South Africa
Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

2026 Trends | BizTrendsTV | Newsletters 2025 1st newsletter | 2025 2nd newsletter | 2024 1st newsletter |2024 2nd newsletter | 2023 1st newsletter | 2023 2nd newsletter | 2022 1st newsletter | 2022 2nd newsletter | 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | eBooks: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 & 2009

Marketing & Media trends

Industry trends

BizTrends Sponsors

Headline Sponsor


Digital, Marketing, Media


Advertising


Healthcare


ICT


Legal


Property

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs
    Marketing Trends
    sponsored by

    #BizTrends2026 | Scopen President, Cesar Vacchiano: Less is more

    As we head into 2026, marketing and communications teams are operating in a context of permanent instability. Consumer behaviour is more volatile than ever, AI adoption is accelerating faster than organisational learning curves, and audiences are emotionally fatigued after years of economic, social and geopolitical tension.
    Cesar VacchianoBy Cesar Vacchiano
    21 Jan 2026
    21 Jan 2026
    Scopen President, Cesar Vacchiano, gives four shifts that together créate a single underlying mandate for 2026: relearn the consumer map (Image supplied)
    Scopen President, Cesar Vacchiano, gives four shifts that together créate a single underlying mandate for 2026: relearn the consumer map (Image supplied)

    The old playbooks still exist, but they no longer deliver the same returns. Brands are being forced to rethink how they define people, how they show up in their lives and, ultimately, how they create value.

    4 shifts to steer the future

    I think that four shifts are set to define the competitive agenda over the next 12 months.

    1. A fundamental rethink of target audiences

      2. Traditional segmentation models built around age, income or social class are rapidly losing relevance. Nearly six in 10 marketers already consider demographic-led targeting obsolete, a clear signal that the industry is outgrowing blunt proxies for behaviour.

      Household structures are fragmenting, lifestyles are becoming more fluid and retirement no longer follows a single script.

      As a result, the triggers that drive consumption are shifting in ways that static segments simply cannot capture.

      The opportunity for brands lies in challenging entrenched assumptions, building more flexible brand platforms and identifying new moments of entry through behavioural insight rather than demographic stereotyping.

      This, however, requires new internal capabilities: teams that are willing to question the research model itself, detect emerging patterns and turn them into credible growth hypotheses.

      For organisations still anchored in legacy audience definitions, 2026 is not an optimisation year; it is a reset year.

    2. The creator economy enters a more adult phase

      3. Investment continues to rise, with over 60% of advertisers planning to increase spend on influencers and content creators. Yet enthusiasm is masking structural inefficiencies.

      Around 45% of spend on Meta is estimated to be wasted due to weak creative practices, and Kantar data shows that only 27% of creator content meaningfully connects with the brand.

      The next stage of the creator economy will be defined less by hype and more by discipline. Brands will need to align KPIs that capture both attention and brand uplift, standardise measurement frameworks to allow fair comparison across creators, and share audience intelligence to stabilise performance and reduce volatility.

      Influencer marketing will struggle to deliver consistent ROI until it behaves more like a professionalised media channel and less like an enthusiasm-driven experiment.

    3. Prioritising experiences over exposure

      4. This shift reflects a deeper emotional undercurrent. In a context of post-crisis fatigue, consumers are increasingly prioritising experiences over exposure.

      Brands are responding accordingly: close to 80% of marketers expect to increase digital experience budgets, and nearly three-quarters plan to invest more in live events.

      This aligns with the rapid expansion of the so-called “Escape Economy,” forecast to reach almost $14tr by 2028.

      Guidance from Warc is clear: brands should lean into immersive, community-led experiences and design rituals of consumption that support wellbeing and create lasting memory structures.

      Growth opportunities are emerging across music, gaming, sport and cultural partnerships, from branded music platforms and fintech-led communities to the expanding ecosystems around Formula 1, women’s football and the NBA.

      Experiences are no longer a tactical add-on to media plans; they are becoming a strategic growth platform in their own right.

    4. AI: Reshaping how people search and how brands get discovered

      5. Only a small minority of marketers say they are unconcerned by this shift. Most are already exploring GEO, or Generative Engine Optimisation, a new discipline focused on improving brand visibility within AI-powered search environments.

      The risk, as with every technological disruption, is overreaction. The smarter approach is to balance experimentation with proven fundamentals, rigorously measure impact across the customer journey and apply lessons learned from previous digital transformations.

      GEO will reward brands that understand how AI synthesises information, how queries are evolving and how to influence generative answers without undermining trust.

    Mandate for 2026: Relearn the consumer map

    Taken together, these four shifts point to a single underlying mandate for 2026: relearn the consumer map.

    Emotional connection, not raw exposure, remains the primary driver of memory and long-term growth.

    Performance will continue to matter, but experience, coherence and authenticity will matter more.

    Brands that thrive will be those capable of redefining their purpose, reconnecting with a public that feels exhausted yet still receptive, and rebuilding relevance around what consumers genuinely value: clarity, empathy and meaning.

    The task ahead is not to do more, but to do fewer things better, with sharper insight and greater human relevance.

    Read more: trends, marketing trends, Live Events, influencer marketing, brand purpose, biztrends, Scopen, Cesar Vacchiano, AI, creator economy, GEO, #BizTrends2026
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Cesar Vacchiano

    President & CEO at SCOPEN
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz