Fast Company magazine announces a new editor-in-chief

Fast Company magazine (South Africa), has announced the appointment of Wesley Diphoko as editor-in-chief. He succeeds Zainab Slemang van Rijmenant, who has been acting in the position since the end of 2018.

Wesley Diphoko

Diphoko is no stranger to challenges and leading new thinking, something he is looking forward to bringing to South Africa’s premier business magazine. He has been the editor-in-chief of, a technology media start-up, since 2016, overseeing a range of newsroom initiatives and editorial projects, and launched Independent Media’s Innovation Lab - a platform, which was designed to develop digital and technology talent within Independent Media.Commenting on the appointment, Diphoko said: “I’m honoured to be appointed editor ofmagazine, the world’s most respected business innovation and technology publication of its kind. I'm looking forward to growing the localedition into an authority on the innovation and technology eco-system in South Africa.”Diphoko has been a technology writer forand a columnist of the popular technology column,. He also founded Kaya Labs, a technology skills organisation that trained a number of technology graduates from previously disadvantaged communities.He has worked at the intersection of technology and media communications for various organisations, also serving as the online manager of the University of the Western Cape (UWC), overseeing its online communications. He has also served on the board of a number of tech-focused organisations, such as the Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative.Dr Iqbal Survé, chairman of African News Agency Publishing, under which the magazine falls, welcomed Wesley’s appointment saying: “I would like to congratulate Wesley on his new post, which is richly deserved. He has been a valuable contributor to Independent Media’s evolution and with his proven experience in the technology and innovation sector, I have no doubt he will leadto new heights too.”Diphoko will drive the editorial strategy ofSouth Africa.is the world’s leading business media brand, with an editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, world changing ideas, creativity, and design. Written for and about the most progressive business leaders,inspires readers to think expansively, lead with purpose, embrace change, and shape the future of business, the qualities and values, Diphoko himself espouses. Watch this space...