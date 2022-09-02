Truworths plans major new distribution centre in Cape Town

Truworths has signed a deal to build a new "world-class" Western Cape distribution centre in Cape Town's King Air Industria, an Atterbury Property and Old Mutual Properties industrial development.

Source: Supplied

The project is a joint venture between King Air Industria and Truworths Limited.

Consolidating Truworths facilities

Developed by Atterbury and tailor-made for Truworths who will lease the facility, the new building will consolidate Truworths’ various Cape Town facilities under one roof.

The development’s 53,000m2 initial phase consists of a 3,000m2 office and 50,000m2 warehouse and includes the option to expand to 70,000m2.

Designed to target an internationally recognised Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) sustainability certification, the new development for Truworths is due to break ground in October 2022 and the building is due for completion in September 2023.

Source: Supplied

Emanuel Cristaudo, chief financial officer of Truworths, comments, “As a result of business growth we have spent some time looking to build a larger, state-of-the-art, distribution centre to accommodate our future requirements.

“The proximity of King Air Industria and the business park benefits have led us to conclude an agreement with Atterbury who we also feel has a good understanding of our warehousing business needs. This positions us well for the future and we are looking forward to the completion of this project.”

Prime position

Arno du Plessis, Atterbury’s development manager for King Air Industria Cape Town, says, “Truworths is an excellent addition to King Air Industria Cape Town, and we are excited to be working with this leading national and international retailer.

“The development rollout of King Air Industria is making excellent progress and attracting a high calibre of businesses that want to be near the airport, but also seek quality, efficient premises that support both their business and sustainability goals.”

Atterbury notes King Air Industria’s easy access to Cape Town International Airport cargo terminals as a significant advantage. It is located between Airport Approach, Borcherds Quarry, Robert Sobukwe and Pallotti roads and connected to the city and inland region with easy access to the N2 highway and the R300 freeway.

The 72ha King Air Industria Cape Town is already home to The Courier Guy operating in a 10,112m2 turnkey facility, and Morgan Cargo in a 7,500m2 provincial head office building that also includes a specialised cold storage facility.

At other properties, Atterbury also recently signed a deal with Takealot for a 20,400sqm second phase of its Richmond Park distribution facility, which will take the facility’s total size to 44,000m2 when it is completed in June 2023. It also signed hardware retailer Brights for 6,000m2, which will be completed in November 2023.