Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

OFM RadioeatbigfishATKASA - Digital AgencyDelta Victor BravoDentsuEast Coast RadioLevergyWavemakerBroad MediaMediaHeads 360Dash Digital StudioeMediaV5 DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingBusiness and Arts South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Research Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Challengers to Watch 2023: Genki Forest

5 Jun 2023
By:Benjamin Cooper, Issued by: eatbigfish
The world remains uncertain, and businesses must adapt to new and unpredictable economic, geopolitical and environmental realities. Against this backdrop, it's important to pay attention to the new (and renewed) challengers emerging and primed to disrupt categories in 2023. These companies are finding opportunities in the uncertainty, breaking with expectations, and not just meeting the needs of a fast-changing world but shaping its future.

In the 10th instalment of our annual ‘Challengers to Watch’ feature, we identify 20 rising companies from around the world and explore the broader trends, opportunities and threats to the status quo they represent.

Our roundup covers an expansive range of categories, markets and geographies, but all these companies share a firm rejection of ‘best practice’ and an understanding of the imperative to make their own rules.

Genki Forest – for applying a tech philosophy to a drinks company

Genki Forest (or Chi Forest as it is known in some international markets) is China’s fastest-growing drinks brand. Founded by the tech entrepreneur Tang Binsen, Genki Forest is looking to challenge the established giant incumbents with its low-sugar, low-calorie drinks, not just in China but beyond.

Challengers to Watch 2023: Genki Forest

Genki Forest’s ambition is to be the Coca-Cola of China. And in a classic example of ‘intelligent naivety’, Binsen sees an opportunity to take on the incumbents using a playbook filled with lessons from outside the drinks category. Binsen has described Genki Forest as a ‘problem-solving company’ that makes low-sugar drinks, and his formula is largely about applying a tech philosophy to a drinks company - Binsen is a seasoned tech entrepreneur, having sold his gaming company ELEX for $400m in 2014. The novel approach is undoubtedly gaining attention, and Genki Forest is considered one of China’s most exciting consumer brands, with a valuation of $6bn at its last funding round in 2021.

An uncompromising product

Genki Forest launched with an instant tea, but its low sugar flavoured sparkling water has proven to be the biggest hit with consumers, as they seek healthier alternatives in a country that is seeing rapidly growing obesity rates.

Genki Forest is overcommitting to flavour, using the sweetener erythritol, which is 30-40 times more expensive than aspartame, to get the desired level of sweetness and flavour. The product is also ‘bubblier’ (Chi means bubbly in Chinese) than the competitors to bring a new sensory dimension to consumers. Genki Forest’s product development cycle bears more than a passing resemblance to the sort of gaming company that Binsen came from - borrowing heavily from the ‘test and learn’ culture in tech with rapidly innovated new products and expansion outside of sparkling flavours into categories like milk tea.

Stealing with pride

Perhaps controversially, to establish itself as a desirable and premium product, Genki Forest integrated codes and characters from Japan into its packaging to piggyback on the view that Japanese products were more premium. Genki Forest later partnered with leading Japanese influencers to further enhance this image. More recent marketing campaigns have focussed on leveraging emerging Chinese sports talent to appeal to a younger audience with partnerships with Winter Olympic trio Eileen Gu, Yiming Su and Mengtao Xu.

Challengers to Watch 2023: Genki Forest

The unicorn taking on the giants

Since launching in China, the brand has expanded into over 40 countries, including the US, and is looking to open overseas manufacturing plants in the next 2-3 years. Given its speed of innovation in China, it wouldn’t be surprising to see it become established as a credible challenger in overseas markets, too.

Genki Forest is a shining example of intelligent naivety and stealing with pride in action. Whilst Tang Binsen has already built a multi-billion dollar drinks business, he is still looking for more. In the summer of 2022, the company announced plans to launch a new cola beverage. Both Coke and Pepsi have seen off a number of cola challengers over the years, it will be fascinating to see this particular challenger take on the giants.

Finally, a hat-tip to Mark Tanner of China Skinny for highlighting Genki Forest as a CTW in 2023.

NextOptions

About Benjamin Cooper

Benjamin Cooper is strategy director at eatbigfish
eatbigfish
We're obsessed with challenger brands. They shake things up. They change the rules. They get famous. And they do it with passion and smarts, not big budgets or easy answers.



Related

The difference between challenger brands and disruptor brands
eatbigfishThe difference between challenger brands and disruptor brands25 Feb 2021
South African challengers to watch in 2021
eatbigfishSouth African challengers to watch in 202119 Jan 2021
Challenger Type: The People's Champion
eatbigfishChallenger Type: The People's Champion9 Nov 2020
Eatbigfish launches Challenger ID in Africa with regional partner Delta Victor Bravo
eatbigfishEatbigfish launches Challenger ID in Africa with regional partner Delta Victor Bravo14 Oct 2020
Challenger Type - The Enlightened Zagger
eatbigfishChallenger Type - The Enlightened Zagger7 Oct 2020
Challenger Type - The Feisty Underdog
eatbigfishChallenger Type - The Feisty Underdog20 Jul 2020
Challenger Type - The Dramatic Disruptor
eatbigfishChallenger Type - The Dramatic Disruptor1 Jun 2020
Challenger Type - The Irreverent Maverick
eatbigfishChallenger Type - The Irreverent Maverick21 May 2020

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz