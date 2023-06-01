Jared Carver named new Converse CEO

Nike, Inc. has appointed Jared Carver as the new chief executive officer and president of Converse, effective 1 June.

He succeeds Scott Uzzell, who has transitioned to a new role as VP/GM, North America for Nike.

In a statement shared by the group, Carver is a described as a consumer-first leader who brings more than a decade of leadership at Converse. For the past four years, he has served as the VP/GM for Converse’s North America business, where he unlocked strong growth in the brand’s largest geography.

Prior roles at Converse include VP/GM, global digital direct; VP, strategy; and director, strategy and business development for Converse's European headquarters.

Carver's appointment follows Nike Inc.'s announcement last week of sweeping leadership changes across its Jordan, Converse and Nike businesses, in a bid to deepen the company's "consumer-led growth and marketplace advantage".

Among the big executive changes, it was announced that Heidi O’Neill, currently president of consumer and marketplace, will become president of consumer, product and brand, Nike, Inc., while Craig Williams, currently president of Jordan brand, will become president, geographies and marketplace, Nike, Inc.

Matthew Friend, EVP and chief financial officer at Nike, Inc., will expand his responsibilities to include procurement, global places and services, and demand and supply management. And Sarah Mensah, vice president/GM, North America, will become president of Jordan Brand.