COD Mobile partners with Carry1st for local in-game purchases

10 Nov 2023
Africa's Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) players can now purchase Call of Duty Points (COD Points) and Battle Passes on the Carry1st Shop via Pay1st, Carry1st's payment platform. COD Points, the official in-game currency of CODM, enable players to acquire in-app items and weapons. Battle Pass is the in-game rewards system that allows players to progress through tiers and earn unique rewards such as weapon camos, outfits, and weapon blueprints.
Call of Duty: Mobile season 10 also dropped this week.
Call of Duty: Mobile season 10 also dropped this week.

Spencer Ma, Pay1st growth lead, expressed his excitement about the expansion of their partnership with CODM.

"After successfully teaming up in South Africa in 2022, we are delighted to expand our relationship to better serve a growing audience across the continent,” he said.

“With the integration of Pay1st, we’re enabling African gamers to make purchases through local payment methods and in local currency on the Carry1st Shop.”

Google opens its AI-Integrated search to Africa
Google opens its AI-Integrated search to Africa

By 1 day ago

This announcement follows a successful server launch and local campaign in South Africa in 2022. Carry1st’s involvement, which included events at Comic Con Africa and rapper Nasty C’s Ivyson Gaming Tournament, led to a rapid growth in player base and engagement.

'Opening access'

"We're excited to join forces with Carry1st once again, after our successful collaboration last year when we launched servers in South Africa. By integrating Carry1st's payment platform, we are opening access for millions more gamers in the region to engage with Call of Duty: Mobile.” says head of Call of Duty: Mobile, Jeff Gullett.

"Africa represents an important user base, and through our partnership with Carry1st we can continue to meet their needs.”

Players can purchase COD Points and Battles Passes by visiting the Carry1st Shop, selecting the product and inputting their CODM user ID before completing payment. Once complete, players will receive the points directly and instantly in their CODM accounts without dealing with voucher codes.

On the back of this announcement, Carry1st has enabled payments for three of the top 10 highest-grossing games in Africa.

Microsoft, mobile gaming, Call of Duty, Activision, Nasty C, Carry1st

