Ogilvy Africa launches InfluenceO, an end-to-end influence solution for Africa

Ogilvy Africa officially launched InfluenceO, its end-to-end influence solution designed for businesses, brands, and creators in Africa.

By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and innovations from around the world and Africa, InfluenceO enables brands and influencers to establish genuine partnerships and drive highly impactful marketing campaigns.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Mehta, CEO Ogilvy Africa, says, "This is an important milestone as we introduce InfluenceO to Africa. It’s an award-winning global asset, customised meticulously to the need and nuance of sub-Saharan African countries.

It brings world-class functionalities and rich databases to hitherto underserved markets. With InfluenceO, we hope to unleash the vast potential of this continent's content and influence landscape."

Key features

Key features of InfluenceO include:

AI-powered influencer identification: Utilising AI technology, InfluenceO identifies the most influential figures for brands, ensuring an authentic fit with the target audience. It also locates micro and nano influencers who may otherwise go unnoticed.



Streamlined onboarding, contracting, and payment processes: InfluenceO incorporates world-class technology to simplify these crucial steps for clients, ensuring creators are recognized and rewarded more reliably.



Integration with Ogilvy's proprietary media technology Feed: InfluenceO seamlessly integrates with Feed, Ogilvy's media technology platform, to amplify the impact of influencer marketing through dynamic, effective, and efficient methods.

In addition to these features, InfluenceO provides clients with comprehensive analytics and performance metrics.

These insights go beyond traditional metrics like clicks and engagement rates, delving into conversion rates and long-term changes in brand sentiment, delivering valuable data on campaign effectiveness.

Harnessing the potential of influencer marketing

"In today's rapidly evolving landscape, influencer marketing has emerged as a powerful tool for brands to connect with their target audiences. It goes beyond mere reach, allowing them to establish and maintain deep connections with their audience,” says Patou Nuytemans, CEO EMEA at Ogilvy.

However, the methods of thinking, planning, and executing influencer marketing have fallen behind the pace of its evolution.

“With the launch of InfluenceO, we now possess the power to transform our approach and fully harness the potential of influencer marketing as a formidable channel," adds Nuytemans.

InfluenceO revolutionises the brand-influencer collaboration process while expanding marketers' perspectives on and strategies for influencer engagement.

To facilitate transparent and efficient collaboration between brands and influencers, InfluenceO offers a centralised dashboard where both parties can manage campaigns, review content drafts, negotiate terms, and track deliverables.

This streamlined approach eliminates communication barriers, enhances efficiency, and ensures mutual satisfaction.

Moreover, InfluenceO goes beyond technology by reinforcing Ogilvy's commitment to support creators across sub-Saharan Africa. It aims to assist them in developing their skills, enhancing their profiles, and advancing their careers.