly Th19,9610.0%-0.1%
Tygerburger ElsiesrivierOct -DecWkly Wed19,92347.0%-39.8%
Tygerburger Ravensmead/BelharOct -DecWkly Wed19,91743.1%-30.6%
Bonus ReviewOct -DecWkly Wed19,879-50.2%
Merebank Rising SunOct -DecWkly Tue19,8500.1%-11.2%
South Coast SunOct -DecWkly Fr19,8506.6%-0.2%
UGU EyethuOct -DecWkly Wed19,85033.0%-46.1%
Rekord West News/Wes NuusOct -DecWkly Fr19,82478.0%-0.5%
Tygerburger BrackenfellOct -DecWkly Wed19,2810.1%0.1%
Tygerburger KuilsrivierOct -DecWkly Wed19,2340.0%-0.3%
Swartland Gazette (formerly Swartland Monitor).Oct -DecWkly Tue19,11246.5%0.6%
Tygerburger BellvilleOct -DecWkly Wed19,073-0.2%0.2%
People s Post AthloneOct -DecWkly Tue18,90976.0%-37.5%
Brakpan HeraldOct -DecWkly Tue18,9055.7%-0.5%
Tygerburger MilnertonOct -DecWkly Wed18,6140.0%-0.4%
Tygerburger KraaifonteinOct -DecWkly Wed18,5820.0%-0.3%
Rekord Central/SentraalOct -DecWkly Fr18,500123.2%0.1%
TygerBurger De GrendelOct -DecWkly Wed18,456-0.1%-0.4%
Randfontein / Westonaria Herald.Oct -DecWkly Tue18,4440.1%-5.9%
Mid South Coast Rising SunOct -DecWkly Tue17,8500.1%-10.9%
SteelburgerOct -DecWkly Th17,7000.0%0.0%
TygerBurger Tyger ValleyOct -DecWkly Wed17,3490.0%-0.3%
Potchefstroom Herald.Oct -DecWkly Fr16,938-0.2%
Southlands SunOct -DecWkly Fr16,902-0.1%-5.0%
People s Post LandsdowneOct -DecWkly Tue16,54578.2%-21.7%
Maseru MetroOct -DecWkly Th16,116100.0%-53.9%
Northern EyethuOct -DecMtly15,8570.0%0.0%
Weskus NuusOct -DecF14,9500.0%0.0%
Alex NewsOct -DecF14,81023.0%-24.6%
Tygerburger ParowOct -DecWkly Wed14,2710.0%-0.4%
People s Post WoodstockOct -DecWkly Tue14,0751.3%-14.1%
Tygerburger GoodwoodOct -DecWkly Wed13,986-0.1%-0.5%
Eastern Cape Rising SunOct -DecWkly Tue13,33425.4%-68.6%
Queensburgh NewsOct -DecF12,9821.1%-0.2%
People s Post Grassy ParkOct -DecWkly Tue12,909130.8%-40.9%
Vrystaat KroonOct -DecF12,331
People s Post City EditionOct -DecWkly Tue12,18187.0%-58.3%
People s Post RetreatOct -DecWkly Tue12,18174.6%-48.0%
Carletonville Herald.Oct -DecWkly Fr11,9900.3%
Village TalkOct -DecWkly Wed11,9460.0%0.0%
Breederivier Gazette.Oct -DecWkly Wed11,9232.9%3.2%
Zululand Eyethu (formerly Eshowe Watch)Oct -DecMtly11,8510.0%0.0%
Uthukela EyethuOct -DecWkly Th10,0000.8%0.0%
Umgungundlovu Eyethu (former Umngeni)Oct -DecF9,9600.0%-49.8%
Greytown GazetteOct -DecWkly Mon9,90011.2%11.2%
Corridor GazetteOct -DecF9,8000.0%11.4%
Hazyview HeraldOct -DecF9,7950.0%0.0%
Highvelder TheOct -DecWkly Fr9,23013.2%-48.3%
City Vision (Lwandle / Nomzamo) former Kasi Vision HelderbergOct -DecWkly Th8,316122.1%-44.4%
YstervarkOct -DecWkly Th7,890
Parys GazetteOct -DecWkly Fr7,480-0.1%-0.1%
Sentinel NewsOct -DecWkly Wed6,4867.2%-9.2%
Standerton Advertiser.Oct -DecWkly Fr5,190-11.3%7.0%
CXpressOct -DecWkly Wed4,99540.1%-49.5%
The HiltonOct -DecMtly4,9600.0%
The Weekly Free StateOct -DecWkly Th4,9500.0%0.0%
TribuneOct -DecWkly Tue4,9500.0%-58.6%
Inner City GazetteOct -DecWkly Th4,9350.0%
Free State SunOct -DecWkly Th4,7500.0%-2.1%
Maluti NewsOct -DecWkly Fr2,4950.0%0.0%
Herrie DieOct -DecWkly ThTerminated
NewsHorn MpumalangaOct -DecFTerminated
Northern Business ReviewJul -JunQTerminated
SA Jewish ReportOct -DecWkly FrTerminated
The Village NEWSOct -DecWkly TueTerminated
Isolomzi ExpressOct -DecWkly WedRebranded
Kalahari Buletin (Formerly Kuruman Bulletin)Oct -DecWkly ThRebranded
KroonnuusOct -DecWkly TueRebranded
NoordkaapOct -DecWkly WedRebranded
Vrystaat Nuus/NewsOct -DecWkly WedRebranded
The Olifants NewsOct -DecFNo Submission
The Rising Sun.Oct -DecWkly WedNo Submission
CapetownerOct -DecWkly WedNo Issue
Mpuma Koloni Lathitha IlangaOct -DecMtlyNo Issue
Northern News - Kraaifontein Brackenfel Kuils RiverOct -DecWkly WedNo Issue
Northern News Bellville/Durbanville formerlyTygertalk Bellville/DurbanvilleOct -DecWkly WedNo Issue
Northern News Goodwood / Parow formerly Tygertalk GoodwoodOct -DecWkly WedNo Issue
Chiawelo Urban NewsOct -DecWkly FrDiscontinued
City BuzzOct -DecMtlyDiscontinued
Die Ghaap - Kimberly GazetteOct -DecFDiscontinued
Dobsonville Urban NewsOct -DecWkly FrDiscontinued
East Griqualand FeverOct -DecWkly ThDiscontinued
Eldorado Urban NewsOct -DecWkly FrDiscontinued
Full SusJul -DecAltMDiscontinued
Jabavu Urban News.Oct -DecWkly FrDiscontinued
Johannesburg Eastern ExpressOct -DecWkly TueDiscontinued
Meadowlands Urban NewsOct -DecWkly FrDiscontinued
Midweek Herald (formerly Noordwes Gazette)Oct -DecWkly TueDiscontinued
Nelspruit PostOct -DecWkly ThDiscontinued
North Eastern TribuneOct -DecWkly TueDiscontinued
Orlando Urban NewsOct -DecWkly FrDiscontinued
South Coast Herald BonusOct -DecWkly WedDiscontinued
Theewaterkloof Gazette (Formerly Kontreinuus Gaz.)Oct -DecWkly TueDiscontinued
West Side Urban NewsOct -DecWkly FrDiscontinued
White River PostOct -DecFDiscontinued
Zola Urban NewsOct -DecWkly FrDiscontinued
Amanzimtoti Fever (formerly Uppercoast Fever)Oct -DecWkly WedCeased Publishing
Hillcrest Fever (formerly Forest Express)Oct -DecWkly TueCeased Publishing
Maritzburg Fever (formerly Mirror The)Oct -DecWkly WedCeased Publishing.


*Non-South African titles from Botswana, Kenya, Uganda and Lesotho.
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach was the editor and publisher of Advantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. Before her editorship, she was deputy-editor as well as freelancing for over a year on the publication before that. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B, in the fields of marketing, mining, disability marketing, advertising and media.
ABC figures, Audit Bureau of Circulations of South Africa

