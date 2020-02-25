Newsmaker: Wesley Diphoko, Fast Company SA's new editor-in-chief

Fast Company magazine recently announced the appointment of Wesley Diphoko as editor-in-chief.

Wesley Diphoko, Fast Company SA's new editor-in-chief.

My experience in media, communications as well as the tech sector, has given me the insider advantage as well as media industry experience to develop compelling stories about technology, innovation and design. I don’t write stories based on theory but on lived experience of working with tech and in technology companies.

“I’m honoured to be appointed editor ofmagazine, the world’s most respected business innovation and technology publication of its kind,” comments Diphoko. “I'm looking forward to growing the localedition into an authority on the innovation and technology ecosystem in South Africa.”He goes on to tell us that he’s looking forward to contributing to the process of shaping the narrative about African innovation. “I’m of the view that African innovation receives less attention and Africans have raised concern about this matter. I’m looking forward to playing my part in correcting the skewed view about African innovation.”He also shares more about his background in technology and innovation: “Society is at a point where so much is happening in the technology and innovation sectors, and a lot of people are confused and frankly misinformed.It excites me that asSouth Africa, we can be torchbearers towards the fourth industrial revolution and really inform people in a manner that will allow them to make informed decisions.”I feel deeply honoured and excited to be tasked with the responsibility of overseeing the management of this important publication. At the same time, I’m humbled to be in a position to lead a media brand in South Africa with the mandate to inform the nation about technology, innovation and design trends, as well as their impact.I started working in the media space for a community newspaper as a correspondent covering the township area. At the time, I had a responsibility to ensure that a neglected community saw itself in the media space.I felt that was powerful and I love that about media and publishing. I like the fact that through media, one can make a positive contribution towards advancement of people by giving them a voice via media platforms.I’ve been writing a technology column for South Africa’s leading financial daily,. This led to an invitation by SAfm to comment weekly, based on my weekly technology column, about the latest developments in technology and their future impact.This was an important moment for me because I felt technology media coverage lacked deep insights about why certain things are happening in the technology space.I’ve worked in communications roles, in startups and with technology organisations.The integration of print and digital. I believe there should be no division between print and digital. I believe they are one.In 2019 I had limited time to read. I’m currently reading this book,by Prof Shoshana Zuboff, as I believe it is one of the best books written in our time.I carry two mobile phones. One is my favourite phone – a Nokia 3310 which is a feature phone. It’s my preferred phone over the always-connected smartphone, because I believe as human beings we need time to disconnect and reflect. This mobile phone allows me to ignore the noise and focus on what matters, especially when I need to focus on work.