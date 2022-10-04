Intercare Hazeldean - A decade of making people feel better

Intercare Hazeldean Sub-acute Rehabilitation and Day Hospitals celebrate ten years of successful surgical procedures and rehabilitative care.

Intercare believes that each patient deserves access to affordable, safe healthcare without compromising on the quality of care. The Intercare Hazeldean hospitals have been expanding their healthcare network to include specialists in various fields, and continually strive toward maintaining an excellent level of care.

We celebrate a decade of care by honouring each Intercare team member for their valuable contributionto fulfilling the Intercare purpose, to make people feel better. We also salute the specialists for their dedication to ensuringthat the patients entrusted to them receive excellent healthcare. Thank you for your continued support and loyalty.

“Today, I am grateful and humbled by the sheer growth and resilience of this organisation. This would not have been possible without the dedicated support and commitment from all healthcare professionals, care partners, and team members. The ultimate reward is the patients who have trusted us with their well-being. Dr Hendrik Hanekom.”

Procedures being performed at the day hospital do not require an overnight stay. These include disciplines like orthopeadic surgery, ear, nose, and throat, ophthalmology, gynaecology, and general surgery, to name a few. At the sub-acute rehabilitation hospital, a multi-disciplinary team of healthcare professionals provides patients with the appropriate treatment to speed up rehabilitation and recovery for conditions such as stroke, trauma, post-operative care, joint replacement, and more.

