SA's telco sector is growing, but customers are not happy

The South African Telecommunications Sentiment Index, referenced by PwC, shows that only 65% of South African consumers express satisfaction with their telecommunications providers. This statistic highlights the pressing need for a shift towards more customer-centric approaches within the industry.
With customer demands becoming increasingly complex and the rapid pace of technological advancement, the call for a comprehensive transformation within the sector is more urgent than ever.
According to Corridor Africa CEO Matone Ditlhake, customers now expect more from their telecommunications providers.
"They demand seamless connectivity, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer service. In today's connected world, customers also desire personalised experiences and innovative solutions that cater to their specific needs. The telecom industry must adapt and address these changing customer expectations to remain competitive and relevant."
There is a need for a comprehensive transformation within the telecommunications industry and service providers need to be committed to enhancing customer experience, loyalty, and retention.
Ditlhake believes success in this endeavour is achieved through a multi-faceted approach:
Ditlhake believes that it is essential for the industry to come together for collaborative efforts with other telecommunications providers and regulatory bodies will be pivotal in creating a more customer-centric ecosystem.
"Our goal is not only to enhance customer experience and loyalty but also to create an industry that fosters innovation and empowers all South Africans to thrive in the digital age," he concludes.
The telecommunications industry is at a crossroads. The need for a comprehensive transformation to enhance customer experience, loyalty, and retention is undeniable. Corridor Africa Technologies, along with other industry stakeholders, is committed to leading this transformation to create a brighter, more connected future for all South Africans.