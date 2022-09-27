Savanna presents global comedy heavyweight 'Trevor Noah Live in South Africa 2023'

Fellow South Ahh! It's official: the son of Patricia is coming home! Savanna Premium Cider presents global comedy heavyweight, the one and only Trevor Noah, for a long overdue South African tour in Spring 2023.

Trevor Noah will be performing 12 dates as part of ‘Savanna Presents Trevor Noah Live in South Africa’ between August and September 2023. Says Trevor: “I’ve been away from Mzansi stages for too long and so much has happened - I’m excited to be back in front of a home crowd.” He’s relishing being back on the road after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus. He is currently combining his TV hosting duties at The Daily Show with live tour dates in North America, dazzling comedy lovers with his signature blend of honest personal reflection, biting satire and observational humour.

Savanna is thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back home. “We believe comedy is a human right, and that South Africans’ superpower is our ability to laugh in the face of challenges. Our purpose as a brand is to uplift and unite our nation through humour. We have a crisp, witty perspective on daily life, societal norms, culture and traditions in SA. For the last two decades and over the course of the global pandemic, we made it our mission to support and uplift the comedy industry. We knew that bringing Trevor back home would show just how far we are willing to go for this industry and, naturally, our community. Siyavanna South Africa, we see you,” says Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna Cider.

“We can’t wait to have Trevor back for what is certain to be an amazing series of performances, and with Savanna as partners, we can’t think of a better match” says Natasha Dixon, head of marketing at Entertain.Africa, the tour promotors.

Tickets for ‘Savanna Presents Trevor Noah Live in South Africa’ are available at www.trevornoah.com (processed exclusively through Quicket) from 09h00 on 27 September 2022. Confirmed dates include:

Grandwest, Cape Town: 31 August 2023 - 3 September 2023

Durban International Convention Centre: 7 September 2023 - 10 September 2023

SunBet Arena, Pretoria: 12 - 15 September 2023.

About Trevor Noah

2023 will mark Noah’s milestone 21st year in entertainment as he celebrates a genre-spanning career that began with a small role in SABC’s Isidingo in 2002, before he honed his presenting and comedy skills on radio, TV, and stand-up stages around the world. In 2015, he scored the hottest satirical news gig on the planet as the host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, and has subsequently seen his brand go stratospheric as he firmly stamped his mark on the satirical landscape while simultaneously holding down hosting gigs at The Grammys and the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, appearing in blockbuster movies and writing a best-selling memoir, Born a Crime.

About Savanna – “It’s dry, but you can drink it”

Savanna is a premium, crisp, apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is one of the largest cider brands in the world and available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won the hearts and funny bones of consumers with its intelligent, dry and witty sense of humour.

About Entertain.Africa

The team behind Entertain.Africa, have been with Trevor from some of his very first performances to the biggest arenas. A division of African Entertainment Distributors, a global producer, and distributor of filmed entertainment. For more information, www.Entertain.Africa

