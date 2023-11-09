SA's telco sector is growing, but customers are not happy

South Africa's telecommunications sector has experienced a significant boom that is evidenced in a sharp increase in the number of subscribers, coupled with the introduction of state-of-the-art technologies such as 5G and fibre-optic networks. But despite these technological advancements, there remains a substantial gap in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Source: Tony Mrst/Pexels

The South African Telecommunications Sentiment Index, referenced by PwC, shows that only 65% of South African consumers express satisfaction with their telecommunications providers. This statistic highlights the pressing need for a shift towards more customer-centric approaches within the industry.

With customer demands becoming increasingly complex and the rapid pace of technological advancement, the call for a comprehensive transformation within the sector is more urgent than ever.

According to Corridor Africa CEO Matone Ditlhake, customers now expect more from their telecommunications providers.

"They demand seamless connectivity, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer service. In today's connected world, customers also desire personalised experiences and innovative solutions that cater to their specific needs. The telecom industry must adapt and address these changing customer expectations to remain competitive and relevant."

Comprehensive transformation

There is a need for a comprehensive transformation within the telecommunications industry and service providers need to be committed to enhancing customer experience, loyalty, and retention.

Ditlhake believes success in this endeavour is achieved through a multi-faceted approach:

Customer-centric solutions. "To enhance customer experience, telco providers need to invest in cutting-edge technologies and solutions that are designed to cater to the evolving needs of customers. This includes expanding network infrastructure to provide faster, more reliable connectivity."

"To enhance customer experience, telco providers need to invest in cutting-edge technologies and solutions that are designed to cater to the evolving needs of customers. This includes expanding network infrastructure to provide faster, more reliable connectivity." Personalisation. "One size does not fit all, there needs to be personalised offers and services for all customers, ensuring that they receive value for their money."

"One size does not fit all, there needs to be personalised offers and services for all customers, ensuring that they receive value for their money." Proactive customer support. "Telecoms companies need to improve customer service by being more accessible and responsive. This includes faster complaint resolution and proactive communication with customers."

"Telecoms companies need to improve customer service by being more accessible and responsive. This includes faster complaint resolution and proactive communication with customers." Community engagement. "Building a sense of community around a brand is essential. They need to engage with their customers on social media, creating forums for feedback, and actively participating in community development initiatives."

"Building a sense of community around a brand is essential. They need to engage with their customers on social media, creating forums for feedback, and actively participating in community development initiatives." Transparency and fair pricing. "To enhance loyalty, telcos must provide clear and transparent pricing structures, ensuring that customers understand the value they receive."

"To enhance loyalty, telcos must provide clear and transparent pricing structures, ensuring that customers understand the value they receive." Sustainability. "Telco providers need to be committed to environmentally sustainable practices, reducing their carbon footprint and contributing to a greener South Africa."

Collaborative efforts

Matone Ditlhake, Corridor Africa CEO

Ditlhake believes that it is essential for the industry to come together for collaborative efforts with other telecommunications providers and regulatory bodies will be pivotal in creating a more customer-centric ecosystem.

"Our goal is not only to enhance customer experience and loyalty but also to create an industry that fosters innovation and empowers all South Africans to thrive in the digital age," he concludes.

The telecommunications industry is at a crossroads. The need for a comprehensive transformation to enhance customer experience, loyalty, and retention is undeniable. Corridor Africa Technologies, along with other industry stakeholders, is committed to leading this transformation to create a brighter, more connected future for all South Africans.