Africa


Why top companies use MyBroadband to reach South African ICT executives

18 Jul 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
South Africa's top companies advertise on MyBroadband to reach an audience of ICT executives.
MyBroadband is the first choice for companies looking to reach South Africa’s ICT executives.

This is thanks to it being South Africa’s largest and most influential technology news publication and the primary source of industry insights for the country’s top ICT business owners, executives, and managers.

Click here to learn more about advertising on MyBroadband.

MyBroadband’s monthly readership includes 1.8 million IT executives, managers, and professionals – all of whom are key decision-makers in their businesses.

In fact, they oversee a combined R6bn in monthly spend.

Advertising to this audience is a key objective for the country’s top companies, and sees industry leaders partner with MyBroadband for impactful marketing campaigns.

These companies include:

  • ABSA
  • Discovery
  • Pinnacle
  • Standard Bank
  • Hisense
  • Huawei
  • Liquid
  • Vodacom
  • MTN
  • Mustek
  • BCX
  • Old Mutual
  • And many more

Advertise on MyBroadband

You can join the list of market leaders that advertise on MyBroadband, and take advantage of its excellent marketing packages.

MyBroadband’s marketing products offer outstanding performance and will help your business reach South Africa’s top ICT decision-makers.

Click here to learn more about advertising on MyBroadband.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
