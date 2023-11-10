Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bullion PR & CommunicationEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

ICT News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

ICT jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Rethinking IT leadership roles when everything is technology

10 Nov 2023
By: Wayne Yan
In the conventional executive hierarchy, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) is tasked with harnessing technology to enhance the end-user experience, while the Chief Information Officer (CIO) is charged with leveraging technology to streamline internal operations. However, in the face of our rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses must question whether this division of responsibilities is still fit for purpose.
Wayne Yan. Source: Supplied
Wayne Yan. Source: Supplied

The breadth of skills, knowledge, and expertise required to manage the IT portfolio is simply too vast for any single individual to master. It is unrealistic to expect one person to grasp the intricacies of sectors as diverse as banking, healthcare, mining, and insurance. Moreover, keeping pace with the rapid technological advancements occurring within these sectors is a Herculean task for any one individual.

Is it time to rethink the traditional roles of the CTO and CIO? As we navigate the digital age, a more collaborative and comprehensive approach to technology leadership is needed, one that recognises the interconnectedness of technology across all facets of a business and its operations. This could pave the way for a new era of technology leadership, better equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities of our digital age.

Eco-friendly deliveries: Uber rolls out electric delivery fleet in SA
Eco-friendly deliveries: Uber rolls out electric delivery fleet in SA

By 2 hours ago

That’s where IT management from a CTO office comes in. Instead of one executive, it's a multidisciplinary team dedicated to creating and commercialising disruptive technologies; it effectively breaks the mould of the typical C-suite structure wherein each executive is a specialist by nature. This team not only generates ideas for novel products and innovations but also brings these concepts to market, aiming to deliver profit and revenue. Customer-centricity is at their core - they aren't just crafting technology for technology's sake; they're creating solutions that benefit the end user.

Revisiting the IT project manager role

As we reconsider our management structures, it may be time to revisit, or at least reimagine the role of the traditional IT project manager. After the IT industry embraced Agile, project managers became increasingly rare and then entirely absent from many organisations. The industry sought agility, flexibility, and speed, which clashed with traditional project management.

The industry now misses the steady hand of experienced project management. We are seeing a deficit in forecasting and tracking capabilities, and a lag in removing obstacles to progress. Was the exclusion of project managers the cause of this? Or the shift to Agile itself, or even a loss of IT skills to overseas markets? Whatever the reason, the industry dispensed with project managers at its peril.

The perceived lack of value due to poor-performing project managers led many organisations to disregard the role altogether. Still, the pendulum might be swinging back. We must remember that industries evolve cyclically, and just as the need for project managers was once questioned, their value could be re-evaluated.

Invaluable skills

Organising, managing, structuring, and orchestrating IT projects are invaluable skills. Many businesses are enticed by the notion of self-managed teams, but without appropriate guidance, these teams often falter, or worse. A project manager, juggling multiple tasks, maintains a consistent vision and ensures that the project stays on course.

The journey to reestablishing project management within the industry won't be painless. However, navigating this challenge is essential to preserving the progress made and the future success of our industry.

As businesses grapple with how best to accelerate their digital journeys, it’s clear that a narrow, singular approach won’t suffice. A CTO office offers a compelling, multidisciplinary approach that leverages the strengths of each team member and focuses on adding real value where it matters most.

NextOptions

About Wayne Yan

Wayne Yan is CTO at Dariel Software.

Related

Tech salaries rise in SA but gender gap remains, report finds
Tech salaries rise in SA but gender gap remains, report finds18 Feb 2022
You don't need a degree to have a career in tech
You don't need a degree to have a career in tech24 Nov 2021
The top 6 most in-demand IT jobs in the country
The top 6 most in-demand IT jobs in the country18 Oct 2021
The 8 most in-demand IT jobs in South Africa right now
The 8 most in-demand IT jobs in South Africa right now19 Apr 2021
More data, more cloud, more IT demands - Welcome to 2019!
More data, more cloud, more IT demands - Welcome to 2019!14 Dec 2018
Great cybersecurity technologies need great people
Great cybersecurity technologies need great people1 Sep 2016
Bad news for IT and telecoms jobseekers
Bad news for IT and telecoms jobseekers17 Feb 2016

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz